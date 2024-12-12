BOMBSHELL: Investigation Reveals How Biden's DOE Spent BILLIONS on Left-Wing Indoctrination in Schools

When the Left says they can't possibly reduce government spending without making draconian cuts to Medicare and Social Security, it's nothing but a lie. A desperate attempt to keep the cash flowing into worthless, reckless, and wasteful programs.

And then there's spending like this. This spending -- using our tax dollars to indoctrinate our children with Left-wing ideology -- is beyond the pale.

This is a damning thread.

🚨NEW bombshell investigation from @DefendingEd uncovers how more than $1 billion in grant funding from the Biden Department of Education went toward advancing far-left ideologies in education:



Total ED Grant Money Awarded (2021-present): $1,002,522,304.81



Total number of ED… pic.twitter.com/rIRbFn5p2y — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) December 12, 2024

The entire post reads:

Total ED Grant Money Awarded (2021-present): $1,002,522,304.81 Total number of ED grants (2021-present): 229 Number of States: 42 + Washington D.C. Number of K-12 school districts*: 296 Number of K-12 students*: 6,766,158 *These numbers are based on available data and not exact. The number of of districts and students is likely even much higher. Here's how @DefendingEd broke down the more than $1 billion in awarded grants: * Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) or race-based recruiting, training, and hiring practices: $489,883,797.81 * Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programming and trainings, discipline including restorative practices, and youth activism: $343,337,286 * Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) based mental health training programs and SEL trainings and programming:$169,301,221 Read the full thread below of some egregious uses of the grants...

Wow.

A $4,000,000 grant was given for a 3-week residential “culturally responsive” computer science summer camp for 600 11th and 12th graders. pic.twitter.com/10GPGLxCWj — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) December 12, 2024

'Culturally responsive' computer science.

Ooookaaay.

The University of Iowa received a grant award of $1,261,718 to train 40 elementary teachers to “enact equity-centered education” in partner K-12 districts. pic.twitter.com/9I5POsWPiI — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) December 12, 2024

How about, we dunno, teaching kids to read and write instead?

The University of Missouri – St. Louis was awarded a $306,209 grant to train school counselors in Trauma-Informed, Antiracist Social-Emotional Learning (TIAR-SEL). — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) December 12, 2024

Our head hurts.

The School District of Philadelphia was given $3,974,496 for its restorative justice program that is modeled after Oakland Unified School District’s (CA), and a program advisor is a far-left activist and former Communist Party USA member. — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) December 12, 2024

Literal commies being used to teach programs in our public schools.

This report is eye-opening.

DEI destroys all it touches. And is unlawful.



It must be extirpated. — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) December 12, 2024

It is the inverse Midas touch: instead of gold, everything DEI touches turns to crap.

Incoming administration should direct every agency to calculate how much it spent on DEI, and then spend the same amount on anti-DEI training — DBarenholtz (@Dbarenholtz1) December 12, 2024

Or just cut that spending all together.

All for the purpose of making your children soft and vulnerable so later in life they can be easily manipulated.

Or controlled. — GTZ (@justmeandsarge) December 12, 2024

Before Thanksgiving, this writer told you how research showed that DEI 'anti-racist' training made people see non-existent racism and bias.

Which is the entire point of DEI: to create problems where none exist so government can 'fix' them.

@nickineily @DefendingEd This is outrageous! Our tax dollars should be educating our kids, not funding ideological agendas. Wake up, America! We need to defend our schools from this ideological takeover. — AI ArtProdigy (@aiartprodigy) December 12, 2024

There are some districts, like Baltimore, where ZERO students are proficient in reading/math.

Let's fix that first.

Nailed it.

That’s one billion dollars, with a “b.”



The $8 billion+/year DEI industry is a racket. In the case of public education, it’s paid for by taxpayers through federal and state grants.



Pulling the plug on this has to be a priority for the incoming administration. https://t.co/BELE354Tg9 — Leor Sapir (@LeorSapir) December 12, 2024

The plug needs to be pulled ASAP.

The state garnished your earnings to enrich a set of politically favored grifters who rent seek off of inflaming racial conflict by imposing destructive nostrums on schools that typically harm the very people on whose behalf they are initiated — and everybody else too https://t.co/IzQwPmA4n6 — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) December 12, 2024

No lie detected.

A billion taxpayer dollars set on fire https://t.co/rpeTuu4gDl — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 12, 2024

YUP.