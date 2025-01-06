Leader of Britain's Liberal Dems Says Incoming US Official Is Suggesting UK Be Overthrown

Biden Says 'We Should Commit to Remembering' January 6 Every Year
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on January 06, 2025
Twitter

We already have the "sad clown" image ready to go for this post. As you know, Elon Musk has been on a tear on X criticizing the U.K. government for its part in covering up the grooming gang scandal. Britain has gone awfully soft, because legitimate criticism on social media is now interpreted as Musk wanting to "start race riots in Britain again" and destroy Europe for his own benefit. We don't think Musk has the power to destroy Europe (any worse than it's destroyed itself) and we don't see the benefit he'd gain.

Early Monday morning, Musk posted a poll:

We're 100 percent certain he's joking to make a point.

Ed Davey is a member of Parliament and leader of the Liberal Democrats, and he has had enough of Musk's dangerous and irresponsible rhetoric.

It's rich of Davey to complain about Musk "interfering" with Britain's democracy when almost 100 current and former Labour Party staff traveled to battleground states in October to campaign for Kamala Harris. Talk about election interference.

The U.K. must strengthen its security ties with Europe to beat back mean tweets by Musk.

Didn't Labour just a few days ago vote to block an investigation into Prime Minister Keir Starmer's conduct as head of the Crown Prosecution Service while investigating the Oldham child grooming scandal?

Exactly.

What concrete steps, exactly, has Musk taken to overthrow the British government? He posts what he feels to social media. We're allowed to do that here.

***

