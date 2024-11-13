What Would You Say You 'DOGE' Here? Twitter Rejoices at Elon-Vivek Government Efficiency Program

'Bernstein's Face Is Priceless'! Scott Jennings Torches CNN Panel With Pete Hegseth Realit...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on November 13, 2024
Twitchy

Last night, Donald Trump dropped a few YUGE announcements about the administration he will be forming when he is inaugurated as President in just under 70 days. To everyone's surprise, and we mean everyone's surprise, Trump announced that he has tapped decorated Army veteran Pete Hegseth as his choice for Secretary of Defense. Because Hegseth is currently a host on Fox News Channel, this pick of course caused the left to go into a paroxysm of rage. (Apparently, unlike when Stolen Valor Tim Walz ran for Vice President, the left doesn't feel anymore that we have to respect everyone's military service.)

But it was only a few minutes later when Trump dropped the NUCLEAR BOMB of presidential transition announcements. His long-discussed agenda to slash government waste was not just going to happen, but it was going to happen with both Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy heading it up. 

Here is the announcement: 

HO. LEE. SH--!

As Trump states, Musk and Ramaswamy's jointly headed organization will have 18 months (imagine a new government program with a set expiration date) to complete their mission of slashing government regulations, spending, and waste, a 'Manhattan Project' to reduce the size and scope of the federal government. 

And to make it all even more amazing, the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) of course had to be named after Musk's favorite cryptocurrency, Dogecoin. 

Make Government Have A Sense Of Humor Again. 

The initial reactions from both Musk and Ramaswamy were exactly what you would expect. 

HA. Musk's new logo for the program obviously would have to include the Doge meme dog.

Ramaswamy's response to the announcement was far more direct:  

BOOM. 

But the news got even better as both men relayed that DOGE would not just be Washington bureaucrats making decisions. It would include input from citizens and post regular updates about progress on Twitter. 

The tweet concludes: 

We will also have a leaderboard for most insanely dumb spending of your tax dollars. This will be both extremely tragic and extremely entertaining. 

That sound you just heard was Senator Rand Paul keeling over in excitement as his famous 'Festivus Airing of Grievances' list of wasteful government spending would finally be heard. Rep. Thomas Massie may have also been staggering around in shocked gratitude. 

Wow. Just ... wow. A government agency that listens to the people. 

Needless to say, Twitter was not just ecstatic at the news, but brought the laughs as well. The meme of the notorious 'Bobs' from the movie Office Space was among the most popular. 

LOL. Musk and Ramaswamy are going to 'fix the glitch.'

Many made comparisons to another outstanding reformer currently slashing the size of his nation's government (to great success thus far).

El Loco! Bring out the chainsaws! 

There are going to be a lot of very nervous government bureaucrats over the next 20 months. 

Good. 

When Musk bought Twitter, he slashed about 80 percent of its bloated employee base. And while the platform is not perfect, not by a long stretch, it operates much better (and generates more revenue) than it did when it had a lot of useless woke employees in its ranks. 

So many people are going to need to 'learn to code,' as Democrats and reporters love to say derisively to coal miners. And the creation of DOGE came right on the heels of announcements that the corrupt, dead media is soon about to be slashed again too

It isn't rocket science. And even if it was, Musk is pretty good at that too. 

It didn't take long for suggestions to begin pouring in about useless and wasteful government spending that could be cut. 

Funny how we never get to know what our taxpayer money goes when it comes to the peccadillos of government officials. And Massie is one of the very few demanding answers. 

We sure hope so. 

Wait, wait, wait ... WHAT?

Yes, that was a real program. And Oilfield Rando and others had a lot more of them last night.

The entire list here is worth reading: 

• The CBO revealed at least 1,264 federal programs and bureaus have expired authorizations, but they still received $516B in funding for FY2024 
• The Government Accountability Office estimates the federal government wastes $247B in taxpayer money each year 
• The Department of the Treasury reported $24.5B in "unreconciled transactions" in the past meaning it spent ~$25B on unknown items 
• Department of Agriculture employees misused government issued credit cards spending millions on personal purchases like concert tickets, tattoos, lingerie and car payments 
• $33.2M was spent on transgender monkey research 
• The NIH spent part of a $2.7M grant to study Russian cats walking on a treadmill 
• The DoD ruined $170M of military equipment by leaving it outside 
• The US Agency for International Development spent $6M to promote tourism in Egypt 
• The SBA gave over $200M to music artists like Post Malone, Chris Brown and Lil Wayne through the Covid Paycheck Protection Program 
• The US military bought soap dispensers for aircraft at over 80 times the commercial price 

The importance of the Department of Government Efficiency cannot be overstated.

No, it cannot. And that list is just a tiny fraction of all the waste. 

Musk himself put it in very simple terms: 

YES. It's got to be done. Period. 

Maybe our favorite part of DOGE, however, is how it is designed to engineer its own extinction. 

James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, and John Jay would be proud (among many other Founders). 

Our second favorite part (because we are Twitchy, after all) is how much fun it's all going to be. 

It sure is. Very exciting. 

Go get 'em, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy. Go get 'em. We'll make the popcorn. 

