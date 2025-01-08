Disaster at Dawn: Eerie Sunrise Video Makes LA Look Like a Scene from a Hollywood Apocalypse Movie

A truly apocalyptic sunrise over Los Angeles, California this morning as wildfires continue spreading and engulfing several neighborhoods. Usually the dawn brings with it hope, but today’s rising sun revealed what looks like an eerie scene from an end-of-the-world Hollywood epic.

Advertisement

It’s a real disaster film. (WATCH)

🚨#BREAKING: Dramatic apocalyptic footage of the Sun Rising Behind the Los Angeles Skyline Shrouded in Smoke from major wildfires rage on ⁰⁰📌#LosAngeles | #Californa ⁰

Watch as dramatic apocalyptic footage captured by a California resident shows the sun rising with an eerie… pic.twitter.com/P0WFimWMBN — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 8, 2025

The moving images many are seeing remind them of post-apocalyptic sci-fi films. Commenters share their thoughts.

That looks like "Judgment Day" from Terminator



Eerie. — Diligent Denizen 🇺🇸 (@DiligentDenizen) January 8, 2025

Exactly what I was thinking — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 8, 2025

Wow! 🤯



Looks like a scene from an end of the world movie!



Prayers up for California! 🙏 — James Pleickhardt (@JamesPleickhar2) January 8, 2025

Unbelievable destruction. Almost like a war zone. Prayers for those affected 🙏 — Brandon Duck (@thebrandonduck) January 8, 2025

Looks like hell.. my goodness — Rob Coates 🇺🇸 (@LuckyHippie926) January 8, 2025

Reminds me of the back cover of the KISS Destroyer album pic.twitter.com/tLfLgEpQdF — Huck Finnegan (@finnegan4free) January 8, 2025

It really feels like the opening shot of a disaster film or the aftermath of a nuclear explosion. Here’s more posters’ comments.

A lot of apocalyptic movies include or start with Los Angeles / California — Oscar Herrera (@OscarEnjoylife) January 8, 2025

Oh my god ! Actual black skies ! I thought that only happened in movies! Lord have mercy! — Timmortal (@To9420) January 8, 2025

Day turns to night… I read that somewhere.. — Allen Syverson (@HASyvJrOrUs) January 8, 2025

Everything looks apocalyptic here. Sky is eerie. — J T3000 (@JT___3000) January 8, 2025

Apocalyptic is definitely the correct description in LA this morning. 🙏 — MisterJR (@misterjr24) January 8, 2025

looks like a disaster movie — 𝕏 paranoidream 𝕏 (@paranoidream) January 8, 2025

It may look like a movie, but the devastation to life and property is sadly all too real.

Apocalyptic scenes out of LA: the sun rises behind a smoke-filled skyline as wildfires rage. Over 5,000 acres, 1,000+ structures gone, and heartbreaking casualties. The air is choking. Winds aren’t letting up. Praying for everyone caught in this nightmare. — Eric B (@Oflululemon) January 8, 2025

Advertisement

So very sad. — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) January 8, 2025

Just absolutely heartbreaking and devastating absolutely have no words right now — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 8, 2025

My heart breaks for everyone affected by these fires. — Louis Montoya (@montoyalouis1) January 8, 2025

You may have already read that in some areas fire hydrants are dry leaving many city blocks and homes at the mercy of unrelenting flames driven on by high Santa Ana winds. There is looting as well. Thousands of homes and business are entirely lost and at least two deaths have been reported in Los Angeles County.