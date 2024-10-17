The Redcoats Are Coming! U.K. Labour Party to Campaign for Kamala (Isn't This Election Interference?)

Who's 'We'? Kamala Harris Delivers a Statement on the Elimination of Yayha Sinwar
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on October 17, 2024
Dougal Brownlie/The Gazette via AP

Russia! Russia! Russia!

Remember that? Remember how the Left screamed and whined and clutched all the pearls about Russia 'interfering' in our 2016 election?

Prepare yourselves for DEAFENING silence as the U.K. Labour Party plans to stick its nose in our election. For Kamala Harris, of course.

Where's Liz Cheney? Adam Kinzinger? Why are they not squawking about foreign election interference today?

Narrator: we all know why.

They'd try to impeach Trump or throw him in jail.

Oh, please, please, please let that happen.

Be sure to record it in landscape mode.

They sure will.

How desperate is the Kamala campaign?

This desperate.

Excellent question.

And for Facebook posts that hurt feels.

Take all the seats, Labour.

They'll state far away from Turquoise if they're smart.

And we won, so we don't have to listen to a damn thing they say.

People aren't very receptive of this plan:

Good. They're not Americans, and they have no idea what our concerns our.

WE get to chose the president. Not the U.K. Labour Party.

All the way off.

Totally.

It's hysterical.

Shooting themselves in the foot is what the Kamala campaign is best at.

We really, really hope people film their interactions with the Brits.

Ouch. LOL.

It won't go well for them this time, either.

