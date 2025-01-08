No Words: LA Mayor Karen Bass Stands in Total Silence as Reporter Lobs...
British MPs Vote Against Inquiry Into Grooming Gangs

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on January 08, 2025
ImgFlip

We've been reporting quite a bit over the past few days about the mostly Pakistani grooming gangs in Great Britain, and you can thank Elon Musk for that. Musk has been posting about the scandal on X for days. An English broadcaster has accused Musk of trying to start another race war with his posts, and the focus of what little U.S. coverage there is centers not on the child rape scandal and its coverup but on Musk's "meddling," which particularly outraged MSNBC's Joy Reid and Mehdi Hasan.

As we reported last week, the Labour Party blocked an inquiry into Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s conduct as the head of the Crown Prosecution Service while investigating the Oldham child grooming scandal. On Wednesday, Parliament voted whether to set up a national inquiry into grooming gangs. That effort failed.

The BBC reports:

An attempt by the Conservatives to have the government set up a national inquiry into grooming gangs has been voted down by 364 votes to 111 votes, a margin of 253.

The amendment was attached to the Children's Wellbeing and Schools Bill, which would have been killed had the vote passed.

Earlier in the day, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch argued the government risks fuelling accusations of "a cover up" by refusing an inquiry.

But Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer argued that several inquiries had already been held into abuse carried out by gangs of men and a new probe would only delay the action the victims wanted.

Starmer doesn't seem to want to stir things up by addressing the issue.

But it's Musk's international meddling in things when he "clearly knows nothing about Britain" is the problem according to Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey, who wanted to get the U.S. ambassador involved.

***

Tags: ENGLAND RAPE GROOMING

