Scott Jennings Blasts ‘Journo’ Who Doesn’t Pursue Government Liars Because There’s Too Man...
VIP
How Many More People Have to Die Because of Democratic Speech
CRT Harms Kids: Green Bay, WI Mom Threatens School District With Suit Over...
Windy City WHOA: Take a Gander at How Much Chicago Spends on Illegal...
POPCORN TIME! Rumors Swirl That Nancy Pelosi Is Trying to Spike AOC's Bid...
BOMBSHELL: Investigation Reveals How Biden's DOE Spent BILLIONS on Left-Wing Indoctrinatio...
China's Xi Jinping Won't Attend President Trump's Inauguration and That Is Great News
Is She Serious?! Watch AOC Justify CEO Murder Because Denied Insurance Claims Are...
Mayor Eric Adams Says Criminal Migrants Will Find No Harbor in His City
KJP Doesn't Want to Preempt the President on Preemptive Pardons
'Shouldn't You Be Making Money?' Watch Donald Trump and J.D. Vance Have FUN...
Dem Sen. Ed Markey Trips HARD Over Biden While Trying to Scare Everybody...
Leftist Dark Money Network Linked to Hamas Backing Communist Outfit
Protect Children: J.K. Rowling Sets the Medical Record Straight for MP Whining About...

DOGE Asks Twitter for Examples of Government Waste and WHOA, NELLIE Do People Have Some Ideas

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:10 PM on December 12, 2024
Twitchy

It's no secret that one of the most exciting aspects of the incoming Trump administration is going to be what Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) uncovers and, hopefully, fixes. In reducing regulations, waste, and other useless expenditures of the federal government, there is the potential to save American taxpayers not millions, not billions, but possibly trillions of dollars. 

Advertisement

Even better, Musk and Ramaswamy have promised transparency in their 18-month program, creating an official DOGE account on Twitter where Americans can both see and interact with their work. 

Imagine an agency that doesn't try to hide everything it is doing from the people. Crazy times. 

Early this morning, the DOGE account put proof to the promise that it wants to hear from the American people by tweeting a call for recommendations of some of the worst and most wasteful government programs. 

Musk and Ramaswamy quickly followed up in this post with quote tweets to help spread the message as widely as possible. 

With the landmark Chevron ruling earlier this year from the Supreme Court, there is a very good chance that DOGE will be able to eliminate many programs that do not have Congressional approval. 

Recommended

Scott Jennings Blasts ‘Journo’ Who Doesn’t Pursue Government Liars Because There’s Too Many, Darn it!
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Oh, you can bet your butt that Twitter let them know today. Boy howdy, did Twitter let them know! 

Large ideas, small ideas, realistic ideas, pipe dream ideas, Twitter was full of all of them. Here are some of our favorites: 

Twitchy reported about this scandal in the Department of Education earlier today. But DEI programs were a popular target. 

Like most posts from Wokal Distance, that is a long and damning thread. It points out the ridiculousness of a DEI administration helping veterans get the care they need.

More chicanery and dodging the law from the Department of Education. Between DOGE and incoming Secretary Linda McMahon, they should be able to put an immediate end to that, if not the entire department.

Musk has already stated on his personal Twitter account that DOGE will be taking a very hard look at ALL NGOs. 

Advertisement

Eliminating the income tax might be a pipe dream (even though Donald Trump has suggested replacing it), but easing restrictions and crushing regulations on small businesses was also a popular topic. 

Roth's long tweet continues: 

... the Corporate Transparency Act Beneficial Ownership Information rule (CTA BOI rule) that Vivek posted about last night and has a looming deadline of JANUARY 1.

It is an unconstitutional rule that treats small business owners like financial criminals and has egregious penalties, including nearly $600 a day and jail time for non-compliance.

A court earlier this found it unconstitutional, but limited the scope to the plaintiffs (NSBA). Last week a Texas judge granted a nationwide injunction for enforcement. HOWEVER, the Treasury/FinCEN has appealed. So, if the injunction is stayed or narrowed in scope, action and fines are back on the table with just a few weeks left to comply.

Plus, millions of small business owners have never heard of this (and it of course exempts large businesses).

Small business is looking for president-elect Trump to align with them and come out immediately that no penalties will be enforced for non-compliance by his administration, giving clarity to the small businesses subject to the rule. Even better would be for him to come out say that it is unconstitutional and his Treasury will jettison the rule entirely.

I testified against this in front of Congress earlier this year, and have all sorts of information, including statements from almost 450 small businesses submitted to the Congressional record against this. I am happy to bring anyone up to speed on anything in relation to this (or any other small business subject matter) or anything else with which I can help. You can reach my team  through the contact form at http://CarolRoth.com if you need any follow up or DM me on X.

Thank you for the consideration.

Advertisement

DOGE would be very smart to consult with Roth on small business regulations and many other economic issues. 

If the power of American small businesses is unleashed by taking the government off their backs, there's almost no limit to the economic boom that could result. 

There were plenty of more creative ideas as well. 

Anytime anyone says 'End the Fed,' Ron Paul's ears perk up. (And yes, he has said he will be working with DOGE.)

Speaking of the Paul family ... 

We would miss Dr. Paul's annual Festivus list of grievances, but we'd be happy as long as it meant sending less of our money to the government.

Advertisement

Twitchy has covered some of the ludicrous and corrupt programs in the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently. 

At the very least, the childish and unprofessional Postmaster General needs to get the axe. 

Welp. That is ... that is a comprehensive list alright. 

Every American would sign on to that one in a heartbeat. 

Everyone in North Carolina right now would support that one too. 

LOL. We almost thought that one was made up. But nope, it's real. 

Advertisement

Half a billion here, half a billion there, pretty soon we'll be talking about real money. 

There were thousands of suggestions today -- and we don't even want to think about what DOGE's inbox looks like tonight since it opened up DMs this morning -- but the overwhelming sentiment about Musk and Ramaswamy asking Americans for their help was clear: 

Say that again. Louder for the people in the back. 

When DOGE's expiration date arrives in July of 2026, we don't know what cuts will have been made, what regulations will have been eliminated, and whether the federal government will have been made significantly smaller. 

But we have good reason to hope that significant progress can be made on all three fronts. 

No matter what happens, it's going to be an exciting 18 months. And we're happy that DOGE, Musk, and Ramaswamy have invited us all along for the ride. 

Tags: ELON MUSK GOVERNMENT TWITTER VIVEK RAMASWAMY DOGE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Blasts ‘Journo’ Who Doesn’t Pursue Government Liars Because There’s Too Many, Darn it!
Warren Squire
CRT Harms Kids: Green Bay, WI Mom Threatens School District With Suit Over Racist Reading Support Policy
Amy Curtis
POPCORN TIME! Rumors Swirl That Nancy Pelosi Is Trying to Spike AOC's Bid for Top House Oversight Spot
Amy Curtis
Windy City WHOA: Take a Gander at How Much Chicago Spends on Illegal Immigrants
Amy Curtis
No WONDER Wray Resigned! FBI's J6 Connection Even MORE Damning Reading THIS Little Nugget in IG Report
Sam J.
BOMBSHELL: Investigation Reveals How Biden's DOE Spent BILLIONS on Left-Wing Indoctrination in Schools
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Scott Jennings Blasts ‘Journo’ Who Doesn’t Pursue Government Liars Because There’s Too Many, Darn it! Warren Squire
Advertisement