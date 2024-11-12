We Didn't See That Coming: Trump Taps Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary

Wow! We did not see this one coming. In what many saw as a surprise move, President-Elect Donald Trump has nominated Pete Hegseth as his Secretary of Defense.

President-Elect Trump's announcement,

I am honored to announce that I have nominated Pete Hegseth to serve in my

Cabinet as The Secretary of Defense. Pete has spent his entire life as a Warrior

for the Troops, and for the Country. Pete is tough, smart and a true believer in

America First. With PIete at the helm, America's enemies are on notice - Our

Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down. Pete is a

graduate of Princeton University, and has a Graduate Degree from Harvard

University. He is an Army Combat Veteran who did tours in Guantanamo Bay,

Iraq, and Afghanistan. For his actions on the battlefield, he was decorated with

two Bronze Stars, as well as a Combat Infantryman's Badge. Pete has been a

host at FOX News for eight years, where he used that platform to fight for our

Military and Veterans. Pete's recent book, "The War on Warriors," spent nine

weeks on the New York Times best-sellers list, including two weeks at NUMBER

ONE. The book reveals the leftwing betrayal of our Warriors, and how we must

return our Military to meritocracy, lethality, accountability, and excellence. Pete

has also led two Veterans Advocacy organizations, leading the fight for our

Warriors, and our great Veterans. Nobody fights harder for the Troops, and Pete

will be a courageous and patriotic champion of our "Peace through Strength" policy.