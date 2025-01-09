Scott Jennings Goes Up Against New Wildfire Talking Points Meant to Deflect Blame...
LA News Anchor’s ‘No Water’ Fact-Check Blows Up in Face Thanks to Reporter...
West Coast Toast: Aerial Photo Shows Pacific Palisades Neighborhood Burned to the Ground
Where’s the Water? Trump Blames Governor Newsom’s Terrible Leadership for Bone-Dry Fire Hy...
UK Fathers Tell of Being Arrested for Trying to Save Their Daughters From...
No Words: LA Mayor Karen Bass Stands in Total Silence as Reporter Lobs...
British MPs Vote Against Inquiry Into Grooming Gangs
VIP
Los Angeles Fires Should Torch Gavin Newsom's Political Career
NYC Mom Complains About Subway Elevator Hogged by Mentally Ill Person, Gets Mocked...
VIP
The Nation Looks at Human Right of Public Gay Sex on Mexico City...
Eric Swalwell Outsourses Collection of Fire Aid to Elon Musk
LA Mayor Karen Bass Gets ROASTED for Cutting $17.6 MILLION From Fire Department...
Brian Stelter Hyperventilating Over the ‘Assault’ on Fact Checking
Politico: Republicans 'Seize,' Trump and Musk 'Unleash on California Democrats' Over Wildf...

Hope is On the Way: X Users Send Aid to California to Make Wildfire Recovery Less Gruel-ing

Eric V.  |  7:30 AM on January 09, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Freed

Six wildfires continue to burn in Southern California. The Palisades Fire, the Eaton Fire, the Hurst Fire, the Olivas Fire, the Lidia Fire, and the Woodly Fire all remain out of control. Fox News reports that at least four of these fires (if not all) are still zero percent contained as firefighters struggle against high winds and a lack of resources to battle the blazes. A seventh fire in Runyon Canyon has also been reported. Mutual aid is beginning to arrive from Arizona, Oregon, the US Military, and Canada.  An untold number of homes, businesses, and schools have been destroyed. At least five people died, and several have been injured.

Advertisement

Thousands of people have already been evacuated, many of whom have lost everything. Tens of thousands are without power. Reports suggest that evacuation orders may soon extend to Santa Monica, a city of ninety thousand residents. The damage caused by these fires is being called apocalyptic, and the scope of the disaster is catastrophic.

The humanitarian need in Southern California is going to be enormous. Thousands need food, water, shelter, and basic necessities, and there may be thousands more before it's over. Disaster relief organizations like the Red Cross are already operating in the area. Joe Biden, after announcing the arrival of his great-grandchild, declared SoCal a federal disaster area.

As you might imagine, FEMA doesn't instill a lot of confidence after their recent performance in North Carolina.

In the coming days and weeks, the needs in SoCal may overwhelm the available resources. Neighbors are already stepping up to help neighbors to alleviate the need.

Airbnb is coordinating with LA County and offering temporary shelter to those displaced by the fires.

Access to the temporary shelter can be obtained via 211LA, here.

Recommended

Scott Jennings Goes Up Against New Wildfire Talking Points Meant to Deflect Blame Away From Democrats
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Jeff Gross is a local pharmacy owner who is providing medications for fire victims who were forced to flee their homes without them.

Annie Harvilicz is a veterinarian who has taken in over forty displaced animals.

Andrew and Lauren Gruel own the Calico Fish House restaurant on the Pacific Coast Highway, about thirty miles south of the fires. They have been working tirelessly since the fires began.

Advertisement

It wasn't long before the Gruels were coordinating efforts to deliver much-needed supplies to first responders and victims in the affected areas.

X users immediately responded.

Advertisement

There were literally hundreds of replies to the Gruel's request for supplies. Those in the area stopped by and dropped off what they could. The restaurant soon became a warehouse of sorts, and the Gruels got to work loading a rented box truck to deliver the first load of supplies.

Even their kids worked to load the truck.

So many people who do not have much to give are giving everything that they can. Their generosity will make a world of difference to many people who need everything.

Advertisement

Don't worry, they are helping the animals too.

Andrew and Lauren Gruel are good people, doing everything they can to help those in need. The X users doing what they can to support their efforts are as well. Efforts like these do not just provide a meal and basic necessities; they provide hope in a situation that can seem hopeless.

When a wildfire has taken all that you have, hope can mean everything. 

Tags: CALIFORNIA CHARITY FEMA FIRE FIRES WATER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Goes Up Against New Wildfire Talking Points Meant to Deflect Blame Away From Democrats
Warren Squire
LA News Anchor’s ‘No Water’ Fact-Check Blows Up in Face Thanks to Reporter at Scene of Fire
Warren Squire
UK Fathers Tell of Being Arrested for Trying to Save Their Daughters From Grooming Gangs
Brett T.
West Coast Toast: Aerial Photo Shows Pacific Palisades Neighborhood Burned to the Ground
Warren Squire
Eric Swalwell Outsourses Collection of Fire Aid to Elon Musk
Brett T.
Brian Stelter Hyperventilating Over the ‘Assault’ on Fact Checking
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Scott Jennings Goes Up Against New Wildfire Talking Points Meant to Deflect Blame Away From Democrats Warren Squire
Advertisement