The Redcoats Are Coming! U.K. Labour Party to Campaign for Kamala (Isn't This Election Interference?)

Russia! Russia! Russia!

Remember that? Remember how the Left screamed and whined and clutched all the pearls about Russia 'interfering' in our 2016 election?

Prepare yourselves for DEAFENING silence as the U.K. Labour Party plans to stick its nose in our election. For Kamala Harris, of course.

🚨 NEW: Nearly 100 current and former Labour Party staff are going to battleground states in the US election to campaign for Kamala Harris, with the party offering to ‘sort your housing’ pic.twitter.com/12EBTkuNL5 — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) October 17, 2024

Where's Liz Cheney? Adam Kinzinger? Why are they not squawking about foreign election interference today?

Narrator: we all know why.

Interfering in another countries' elections because they're scared of the outcome.



Imagine the Trump administration coming here to support Farrage. — Rich (@WhosChivato) October 17, 2024

They'd try to impeach Trump or throw him in jail.

This is a problem. Do not be surprised if they are arrested upon arrival in Virginia. — Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) October 17, 2024

Oh, please, please, please let that happen.

Be sure to record it in landscape mode.

Wait until we introduce you wankers to the 2nd and 1st amendments. You will run screaming away bc modern brits are a bunch of poofters. — Liars Never Win (@liars_never_win) October 17, 2024

They sure will.

Boy we really enjoy redcoats telling us what to do. Maybe send more. — Nose (@hondonose1313) October 17, 2024

How desperate is the Kamala campaign?

This desperate.

How is this legal? — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) October 17, 2024

Excellent question.

You arrest people for silently praying.

STAY HOME — Monika (@MonikaMusing) October 17, 2024

And for Facebook posts that hurt feels.

Take all the seats, Labour.

Wonderful. Does the US get o come interfere in your next national election? We kicked you out in the 1790s. I catch any of you Commies on MY property, and I’ll do it again. — The Turquoise Temptress (@heartsabustin) October 17, 2024

They'll state far away from Turquoise if they're smart.

We fought for our independence from your country for a reason … lol https://t.co/JAEbZYlPzU — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 17, 2024

And we won, so we don't have to listen to a damn thing they say.

People aren't very receptive of this plan:

Good. They're not Americans, and they have no idea what our concerns our.

WE get to chose the president. Not the U.K. Labour Party.

My ancestors are from the British Isles.

I was born in Wichita. F**k off. https://t.co/loUyFcaRy9 — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) October 17, 2024

All the way off.

This will convince voters that Harris isn’t part of a Globalist Cabal. https://t.co/TFc1yILZsE — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) October 17, 2024

Totally.

I’m crying:



These people believe that Americans in…



Pennsylvania

North Carolina

Virginia

And

Nevada



Are going to cozy up to British communists?



I mean- maybe if you sent them to California or Vermont.



What an absolute crack up this is. https://t.co/tdbnZHMWpJ — Sarah St. Onge ن ♀🦬 (@She_Brings_Joy) October 17, 2024

It's hysterical.

Holy f**k, this is definitely one of the stupidest political self-owns ever.



Given the hot issues in this election, how can anybody think that door to door campaigners with *foreign accents* are anything but a way for the Harris campaign to shoot itself in the foot? https://t.co/RHNTuLQ2Ex — Eric S. Raymond (@esrtweet) October 17, 2024

Shooting themselves in the foot is what the Kamala campaign is best at.

I’m not sure these Eurotrascist fart huffers are emotionally prepared for citizens with free speech as opposed to their subjects without.



H/t @CCoderDyne and @alexthechick https://t.co/pEpPZ3fjFY — Adam HashtagClintonCaucus (@cigarsandlegs) October 17, 2024

We really, really hope people film their interactions with the Brits.

You'll be able to spot them by their teeth.



Greet them with a "Oi, coonts!", they love that! https://t.co/C36bBBx4B0 — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) October 17, 2024

Ouch. LOL.

Last time the British showed up in Virginia it didn’t go so well for them https://t.co/pHmAMjZH5C — Youngkin Won (@DaysYoungkin) October 17, 2024

It won't go well for them this time, either.