Sanity Restored: Northern Ireland Set to Permanently Ban Puberty Blockers
HOO BOY: Even in Blue New York, Majority of Voters FAVOR Deportation of...
'You're All Reading Into That': The Way Jill Biden Got Awkward Laughter Was...
After Years of Lying for Biden, the New York Times Admits Illegal Immigration...
The Plot Thickens: Tom Cotton Calls for Investigation of West Point Lying to...
The Hero NYC Needs: Watch Daniel Penny Explain Why He Has No Regrets...
ProPublica Responds to Pete Hegseth West Point Story With B.S. Lecture About How...
CBS News' Leslie Stahl Frustrated MSM's Hobbled & Nearly Dead (Let's Tell Her...
Changed or Deranged? Democrat Senator John Fetterman Takes to Truth Social Ticking Off...
Bill Clinton Tells 'The View' Hillary 'Followed the Rules Exactly As Written' (Really?...
‘Spring Chicken’ Bernie Sanders Unsure of Flying DC Capitol Coop While Much Left...
VIP
Oil on Canvas? Eco Hypocrite John Kerry on Hand for Unveiling of His...
Taylor Lorenz, Joe Scarborough, and Donald Trump: Wildcard Wednesday
Leader of Canada's Green Party Doesn't Think Trump's '51st State' Joke Is Funny...

Adults Are Back in Charge, Y'all! Postmaster General Acts Like a Toddler During Hearing (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on December 11, 2024
ImgFlip

Remember when the Left insisted we had to elect Joe Biden to restore adults to the White House? We here at Twitchy sure do, but it turns out that was a lie.

Our government is run by petulant, overgrown children and drama club geeks. We didn't get the adults we were promised, and here's proof.

Advertisement

Watch as the Postmaster General -- the POSTMASTER GENERAL, who is the second-highest paid federal employee -- covers his ears during a hearing:

Good gravy. Have some dignity, man.

How utterly embarrassing.

This writer has three boys, and they haven't tried this stunt since pre-school.

Recommended

The Plot Thickens: Tom Cotton Calls for Investigation of West Point Lying to Help Media Smear Hegseth
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Yeah, this was a mistake.

Trump needs to remove him. Day one.

And show him this video as the reason why.

Just insane.

Zero accountability.

The reckoning is long overdue.

Advertisement

Yup.

What a bunch of baloney.

Yes, it is.

Five-year-olds are offended by the comparison.

But this video does explain a lot.

Tags: CHILDREN GOP HEARING USPS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Plot Thickens: Tom Cotton Calls for Investigation of West Point Lying to Help Media Smear Hegseth
Amy Curtis
'You're All Reading Into That': The Way Jill Biden Got Awkward Laughter Was 'a Troll of Kamala for Sure'
Doug P.
CBS News' Leslie Stahl Frustrated MSM's Hobbled & Nearly Dead (Let's Tell Her WHY...)
Doug P.
HOO BOY: Even in Blue New York, Majority of Voters FAVOR Deportation of Illegals
Amy Curtis
ProPublica Responds to Pete Hegseth West Point Story With B.S. Lecture About How Journalism Works
Amy Curtis
Sanity Restored: Northern Ireland Set to Permanently Ban Puberty Blockers
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Plot Thickens: Tom Cotton Calls for Investigation of West Point Lying to Help Media Smear Hegseth Amy Curtis
Advertisement