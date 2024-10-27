The Enemy Within: DEI and a Woke, Weaker Military

The United States Military continues to have a recruiting problem—all branches, except the Marine Corps, have failed to meet recruitment goals. While our enemies become increasingly aggressive, Military leadership in the United States focuses on political correctness and DEI initiatives instead of preparedness and lethality. As the world becomes an increasingly threatening and dangerous place, our military is becoming woke and weaker.

From @WSJopinion: DEI has done more harm than good to the military. A refocus on war fighting will help restore the trust of our veterans, write Kevin Wallsten and @OwenWest9. https://t.co/OTCQDblUe7 — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) October 26, 2024

The veteran community has taken notice and is concerned.

The veteran community has lost faith in the country’s national-security leadership. The military is a family business—80% of volunteers have a family member who served. Three years into a recruiting crisis, however, the Pentagon hasn’t specifically surveyed this core constituency to determine what’s going wrong.

This crisis didn't happen overnight. DEI has been the Pentagon policy for years now. NBC News covered this in 2017.

Paid castration in the military:



Pentagon will pay for gender transition surgery for an active-duty soldier.



This is how your taxpayer dollars are being spent on military readiness. https://t.co/MZuZjpeUOW — Gunnery Sergeant Jessie Jane Duff (@JessieJaneDuff) November 17, 2017

In 2022, facing dwindling recruitment numbers, The Army released this DEI forward recruiting ad.

Absolutely shocked that the US army missed its recruiting goal by 25%



How could anyone turn down an inspiring recruitment ad like this? pic.twitter.com/0PBv78DJf4 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 7, 2022

Emma's story failed to inspire and recruitment fell short.

2023 would be no different.

US Armed Forces misses recruitment by 41,000 troopshttps://t.co/R3hRyLAoiohttps://t.co/R3hRyLAoio — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 19, 2023

To be fair, DEI Policies are not the only challenge military recruiters have been facing. It's becoming more difficult to find recruits that are healthy enough to serve.

"71% of young Americans, aged 17-24 are currently ineligible for military service, primarily because they're too poorly educated, too overweight, or have a history of crime or substance abuse." Amazing statistic. https://t.co/aR0TY2ESfW — Nina Teicholz, PhD (@bigfatsurprise) January 11, 2021

Donald Trump recently discussed this issue on the Joe Rogan Podcast.

.@JoeRogan's interview with @realDonaldTrump was a tour de force. His breadth and granular working knowledge on a range of random topics will surprise much of the nation. He spoke with specifics, conviction, and passion about California irrigation, nuclear power, North Korea,… pic.twitter.com/ni7jedBTGu — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) October 26, 2024

DEI policies and a lack of willing recruits who are healthy enough to serve have left the United States Military woker and weaker and in today's world that's a very scary thought.

I said this all the time as a Team Sergeant: "How do I increase my team's lethality and survivability?"

Anything else is a distraction. https://t.co/0HdzxyF7hP — terry schappert (@terryschappert) October 23, 2024

Terry gets it. We can only hope the next President gets it too.