VIP
Britain's PM Thinks Thought Crime Is Worse Than the Violent Kind
BOATLOAD of Crazy: Thread Highlights Some of the Left's Most Unhinged January 6...
Self-Proclaimed 'Journalist' John Harwood Strikes Again with Another Blatant Lie on Twitte...
YIIIKES: Check Out What Hysterical Sunny Hostin Compared January 6 to During BIZARRE...
President Biden Releases 11 Yemeni Terrorists From Gitmo
Guilt by Association: CEO of U.K. Non-Profit Forced to Apologize for 'Hurt' Caused...
Mr. Wonderful's Pipe Dream ... Maybe, Just Maybe, He'll Buy TikTok
ZERO Self-Awareness! Watch Corrupt Partisan Nancy Pelosi Say Women Are More Ethical Than...
Clever Girl: NYC Council Member 'Warns' Commuters About Disabling Traffic Cams With Laser...
Free Speech for Me, Not for Thee: Reverend Steps on ALL the Rakes...
Eccentric Self-Appointed Musk Chronicler Seth Abramson Declares Tech Mogul Has Lost His Ma...
Rep. Ro Khanna Gets Bodied by Economic Reality After Demand to Raise Minimum...
GASLIGHT! Weeks After Woman Was Set on Fire in Subway, New York MTA...
Democrats Didn’t Object to GOP Certification for First Time Since 1989

CNN's Jake Tapper Covers Grooming Gang Scandal by Focusing on Elon Musk's 'Meddling'

Brett T.  |  8:45 PM on January 06, 2025
AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi

Elon Musk has been on a tear on X recently over the coverup of mostly Pakistani grooming gangs raping young girls over the course of years. It seems the government didn't want to seem "racist." On Sunday, Musk posted a poll (which we don't think was meant to be taken literally, as the leader of the Liberal Democrats seems to be doing).

Advertisement

If the poll says so, he's going to raise an army and attack the U.K. and overthrow the government.

CNN has finally weighed in on the scandal, but to them, as to the British government, the scandal isn't young girls being raped but rather Musk's frequent posts about it.

Robertson: "Elon Musk is dialing up attacks on European politicians."

Chyron: "European leaders push back on Elon Musk’s influence."

Robertson: "Musk is using his social media platform X to trash UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer."

Starmer clip: “Poison of the far right."

Robertson: “Musk's inaccurate and sensationalist accusations are catching UK politicians off guard."

Robertson: "How far right does [Musk] want to take them?"

----

Absolutely disgusting. This is CNN.

Recommended

Clever Girl: NYC Council Member 'Warns' Commuters About Disabling Traffic Cams With Laser Pointers
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

"Inaccurate and sensationalist accusations" — as laid out in detail at last by British press like The Telegraph.

You're far-right if you object to girls as young as 12 being raped. Listen to this far-right conservative in Parliament:

… in England, but leftists and the liberal media have dismissed the crimes as being part of a "far-right" agenda.

The liberals in England would rather the scandal remain covered up. That's the moral ground they've chosen.

Advertisement

Exactly. This is what it takes for CNN to cover the scandal? Elon Musk putting up a joke poll?

***

Tags: CNN ELON MUSK ENGLAND JAKE TAPPER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Clever Girl: NYC Council Member 'Warns' Commuters About Disabling Traffic Cams With Laser Pointers
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
BOATLOAD of Crazy: Thread Highlights Some of the Left's Most Unhinged January 6 Takes
Amy Curtis
Self-Proclaimed 'Journalist' John Harwood Strikes Again with Another Blatant Lie on Twitter
justmindy
Free Speech for Me, Not for Thee: Reverend Steps on ALL the Rakes With THIS Hot Take on First Amendment
Amy Curtis
YIIIKES: Check Out What Hysterical Sunny Hostin Compared January 6 to During BIZARRE Meltdown
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Clever Girl: NYC Council Member 'Warns' Commuters About Disabling Traffic Cams With Laser Pointers Grateful Calvin
Advertisement