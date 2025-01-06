Leader of Britain's Liberal Dems Says Incoming US Official Is Suggesting UK Be Overthrown

We already have the "sad clown" image ready to go for this post. As you know, Elon Musk has been on a tear on X criticizing the U.K. government for its part in covering up the grooming gang scandal. Britain has gone awfully soft, because legitimate criticism on social media is now interpreted as Musk wanting to "start race riots in Britain again" and destroy Europe for his own benefit. We don't think Musk has the power to destroy Europe (any worse than it's destroyed itself) and we don't see the benefit he'd gain.

Early Monday morning, Musk posted a poll:

America should liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 6, 2025

We're 100 percent certain he's joking to make a point.

Ed Davey is a member of Parliament and leader of the Liberal Democrats, and he has had enough of Musk's dangerous and irresponsible rhetoric.

People have had enough of Elon Musk interfering with our country’s democracy when he clearly knows nothing about Britain.



It’s time to summon the US ambassador to ask why an incoming US official is suggesting the UK government should be overthrown. — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) January 6, 2025

It's rich of Davey to complain about Musk "interfering" with Britain's democracy when almost 100 current and former Labour Party staff traveled to battleground states in October to campaign for Kamala Harris. Talk about election interference.

This dangerous and irresponsible rhetoric is further proof that the UK can’t rely on the Trump administration.



It’s in our national interest to rebuild trade and security ties with our allies in Europe. — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) January 6, 2025

The U.K. must strengthen its security ties with Europe to beat back mean tweets by Musk.

Didn't Labour just a few days ago vote to block an investigation into Prime Minister Keir Starmer's conduct as head of the Crown Prosecution Service while investigating the Oldham child grooming scandal?

What does it say about your political class that people trust him more than they trust Keir Starmer? — ILLINI (“IL eye nye”) (@IlliniProgrammr) January 6, 2025

If you can answer why your party sent operatives to actually interfere in our elections, I might take you seriously. — Bobius Prime 👮🏻🍑 🇺🇸 (@BobiusPrime) January 6, 2025

1) Elon Musk is not a government official.



2) The Labour Party sent officials and money to the United States to campaign against Donald Trump.



3) Imagine if you had spent this energy protecting young British girls from rape gangs. — TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) January 6, 2025

Have a seat, champ. He’s protected by the 1st amendment, whether you like it or not. It sounds like you’re another person worried about what people will find out about you once the investigations start. — Jeremy Knauff (@jeremyknauff) January 6, 2025

If you won’t save your own children, he will. — Skeletor 🧼🧽🫧 (@TheMuppetPastor) January 6, 2025

He's not an incoming US official, Ed. Just a private citizen expressing his opinion. Now, in the UK, that would get you thrown in jail. Which is why he's making the suggestion he is. — Phantom II (@Phantom2Phlyer) January 6, 2025

Exactly.

The once “Great Britain “ has been reduced to a third world country. Elon Musk is a private citizen. He is NOT a member of the US Government. Your focus should not be on Elon. You should be condemning your government. Oh, I forgot, you can’t do that anymore in England. — News Talk 107.1 (@NewsTalk_1071) January 6, 2025

As a British citizen I wholeheartedly support Elon meddling in our affairs — Angantýr (@BasedNorthmathr) January 6, 2025

Seems Elon knows more about the UK than their own government was willing to tell their subjects. Is that not disturbing to you? — I’m just the cook (@Shanti__Ananda) January 6, 2025

He’s not an official. He’s a private citizen. You can be forgiven for believing the US ambassador or any other official of the United States has any control over the opinions of a private citizen, given how Britain has been treating theirs. Over here, we have the 1st amendment. — Watching the Show (@S_entialFreedom) January 6, 2025

What concrete steps, exactly, has Musk taken to overthrow the British government? He posts what he feels to social media. We're allowed to do that here.

***