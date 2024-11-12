Editor of Scientific American Apologizes to Young Voters for 'Fascist' Gen X Electing...
We Didn't See That Coming: Trump Taps Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary

Eric V.  |  8:45 PM on November 12, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

Wow! We did not see this one coming. In what many saw as a surprise move, President-Elect Donald Trump has nominated Pete Hegseth as his Secretary of Defense.

President-Elect Trump's announcement, 

I am honored to announce that I have nominated Pete Hegseth to serve in my

Cabinet as The Secretary of Defense. Pete has spent his entire life as a Warrior

for the Troops, and for the Country. Pete is tough, smart and a true believer in

America First. With PIete at the helm, America's enemies are on notice - Our

Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down. Pete is a

graduate of Princeton University, and has a Graduate Degree from Harvard

University. He is an Army Combat Veteran who did tours in Guantanamo Bay,

Iraq, and Afghanistan. For his actions on the battlefield, he was decorated with

two Bronze Stars, as well as a Combat Infantryman's Badge. Pete has been a

host at FOX News for eight years, where he used that platform to fight for our

Military and Veterans. Pete's recent book, "The War on Warriors," spent nine

weeks on the New York Times best-sellers list, including two weeks at NUMBER

ONE. The book reveals the leftwing betrayal of our Warriors, and how we must

return our Military to meritocracy, lethality, accountability, and excellence. Pete

has also led two Veterans Advocacy organizations, leading the fight for our

Warriors, and our great Veterans. Nobody fights harder for the Troops, and Pete

will be a courageous and patriotic champion of our "Peace through Strength" policy.

Eleventh Circuit Judge Absolutely Embarrasses CNN on Misinformation and We Are Here for It
Aaron Walker
Best known as the weekend host of the popular Fox News show Fox and Friends, Hegseth has an impressive resume. A graduate of Princeton and Harvard, Hegseth is a decorated combat veteran, author, and advocate for veterans.

The announcement, as you might imagine, is making quite a stir.

Pete will be tasked with getting the woke out of the military. It's deeply embedded and he will have his work cut out for him.

Some of our favorite Vets seem to really like the idea.

Oh yeah, the pick is sending some people into orbit. 

We feel the same way. If Walsh hates the pick this much then Pete is the perfect man for the job.

A pro-military, highly educated, America first, decorated combat veteran as Defense Secretary. Sounds like a great idea.

We're not sure anyone saw this one coming but the closer you look Pete seems like he may be a perfect fit.

Has anyone checked in on Will Cain?

