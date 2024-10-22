THIS IS WAR: Kamala Harris Working With Foreign Countries to KILL X, Silence Elon Musk and the Rest of Us

Kamala Harris has made it very clear that she'd use the full weight of the federal government to harass and censor Elon Musk and X. Why? Because of 'misinformation' and 'hate speech' -- which is just code for 'things the Left doesn't like.'

Working with Matt Taibbi of the Twitter Files, here's a DAMNING thread showing exactly what the Left will do to silence their political opponents and everyday citizens:

1) EXCLUSIVE DOCUMENTS: Working w/ @mtaibbi we report on @CCDHate documents showing the Labour Party's political front's objective is "Kill Musk's Twitter" thru "Advertising focus" meaning harass his advertisers.



See internal documents provided by a whistleblower. pic.twitter.com/HRHbeHimAF — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) October 22, 2024

They are fascists. Full stop.

2) Internal Center for Countering Digital Hate document shows their annual objective is "Kill Musk's Twitter"



This is their internal monthly planner. Their goal is to also trigger regulatory action, although they are a tax-exempt nonprofit. pic.twitter.com/b3TFMA5LLm — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) October 22, 2024

This is so, so wrong.

3) CCDH held a private conference w/ a slew of liberal groups organizing against Musk including Biden White House, Congressman Adam Schiff's office, Biden/Harris State Department officials, Canadian MP Peter Julian & Media Matters for America pic.twitter.com/3Mjwa4nbKP — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) October 22, 2024

Foreign interference, too.

4) Center for Countering Digital Hate gets a lot of money from Hollywood. Staff say that one of the donors is singer Selena Gomez, a client of Aleen Keshishian pic.twitter.com/Wdr9CHNGNN — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) October 22, 2024

Wow.

5) Read all the documents and more at @DisInfoChron.https://t.co/y4G4gfL3e0

More stories on the way! — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) October 22, 2024

Wow. Just wow.

🚨BREAKING: Leaked documents from the Center for Countering Digital Hate reveal their primary goal is to "Kill Musk's Twitter" by targeting advertising and leveraging EU regulations.



The British non-profit organization hosted a private meeting with liberal groups opposing Musk’s… https://t.co/B6vednDPMv pic.twitter.com/BtZb2KxW0T — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) October 22, 2024

They're gunning for X now because they don't like Elon Musk's politics or his support of Donald Trump.

But tell us more about how Trump is a threat to our freedoms, Lefties.

For his part, Elon Musk is not taking this sitting down.

CCDH is a criminal organization https://t.co/iX2BRLrts9 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 22, 2024

They are.

This is war https://t.co/tesncwEoXE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 22, 2024

It absolutely is war.

The Left are mad because they don't have a stranglehold on X anymore, and they can't censor or hide stories like Hunter Biden's laptop. They're also mad that Musk supports Trump instead of Kamala.

It should be painfully, clearly obvious what's at stake at this election, and that the threats are coming from the Left.