NYC Mom Complains About Subway Elevator Hogged by Mentally Ill Person, Gets Mocked as Weak

A woman who lives in New York City and needed to use the subway with her small children ran into a bit of a problem this week.

Respectfully, what am I supposed to do when the literal only path for me to get me + an infant/toddler from below ground on the subway to above ground is an elevator that a crazy person is clearly posted up in and not leaving? — nicole ruiz (@nwilliams030) January 7, 2025

As a citizen who uses public transportation, she had the right to use the elevator. She couldn't because NYC doesn't manage the mentally ill population basically, at all. They are more concerned about protecting people here illegally. One would think people would support this woman's plight. One would be wrong.

I think you probably do the same thing that happens when you get to a station and realize the elevator is out of service. You pull yourself up by the bootstraps and figure it out. NYC is not for the weak. If it’s too goddamn hard NJ’s suburbs are right there. — Ian MacAllen (@IanMacAllen) January 7, 2025

Into the replies waltzes this neck beard who fancies himself a parenting expert as wall as an Italian food expert. He has clearly never been around a mother who takes infants out in public at all, much less on public transportation. They are hardly 'weak'.

No it literally cannot. It’s the price of living in a real place. There are also rats in the playgrounds. It’s all just the Cost of doing business of not living in a big square nowhere state. — Ian MacAllen (@IanMacAllen) January 8, 2025

Know it all Ian says mentally ill people on subways are just a price of living in a place that is not a 'nowhere state'. You also have to accept rats on playgrounds to live in a 'real place' according to Ian. Yikes, Ian!

As a father with a toddler at a subway station without any elevators, I think it’s weak that you whine about being stranded because an elevator is out of order. — Ian MacAllen (@IanMacAllen) January 7, 2025

Ian ends it by bragging about what a big strong man he is and how he has no problem handling his toddler on the subway. Liberals struggle with the concept of men being stronger than women. It absolutely baffles them. Also, he needs to present evidence he actually parents alone.

The elevator is FOR moving people with strollers and wheelchairs up and down. It is not a home for drugged out homeless people. She has more of a right to use the elevator for its intended purpose than he has to just camp out in there frightening people. — Male Exclusionary Radical Feminist 💚🤍💜 (@itsmerfornothin) January 8, 2025

Ian finally concedes the elevators are for people with strollers and wheelchairs, but then bizarrely believes the mentally ill have the right to block access to the elevator those people actually need.

Okay sure but if you are going to breakdown every time something goes wrong in the city you are going to have a bad time and just maybe the the thing she is supposed to do is not live in the city anymore. — Ian MacAllen (@IanMacAllen) January 8, 2025

So, according to Ian a normal mother who probably pays taxes and buys things from businesses needs to leave the city so a mentally ill person has the freedom to terrorize everyone.

They are scraping the bottom of the barrel.

Some people sincerely believe public transit should be mostly for young men willing to face anti-social threatening behavior, but this is actually a bad idea for everyone and for public transit. https://t.co/pbPmk2sN7I — Avery James (@averyfjames) January 8, 2025

NYC wants to implement 'congestion pricing' so people will take the subway, but then when they take the subway, people are treated like garbage.

Beginning to absolutely loathe the "move to the burbs" strain of reply when one criticizes the city they love. Are city parents expected to have simply given up on improving our home? Are we expected to simply endure misery as the price of admission, or for the sake of coolness? https://t.co/JeoljO8Xmf — Liz Wolfe (@LizWolfeReason) January 8, 2025

lol normally I would say not all men but this is the kind of man that makes me wonder am I wrong? Are the misandrists right about men? https://t.co/x0dKlSF56U — L.P. Loudon (@TheLPLoudon) January 8, 2025

Obviously, they are wrong, but dang, guys like this make it really hard to defend them.