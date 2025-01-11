CLEANSING FIRE! Mike Waltz Purges Biden's NSC Team (and Alex Vindman Has a Good Cry About It)

Donald Trump delivered on many promises during his first term in office, but perhaps his most glaring unfulfilled promise was that to 'drain the swamp,' ridding Washington of lifelong, unaccountable bureaucrats commonly referred to as the 'deep state.'

Advertisement

Coming into his second term, Trump seems dead set on trying to correct that error and fulfill this promise as well. Everyone knows about DOGE. In addition, many of his Cabinet picks like Tulsi Gabbard and Pete Hegseth -- as well as high-level appointees like Kash Patel and Harmeet Dhillon -- look like true reformers who want to clean a lot of rot out of government agencies and departments.

It looks like we can now add Florida Representative Mike Waltz, Trump's incoming National Security Advisor, to that list. This week, as we move closer to Inauguration Day, Waltz issued the following directive to all current members and staffers of the National Security Council to clean out their desks and hit the road no later than noon on January 20.

BREAKING: Incoming National Security Adviser Mike Waltz says all intelligence officials assigned to the National Security Council under Biden must leave by 12:01 p.m. Eastern on Inauguration Day, when President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated again. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) January 10, 2025

BOOM. Boomity, even. Don't let the door hit ya' where the Good Lord split ya'.

Here is more from the statement that Waltz delivered to Breitbart:

'Our folks know who we want out in the agencies,' he said. 'We're bringing in team members who are 100% aligned with the president's agenda.' Waltz highlighted challenges faced during Trump's first term, citing the example of Alexander Vindman, who played a pivotal role in Trump's first impeachment. To avoid similar conflicts, Waltz's team is vetting appointees carefully. 'The issue with Vindman wasn't during [the] transition — it was that he wasn't aligned with the president's agenda,' Waltz said.

Imagine a President who wants a national security team that is aligned with his vision. Crazy, right?

That's what Trump didn't have in his first term and it looks like he is rectifying that mistake for his second.

Oh, and speaking of everyone's favorite pudgy, traitorous chow thief, Alex Vindman, he was NONE too happy that Waltz called him out personally. He went on Twitter to have an epic temper tantrum in the form of a 600-word rant about how he was never the problem.

Statement on National Security Staff Firings



Yesterday, President Trump’s National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz @michaelgwaltz , announced a sweeping directive to terminate all national security staffers loaned from other departments and agencies who serve in apolitical,… — Alexander S. Vindman 🇺🇸 (@AVindman) January 10, 2025

...apolitical, non-partisan senior staff roles. Waltz framed this decision as a means to eliminate Biden-era appointees and enforce absolute alignment with Trump’s policy agenda. Notably, Waltz justified this move by referencing my role in exposing Trump’s abuse of power, which led to his first impeachment. Using my actions as a rationale, Waltz aims to purge scores of professionals from the Department of Defense, Department of State, CIA, and other agencies—not because of their conduct, but due to a demand for blind allegiance to Trump.

That's enough of that. He seems mad. LOL.

We're not going to transcribe ALL of his screed here (readers can click on the tweet for that), but here are a few of the fact-free highlights:

Advertisement

All staffers are 'non-partisan' and Vindman was the most innocent, angelic, non-partisan of them all. He is a HERO for ratting on Trump out of envy and jealousy, and Trump is a mean old dictator for wanting people who are aligned with his strategic vision for national security.

Vindman, ever the narcissistic attention hound, even took the opportunity to name Waltz's directive after himself:

The so-called “Vindman Rule” sets a dangerous precedent by ensuring that only political loyalists can serve on the NSC, advise the president, and interact with the president and top decision-makers. Such an approach will have a chilling effect on senior policy staff across the government. Talented professionals, wary of being dismissed for principled stances or offering objective advice, will either self-censor or forgo service altogether. This undermines the very purpose of the NSC: to provide the president with the best possible advice as well as the coordinating team to advance U.S. national security interests.

Dude. Talk about your delusions of grandeur.

Twitter was happy to put Vindman back in his place.

Alexander Vindman being upset over something tell us it’s the right thing to do. https://t.co/PKP8coADDJ — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) January 11, 2025

It's a fantastic litmus test.

Calling Alex Vindman 'apolitical' is like calling Jeffrey Dahmer a vegan.

Advertisement

"To set the record straight, I served as an apolitical detailee".



And that's why it is absolutely necessary to get rid of all of the so-called "apolitical detailees."



Many of them are Vindmans in disguise. https://t.co/H4d8RjFXyD — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) January 11, 2025

You have to beat the grass to startle the snakes.

And Mike Waltz just brought a big old whacking stick.

No one cares what you think, Deep State soy boy https://t.co/zFklCZvXub pic.twitter.com/djMUcfsHs5 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 10, 2025

Vindman loves the sound of his own voice, even when he is just typing it. But as usual, he took the rope that Twitter's expanded content limit gave him and used it to hang himself.

Be careful. If you bully Mr. Vindman, he will sic his unhinged wife on you.

There’s an investigation that’s going to happen into you and Ukraine. Sit tight fat boy, your day has a coming. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) January 10, 2025

We can only hope that the investigations begin immediately on January 21.

Vindman's tantrum aside, however, most people were stoked at Waltz's purge of the NSC.

If this is what scorched earth looks like, we need more flamethrowers.

This is the way https://t.co/eNjc9bWpQP — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 11, 2025

Advertisement

It's hilarious how Vindman tried to make this controversial, using scary words like 'loyalists' in his rant. When it is perfectly normal for a new administration to want to bring in its own people.

Trump should fire the entire executive branch



On day one



Everyone https://t.co/rm9cTk0Vub — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) January 11, 2025

Boom 💥 Needs to happen in every 3 letter agency. https://t.co/nXXdS2SpIR — Lori Mills (@LoriMills4CA42) January 11, 2025

With incoming people like Gabbard, Kristi Noem, and Pam Bondi who will be overseeing many of those three-letter agencies, we've got some good cause to be hopeful.

As for Alexander Vindman, he can cry all he wants. But we know he's really crying because he will never be taken seriously by anyone.

Oh, and because the subpoenas and search warrants might start coming for him.