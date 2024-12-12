DOGE Asks Twitter for Examples of Government Waste and WHOA, NELLIE Do People Have Some Ideas

It's no secret that one of the most exciting aspects of the incoming Trump administration is going to be what Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) uncovers and, hopefully, fixes. In reducing regulations, waste, and other useless expenditures of the federal government, there is the potential to save American taxpayers not millions, not billions, but possibly trillions of dollars.

Even better, Musk and Ramaswamy have promised transparency in their 18-month program, creating an official DOGE account on Twitter where Americans can both see and interact with their work.

Imagine an agency that doesn't try to hide everything it is doing from the people. Crazy times.

Early this morning, the DOGE account put proof to the promise that it wants to hear from the American people by tweeting a call for recommendations of some of the worst and most wasteful government programs.

DOGE is undergoing a serious analysis of wasteful and burdensome regulations, and is looking for public feedback!



Which are the really bad ones? Please DM us the CFR provision, the relevant text from the regulation, and the adverse consequences of said regulation. — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) December 12, 2024

Musk and Ramaswamy quickly followed up in this post with quote tweets to help spread the message as widely as possible.

The Supreme Court has held that any regulation implicating a “major” economic or policy question must be passed by Congress, not a 3-letter agency. It’s helpful for us to hear directly from YOU about which regulations are impacting YOUR lives - so we can legally eliminate them. https://t.co/sLM0EZSCTD — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) December 12, 2024

With the landmark Chevron ruling earlier this year from the Supreme Court, there is a very good chance that DOGE will be able to eliminate many programs that do not have Congressional approval.

Let us know about wasteful government spending and unnecessary regulations! https://t.co/eOd7zJItVP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2024

Oh, you can bet your butt that Twitter let them know today. Boy howdy, did Twitter let them know!

Large ideas, small ideas, realistic ideas, pipe dream ideas, Twitter was full of all of them. Here are some of our favorites:

Twitchy reported about this scandal in the Department of Education earlier today. But DEI programs were a popular target.

Here is a good thread on some:https://t.co/RZ8yNL6Sh3 — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) December 12, 2024

Like most posts from Wokal Distance, that is a long and damning thread. It points out the ridiculousness of a DEI administration helping veterans get the care they need.

Biden Admin is trying to cram through last minute regs that will allow the Secretary of Education unprecedented authority to cancel student debt. This would cost taxpayers billions. We need sensible safety net for borrowers. This isn't the answer. https://t.co/2kSps00wMs https://t.co/1xYBB4qeEq — Beth Akers (@DrBethAkers) December 12, 2024

More chicanery and dodging the law from the Department of Education. Between DOGE and incoming Secretary Linda McMahon, they should be able to put an immediate end to that, if not the entire department.

NGOs - starting with the Atlantic Council. Stop funding these NGOs. https://t.co/FrVwSp0u0a — GG (@Gina7_rms) December 12, 2024

Musk has already stated on his personal Twitter account that DOGE will be taking a very hard look at ALL NGOs.

The entire income tax must go first. Make it illegal for states to impose it as well. Then let's have a little chat about zoning.... Make it as easy as possible for those with dreams to allow them to flourish unimpeded by government overreach. Government is supposed to protect… https://t.co/v6Ky4MmHdt — Volex Media (@voluntaryexchge) December 12, 2024

Eliminating the income tax might be a pipe dream (even though Donald Trump has suggested replacing it), but easing restrictions and crushing regulations on small businesses was also a popular topic.

Hi DOGE team,

We have an urgent need for DOGE and the Trump administration to score a big win for 34 million small businesses (and other Americans, such as Homeowner’s Association board members) on the Corporate Transparency Act Beneficial Ownership Information rule (CTA BOI… https://t.co/u2kxmKURWt — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 12, 2024

Roth's long tweet continues:

... the Corporate Transparency Act Beneficial Ownership Information rule (CTA BOI rule) that Vivek posted about last night and has a looming deadline of JANUARY 1.



It is an unconstitutional rule that treats small business owners like financial criminals and has egregious penalties, including nearly $600 a day and jail time for non-compliance.



A court earlier this found it unconstitutional, but limited the scope to the plaintiffs (NSBA). Last week a Texas judge granted a nationwide injunction for enforcement. HOWEVER, the Treasury/FinCEN has appealed. So, if the injunction is stayed or narrowed in scope, action and fines are back on the table with just a few weeks left to comply.



Plus, millions of small business owners have never heard of this (and it of course exempts large businesses).



Small business is looking for president-elect Trump to align with them and come out immediately that no penalties will be enforced for non-compliance by his administration, giving clarity to the small businesses subject to the rule. Even better would be for him to come out say that it is unconstitutional and his Treasury will jettison the rule entirely.



I testified against this in front of Congress earlier this year, and have all sorts of information, including statements from almost 450 small businesses submitted to the Congressional record against this. I am happy to bring anyone up to speed on anything in relation to this (or any other small business subject matter) or anything else with which I can help. You can reach my team through the contact form at http://CarolRoth.com if you need any follow up or DM me on X.



Thank you for the consideration.

DOGE would be very smart to consult with Roth on small business regulations and many other economic issues.

48 CFR § 52.204-18.



I DM'd you guys on that one. It makes it virtually impossible for a sole-proprietor to do (profitable) business with the Federal Government, which has led to the huge use of "body shops" that add a HUGE amount of overhead. https://t.co/B0BtiD9DdB — Steve Greenwald ™ (@SteveGreenwald) December 12, 2024

If the power of American small businesses is unleashed by taking the government off their backs, there's almost no limit to the economic boom that could result.

There were plenty of more creative ideas as well.

Let’s start by abolishing the IRS. Then ending the Federal Reserve. pic.twitter.com/MEiFA17qza — Super Ultra Mega MAGA 🇺🇸🦅 (@MegaTrumpMAGA24) December 12, 2024

Anytime anyone says 'End the Fed,' Ron Paul's ears perk up. (And yes, he has said he will be working with DOGE.)

Speaking of the Paul family ...

If you're really going to do this, just onboard @RandPaul and let him red-pen sh*t, he's been thinking about it for 25 years. I'm not sure I like all his ideas, but I doubt you'll find a more efficient way to approach this out of the gate. https://t.co/Hy66lzaYHP — ααα (@possible_wisdom) December 12, 2024

We would miss Dr. Paul's annual Festivus list of grievances, but we'd be happy as long as it meant sending less of our money to the government.

Dept of wildlife and fisheries

this department has overstepped its bounds in license and fees that it is hard for anyone to fish, trap, hunt, or just enjoy the scenery. You would also have to have the money of @elonmusk to pay for the boating fees, title, registration, mandatory… pic.twitter.com/UL7I1snawT — DD Smith (@DKDSMITH01) December 12, 2024

Twitchy has covered some of the ludicrous and corrupt programs in the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently.

Fewer USPS deliver days.



We don't need that many days of mail. — hammertime $FAME (@wenhammertime) December 12, 2024

Post office losing $10 billion a year. I was blown away by that number which I only learned about yesterday. Apparently it’s been generating these level of losses for a decade or more. — The Panic (@ThePanic16) December 12, 2024

At the very least, the childish and unprofessional Postmaster General needs to get the axe.

Welp. That is ... that is a comprehensive list alright.

The Biggest wasteful and burdensome

is the IRS and all the unreadable rules ......



American's Don't Understand the Tax Code

and it was done for that reason 🙄 — Cyndexia America Truther 💯🥂 (@TrutherAmerica) December 12, 2024

Every American would sign on to that one in a heartbeat.

Everyone in North Carolina right now would support that one too.

Why does the FDA have lengthy, detailed regulations on what counts as gruyere cheese?



"[Code of Federal Regulations][Title 21, Volume 2][CITE: 21CFR133.149]



TITLE 21--FOOD AND DRUGSCHAPTER I--FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICESSUBCHAPTER B -… — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) December 12, 2024

LOL. We almost thought that one was made up. But nope, it's real.

OBSOLETE! Half a billion a year! Dump it! pic.twitter.com/30l4Wes4xc — Remnantee (@HuffmanRobb) December 12, 2024

Half a billion here, half a billion there, pretty soon we'll be talking about real money.

There were thousands of suggestions today -- and we don't even want to think about what DOGE's inbox looks like tonight since it opened up DMs this morning -- but the overwhelming sentiment about Musk and Ramaswamy asking Americans for their help was clear:

This is how the government is SUPPOSED to be run, analysis with public input. https://t.co/bEl9rhMhiB — Jaye Mays (@jaye_mays) December 12, 2024

Say that again. Louder for the people in the back.

When DOGE's expiration date arrives in July of 2026, we don't know what cuts will have been made, what regulations will have been eliminated, and whether the federal government will have been made significantly smaller.

But we have good reason to hope that significant progress can be made on all three fronts.

No matter what happens, it's going to be an exciting 18 months. And we're happy that DOGE, Musk, and Ramaswamy have invited us all along for the ride.