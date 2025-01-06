CNN's Jake Tapper Covers Grooming Gang Scandal by Focusing on Elon Musk's 'Meddling'

Elon Musk has been on a tear on X recently over the coverup of mostly Pakistani grooming gangs raping young girls over the course of years. It seems the government didn't want to seem "racist." On Sunday, Musk posted a poll (which we don't think was meant to be taken literally, as the leader of the Liberal Democrats seems to be doing).

America should liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 6, 2025

If the poll says so, he's going to raise an army and attack the U.K. and overthrow the government.

CNN has finally weighed in on the scandal, but to them, as to the British government, the scandal isn't young girls being raped but rather Musk's frequent posts about it.

CNN just ran a five-minute segment attacking @elonmusk for speaking out against the r*pe gang scandal in the UK.



This is how they framed it:



Tapper: "Musk is taking aim at a staunch U.S. ally."



Chyron: "Elon Musk lashes out at UK Prime Minister."



Robertson: "Elon Musk is… pic.twitter.com/Zo0nyS5gaV — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 7, 2025

Robertson: "Elon Musk is dialing up attacks on European politicians." Chyron: "European leaders push back on Elon Musk’s influence." Robertson: "Musk is using his social media platform X to trash UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer." Starmer clip: “Poison of the far right." Robertson: “Musk's inaccurate and sensationalist accusations are catching UK politicians off guard." Robertson: "How far right does [Musk] want to take them?" ---- Absolutely disgusting. This is CNN.

"Inaccurate and sensationalist accusations" — as laid out in detail at last by British press like The Telegraph.

It would matter if anyone believed or watched CNN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2025

What do they think far right means. It's like they use it for anything they don't like. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) January 7, 2025

“Far right” means anyone they disagree with — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 7, 2025

You're far-right if you object to girls as young as 12 being raped. Listen to this far-right conservative in Parliament:

London — Left-wing lawmakers in parliament became angry today when the Conservative shadow home secretary said "it is not far-right to stand up for victims of mass r—pe."



Elon Musk has brought international attention to the decades-long scandal of Pakistani r—pe gangs in… pic.twitter.com/dvmJWzncu5 — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 6, 2025

… in England, but leftists and the liberal media have dismissed the crimes as being part of a "far-right" agenda.

The liberals in England would rather the scandal remain covered up. That's the moral ground they've chosen.

What’s inaccurate about what Elon said? — Marc Menninger (@MarcMenninger) January 7, 2025

Stating facts should not considered attacking someone. — Gideon Rex (@GideonRexWrites) January 7, 2025

CNN runs cover for criminals. They’re making it about Musk. Anything to avoid talking about child rape, immigrant crime and pedophilia. — YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) January 7, 2025

I don’t get it how they think it is a far right position to prevent sexual assault upon children 😳 — Joy Hattula (@HattulaJoy) January 7, 2025

Imagine being more upset about Musk’s tone than the horrific scandal he’s calling attention to.



The Legacy Media is dead — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) January 7, 2025

Exactly. This is what it takes for CNN to cover the scandal? Elon Musk putting up a joke poll?

