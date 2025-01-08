Disaster at Dawn: Eerie Sunrise Video Makes LA Look Like a Scene from a Hollywood Apocalypse Movie

More Like 'Debbie Dingus': Rep. Debbie Dingell Tries to Justify Her 'No' Vote...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:29 PM on January 08, 2025
AP Photo/Ethan Swope

A truly apocalyptic sunrise over Los Angeles, California this morning as wildfires continue spreading and engulfing several neighborhoods. Usually the dawn brings with it hope, but today’s rising sun revealed what looks like an eerie scene from an end-of-the-world Hollywood epic.

It’s a real disaster film. (WATCH) 

The moving images many are seeing remind them of post-apocalyptic sci-fi films. Commenters share their thoughts.

It really feels like the opening shot of a disaster film or the aftermath of a nuclear explosion. Here’s more posters’ comments.

It may look like a movie, but the devastation to life and property is sadly all too real. 

You may have already read that in some areas fire hydrants are dry leaving many city blocks and homes at the mercy of unrelenting flames driven on by high Santa Ana winds. There is looting as well. Thousands of homes and business are entirely lost and at least two deaths have been reported in Los Angeles County.

Tags: CALIFORNIA FIRE FIREFIGHTERS GAVIN NEWSOM GOVERNOR LOS ANGELES

