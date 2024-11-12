We Didn't See That Coming: Trump Taps Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary

Wow! We did not see this one coming. In what many saw as a surprise move, President-Elect Donald Trump has nominated Pete Hegseth as his Secretary of Defense.
🚨STATEMENT FROM PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP— Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) November 13, 2024
Congratulations, @PeteHegseth! pic.twitter.com/KUDTTe1vUn
President-Elect Trump's announcement,
I am honored to announce that I have nominated Pete Hegseth to serve in my
Cabinet as The Secretary of Defense. Pete has spent his entire life as a Warrior
for the Troops, and for the Country. Pete is tough, smart and a true believer in
America First. With PIete at the helm, America's enemies are on notice - Our
Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down. Pete is a
graduate of Princeton University, and has a Graduate Degree from Harvard
University. He is an Army Combat Veteran who did tours in Guantanamo Bay,
Iraq, and Afghanistan. For his actions on the battlefield, he was decorated with
two Bronze Stars, as well as a Combat Infantryman's Badge. Pete has been a
host at FOX News for eight years, where he used that platform to fight for our
Military and Veterans. Pete's recent book, "The War on Warriors," spent nine
weeks on the New York Times best-sellers list, including two weeks at NUMBER
ONE. The book reveals the leftwing betrayal of our Warriors, and how we must
return our Military to meritocracy, lethality, accountability, and excellence. Pete
has also led two Veterans Advocacy organizations, leading the fight for our
Warriors, and our great Veterans. Nobody fights harder for the Troops, and Pete
will be a courageous and patriotic champion of our "Peace through Strength" policy.
Best known as the weekend host of the popular Fox News show Fox and Friends, Hegseth has an impressive resume. A graduate of Princeton and Harvard, Hegseth is a decorated combat veteran, author, and advocate for veterans.
🚨 Meet Pete Hegseth, your new Secretary of Defense:— Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) November 13, 2024
“The Pentagon runs perfect war game simulations, we lose every time to China… They’re building an army…We have our heads up our asses.”
Pete is an old school American first warrior. pic.twitter.com/KpWXE6dCjQ
The announcement, as you might imagine, is making quite a stir.
I don’t know why @realDonaldTrump won. @PeteHegseth pic.twitter.com/UeZUcSGmWj— Gad Saad (@GadSaad) November 13, 2024
Pete will be tasked with getting the woke out of the military. It's deeply embedded and he will have his work cut out for him.
Some of our favorite Vets seem to really like the idea.
Years ago, @PeteHegseth brought me on to MC events for @ConcernedVets as he was working on VA reform.— terry schappert (@terryschappert) November 13, 2024
He's an extremely smart guy and knows what's f*cked up. He'll take this job very seriously.
This choice will send a lot of people into orbit. https://t.co/LmpHiOAlLm
Oh yeah, the pick is sending some people into orbit.
I wasn't sure of this pick. . . until now! pic.twitter.com/LFWl3OgJ8j— Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) November 13, 2024
We feel the same way. If Walsh hates the pick this much then Pete is the perfect man for the job.
Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary will be extraordinary. What a choice. Bravo, Mr. President-elect!— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 13, 2024
A pro-military, highly educated, America first, decorated combat veteran as Defense Secretary. Sounds like a great idea.
I did NOT see this one coming.— Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) November 13, 2024
We're not sure anyone saw this one coming but the closer you look Pete seems like he may be a perfect fit.
Has anyone checked in on Will Cain?
