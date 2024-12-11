Adults Are Back in Charge, Y'all! Postmaster General Acts Like a Toddler During Hearing (WATCH)

Remember when the Left insisted we had to elect Joe Biden to restore adults to the White House? We here at Twitchy sure do, but it turns out that was a lie.

Our government is run by petulant, overgrown children and drama club geeks. We didn't get the adults we were promised, and here's proof.

Advertisement

Watch as the Postmaster General -- the POSTMASTER GENERAL, who is the second-highest paid federal employee -- covers his ears during a hearing:

🚨WILD: US Postmaster General covers his ears in protest as GA Rep. Rich McCormick blasts him for giving himself an ‘A Grade’ for running USPS:



McCORMICK: "You cannot give yourself that grade."



DeJOY: “I just did….You’re talking to yourself."



McCORMICK: "I hope you got that… pic.twitter.com/vO0DH0rENp — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 11, 2024

Good gravy. Have some dignity, man.

How utterly embarrassing.

The people they put in charge of these institutions act like spoiled brats when pressed on accountability. I feel like this exchange resonates with a lot of parents. Sad really. — Natradamus (@natradamus00) December 11, 2024

This writer has three boys, and they haven't tried this stunt since pre-school.

Just as an unfortunate reminder, DeJoy was put in place during President Trump’s first term by a USPS Board of Governors appointed by Trump.



The reason? DeJoy was a top donor to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.



I really hope President Trump learned his lesson about… — Alex (@EuropaActual) December 11, 2024

Yeah, this was a mistake.

Trump needs to remove him. Day one.

And show him this video as the reason why.

This guy makes $341,020 a year paid by taxpayers’ money https://t.co/c2HWsEYKa1 pic.twitter.com/6L1LYPwp3R — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) December 11, 2024

Just insane.

This is in general how the bureaucrats feel and act. . . No real accountability. And they have gotten away with it for decades. As Churchill said of the civil servants: they are no longer civil and they are no longer servants. https://t.co/tgdYZUl864 — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) December 11, 2024

Zero accountability.

A solid demonstration of everything wrong with our government. They think they’re all just doing a fantastic job and cover their ears when we let them know that they aren’t in fact doing a fantastic job. A reckoning is coming as its name is @DOGE. The people have a voice again. https://t.co/QxXzNdx850 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 11, 2024

The reckoning is long overdue.

Remember when these schmucks actually said "the adults are back in charge" in 2020? https://t.co/j0vzA7ADUk pic.twitter.com/ZlwaKWKG5d — NewsRadio 830 KHVH (@khvh) December 11, 2024

Advertisement

Yup.

What a bunch of baloney.

In my opinion the USPS is a horrible organization, and likely corrupt. They are also never, ever held to account, and I'm not talking about elections. I'm talking about their general "service". It is abysmal. https://t.co/ZB1CjvJwkw — NotYourFool (@NotYourFool10) December 11, 2024

Yes, it is.

For some reason, there's a five year old running thr @USPS, which actually explains a lot. https://t.co/R0ZCv8HB08 — Stu 🇺🇸 (@DiscoStu79) December 11, 2024

Five-year-olds are offended by the comparison.

But this video does explain a lot.