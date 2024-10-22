Stick a Fork in Kamala, She's DONE! LA Times WON'T Endorse a POTUS...
THIS IS WAR: Kamala Harris Working With Foreign Countries to KILL X, Silence Elon Musk and the Rest of Us

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  1:15 PM on October 22, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Kamala Harris has made it very clear that she'd use the full weight of the federal government to harass and censor Elon Musk and X. Why? Because of 'misinformation' and 'hate speech' -- which is just code for 'things the Left doesn't like.'

Working with Matt Taibbi of the Twitter Files, here's a DAMNING thread showing exactly what the Left will do to silence their political opponents and everyday citizens:

They are fascists. Full stop.

This is so, so wrong.

Foreign interference, too.

Wow.

Wow. Just wow.

They're gunning for X now because they don't like Elon Musk's politics or his support of Donald Trump.

But tell us more about how Trump is a threat to our freedoms, Lefties.

For his part, Elon Musk is not taking this sitting down.

They are.

It absolutely is war.

The Left are mad because they don't have a stranglehold on X anymore, and they can't censor or hide stories like Hunter Biden's laptop. They're also mad that Musk supports Trump instead of Kamala.

It should be painfully, clearly obvious what's at stake at this election, and that the threats are coming from the Left.

Tags: CENSORSHIP CONSTITUTION DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK FIRST AMENDMENT FREE SPEECH

