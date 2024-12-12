Windy City WHOA: Take a Gander at How Much Chicago Spends on Illegal...
BOMBSHELL: Investigation Reveals How Biden's DOE Spent BILLIONS on Left-Wing Indoctrination in Schools

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on December 12, 2024
Twitchy Meme

When the Left says they can't possibly reduce government spending without making draconian cuts to Medicare and Social Security, it's nothing but a lie. A desperate attempt to keep the cash flowing into worthless, reckless, and wasteful programs.

And then there's spending like this. This spending -- using our tax dollars to indoctrinate our children with Left-wing ideology -- is beyond the pale.

This is a damning thread.

The entire post reads:

Total ED Grant Money Awarded (2021-present): $1,002,522,304.81

Total number of ED grants (2021-present): 229

Number of States: 42 + Washington D.C.

Number of K-12 school districts*: 296

Number of K-12 students*: 6,766,158

*These numbers are based on available data and not exact. The number of of districts and students is likely even much higher. 

Here's how @DefendingEd broke down the more than $1 billion in awarded grants:

* Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) or race-based recruiting, training, and hiring practices: $489,883,797.81

* Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programming and trainings, discipline including restorative practices, and youth activism: $343,337,286

* Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) based mental health training programs and SEL trainings and programming:$169,301,221

Read the full thread below of some egregious uses of the grants...

POPCORN TIME! Rumors Swirl That Nancy Pelosi Is Trying to Spike AOC's Bid for Top House Oversight Spot
Amy Curtis
Wow.

'Culturally responsive' computer science.

Ooookaaay.

How about, we dunno, teaching kids to read and write instead?

Our head hurts.

Literal commies being used to teach programs in our public schools.

This report is eye-opening.

It is the inverse Midas touch: instead of gold, everything DEI touches turns to crap.

Or just cut that spending all together.

Before Thanksgiving, this writer told you how research showed that DEI 'anti-racist' training made people see non-existent racism and bias.

Which is the entire point of DEI: to create problems where none exist so government can 'fix' them.

There are some districts, like Baltimore, where ZERO students are proficient in reading/math.

Let's fix that first.

Nailed it.

The plug needs to be pulled ASAP.

No lie detected.

YUP.

