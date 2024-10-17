The Redcoats Are Coming! U.K. Labour Party to Campaign for Kamala (Isn't This Election Interference?)

Russia! Russia! Russia!
Remember that? Remember how the Left screamed and whined and clutched all the pearls about Russia 'interfering' in our 2016 election?
Prepare yourselves for DEAFENING silence as the U.K. Labour Party plans to stick its nose in our election. For Kamala Harris, of course.
🚨 NEW: Nearly 100 current and former Labour Party staff are going to battleground states in the US election to campaign for Kamala Harris, with the party offering to ‘sort your housing’ pic.twitter.com/12EBTkuNL5— Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) October 17, 2024
Where's Liz Cheney? Adam Kinzinger? Why are they not squawking about foreign election interference today?
Narrator: we all know why.
Interfering in another countries' elections because they're scared of the outcome.— Rich (@WhosChivato) October 17, 2024
Imagine the Trump administration coming here to support Farrage.
They'd try to impeach Trump or throw him in jail.
This is a problem. Do not be surprised if they are arrested upon arrival in Virginia.— Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) October 17, 2024
Oh, please, please, please let that happen.
Be sure to record it in landscape mode.
Wait until we introduce you wankers to the 2nd and 1st amendments. You will run screaming away bc modern brits are a bunch of poofters.— Liars Never Win (@liars_never_win) October 17, 2024
They sure will.
Boy we really enjoy redcoats telling us what to do. Maybe send more.— Nose (@hondonose1313) October 17, 2024
How desperate is the Kamala campaign?
This desperate.
How is this legal?— Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) October 17, 2024
Excellent question.
You arrest people for silently praying.— Monika (@MonikaMusing) October 17, 2024
STAY HOME
And for Facebook posts that hurt feels.
Take all the seats, Labour.
Wonderful. Does the US get o come interfere in your next national election? We kicked you out in the 1790s. I catch any of you Commies on MY property, and I’ll do it again.— The Turquoise Temptress (@heartsabustin) October 17, 2024
They'll state far away from Turquoise if they're smart.
We fought for our independence from your country for a reason … lol https://t.co/JAEbZYlPzU— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 17, 2024
And we won, so we don't have to listen to a damn thing they say.
People aren't very receptive of this plan:
October 17, 2024
Good. They're not Americans, and they have no idea what our concerns our.
WE get to chose the president. Not the U.K. Labour Party.
My ancestors are from the British Isles.— Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) October 17, 2024
I was born in Wichita. F**k off. https://t.co/loUyFcaRy9
All the way off.
This will convince voters that Harris isn’t part of a Globalist Cabal. https://t.co/TFc1yILZsE— Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) October 17, 2024
Totally.
I’m crying:— Sarah St. Onge ن ♀🦬 (@She_Brings_Joy) October 17, 2024
These people believe that Americans in…
Pennsylvania
North Carolina
Virginia
And
Nevada
Are going to cozy up to British communists?
I mean- maybe if you sent them to California or Vermont.
What an absolute crack up this is. https://t.co/tdbnZHMWpJ
It's hysterical.
Holy f**k, this is definitely one of the stupidest political self-owns ever.— Eric S. Raymond (@esrtweet) October 17, 2024
Given the hot issues in this election, how can anybody think that door to door campaigners with *foreign accents* are anything but a way for the Harris campaign to shoot itself in the foot? https://t.co/RHNTuLQ2Ex
Shooting themselves in the foot is what the Kamala campaign is best at.
I’m not sure these Eurotrascist fart huffers are emotionally prepared for citizens with free speech as opposed to their subjects without.— Adam HashtagClintonCaucus (@cigarsandlegs) October 17, 2024
H/t @CCoderDyne and @alexthechick https://t.co/pEpPZ3fjFY
We really, really hope people film their interactions with the Brits.
You'll be able to spot them by their teeth.— Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) October 17, 2024
Greet them with a "Oi, coonts!", they love that! https://t.co/C36bBBx4B0
Ouch. LOL.
Last time the British showed up in Virginia it didn’t go so well for them https://t.co/pHmAMjZH5C— Youngkin Won (@DaysYoungkin) October 17, 2024
It won't go well for them this time, either.
