Hope is On the Way: X Users Send Aid to California to Make Wildfire Recovery Less Gruel-ing

Six wildfires continue to burn in Southern California. The Palisades Fire, the Eaton Fire, the Hurst Fire, the Olivas Fire, the Lidia Fire, and the Woodly Fire all remain out of control. Fox News reports that at least four of these fires (if not all) are still zero percent contained as firefighters struggle against high winds and a lack of resources to battle the blazes. A seventh fire in Runyon Canyon has also been reported. Mutual aid is beginning to arrive from Arizona, Oregon, the US Military, and Canada. An untold number of homes, businesses, and schools have been destroyed. At least five people died, and several have been injured.

Thousands of people have already been evacuated, many of whom have lost everything. Tens of thousands are without power. Reports suggest that evacuation orders may soon extend to Santa Monica, a city of ninety thousand residents. The damage caused by these fires is being called apocalyptic, and the scope of the disaster is catastrophic.

The humanitarian need in Southern California is going to be enormous. Thousands need food, water, shelter, and basic necessities, and there may be thousands more before it's over. Disaster relief organizations like the Red Cross are already operating in the area. Joe Biden, after announcing the arrival of his great-grandchild, declared SoCal a federal disaster area.

As you might imagine, FEMA doesn't instill a lot of confidence after their recent performance in North Carolina.

In the coming days and weeks, the needs in SoCal may overwhelm the available resources. Neighbors are already stepping up to help neighbors to alleviate the need.

Airbnb is coordinating with LA County and offering temporary shelter to those displaced by the fires.

https://t.co/AlJ3K6ZJhq is providing free, temporary housing for people who have been displaced by the Los Angeles wildfires, in partnership with @211LACounty.https://t.co/hYgEFyJOpM — Airbnb (@Airbnb) January 8, 2025

Access to the temporary shelter can be obtained via 211LA, here.

Jeff Gross is a local pharmacy owner who is providing medications for fire victims who were forced to flee their homes without them.

My friend Jeff Gross, who owns Mickey Fine Pharmacy, is opening at 7:30AM to help victims of the fires who evacuated without their medications. This family-owned business has been devoted to the community always, and they are showing once again what good people they are. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 8, 2025

Annie Harvilicz is a veterinarian who has taken in over forty displaced animals.

Heroic veterinarian takes in 41 animals as owners flee ‘apocalyptic’ Palisades Fire: ‘I haven’t slept at all’ https://t.co/ZyV5IcgqFs pic.twitter.com/GNOWPBHK6l — New York Post (@nypost) January 8, 2025

Andrew and Lauren Gruel own the Calico Fish House restaurant on the Pacific Coast Highway, about thirty miles south of the fires. They have been working tirelessly since the fires began.

This is absolutely devastating. If you need help, please reach out to us. We can open our parking lot up for whatever needs need to be met and cook meals/ make to go meals for the firemen. Seriously. We will do what we can. Praying for you LA!!! https://t.co/Mw0qZ52rqz — Lauren Gruel (@LaurenGruel) January 8, 2025

Update: Anyone who has left LA and headed south. You are welcome at our restaurant, 16600 Pacific Coast Highway, 92649. We have a large parking lot, you can stay as long as you need and camp out. We will provide free meals for all of those affected. If anyone has any coordination… — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) January 8, 2025

It wasn't long before the Gruels were coordinating efforts to deliver much-needed supplies to first responders and victims in the affected areas.

Looking for the following donations: Cases of water, baby formula, pet food, toiletries, personal hygiene items, gently used clothing and shoes. If you are able to donate, please drop off at Calico Fish House: 16600 Pacific Coast Hwy HB, CA 92649 @Target @Sysco @amazon @Walmart… — Lauren Gruel (@LaurenGruel) January 8, 2025

In addition to the meals we are preparing, we are taking donations of pet food, personal hygiene items, baby formula, cases of water, and clothing at the restaurant at 16600 Pacific Coast Highway, 92649. We will be driving the first batch up via cargo van to LA around 5 pm today,… — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) January 8, 2025

X users immediately responded.

Thank you for all you and your family do, Andrew. I wish we could do more. God bless you 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/yv0IQUopPg — Inappropriate Ray of ☀️ (Sworn Enemy of Rufus!) (@MrsRotnjetski) January 9, 2025

Some emergency water and hygiene kits inbound as requested.



Shared as well. pic.twitter.com/30QuyUfqmp — Ronnie Adkins (Funker530) (@RonnieAdkins_) January 9, 2025

Toothpaste, toothbrushes and deoderant on the way. Only a little bit, but I hope it helps. Sent by Amazon. Should be there Friday. Thank you Chef, and thank your family and all those helping you. — We The People (@cwerner0115) January 9, 2025

Just sent a bunch of stuff via Amazon. — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) January 9, 2025

There were literally hundreds of replies to the Gruel's request for supplies. Those in the area stopped by and dropped off what they could. The restaurant soon became a warehouse of sorts, and the Gruels got to work loading a rented box truck to deliver the first load of supplies.

Even their kids worked to load the truck.

Making another trip up to drop supplies. Thank you all for the donations. There are great people out there. pic.twitter.com/5OYLoKUXTc — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) January 9, 2025

No middle men, except for these little men. https://t.co/LyNR1lIQzM pic.twitter.com/LwtE1belme — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) January 9, 2025

So many people who do not have much to give are giving everything that they can. Their generosity will make a world of difference to many people who need everything.

Sorry we can’t afford to do much but may God bless the donations that come in times 1,000 🙏🏻 Here’s some toothbrushes, pastes, combs, soap, body wipes, and feminine hygiene products for 100 people. God bless y’all for doing this, Chef 👨🏻‍🍳 pic.twitter.com/XxA9Kc5JLY — Stephanie (@real_Stephanie) January 8, 2025

Don't worry, they are helping the animals too.

I was able to get in touch with her office and we will be donating pet food to her! What a selfless woman! 🙏🏻 https://t.co/LoR41bJ4Uf — Lauren Gruel (@LaurenGruel) January 9, 2025

Andrew and Lauren Gruel are good people, doing everything they can to help those in need. The X users doing what they can to support their efforts are as well. Efforts like these do not just provide a meal and basic necessities; they provide hope in a situation that can seem hopeless.

When a wildfire has taken all that you have, hope can mean everything.