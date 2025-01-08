No Words: LA Mayor Karen Bass Stands in Total Silence as Reporter Lobs...
NYC Mom Complains About Subway Elevator Hogged by Mentally Ill Person, Gets Mocked as Weak

justmindy
justmindy  |  9:45 PM on January 08, 2025
AP Photo/Richard Drew

A woman who lives in New York City and needed to use the subway with her small children ran into a bit of a problem this week.

As a citizen who uses public transportation, she had the right to use the elevator. She couldn't because NYC doesn't manage the mentally ill population basically, at all. They are more concerned about protecting people here illegally. One would think people would support this woman's plight. One would be wrong. 

Into the replies waltzes this neck beard who fancies himself a parenting expert as wall as an Italian food expert. He has clearly never been around a mother who takes infants out in public at all, much less on public transportation. They are hardly 'weak'.

Know it all Ian says mentally ill people on subways are just a price of living in a place that is not a 'nowhere state'. You also have to accept rats on playgrounds to live in a 'real place' according to Ian. Yikes, Ian!

Ian ends it by bragging about what a big strong man he is and how he has no problem handling his toddler on the subway. Liberals struggle with the concept of men being stronger than women. It absolutely baffles them. Also, he needs to present evidence he actually parents alone.

Ian finally concedes the elevators are for people with strollers and wheelchairs, but then bizarrely believes the mentally ill have the right to block access to the elevator those people actually need.

So, according to Ian a normal mother who probably pays taxes and buys things from businesses needs to leave the city so a mentally ill person has the freedom to terrorize everyone.

They are scraping the bottom of the barrel.

NYC wants to implement 'congestion pricing' so people will take the subway, but then when they take the subway, people are treated like garbage.

Obviously, they are wrong, but dang, guys like this make it really hard to defend them.

