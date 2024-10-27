Self-Awareness Level ZERO: Keith Ellison Warns Against Dramatic Pols, Describes Kamala Har...
The Enemy Within: DEI and a Woke, Weaker Military

Eric V.  |  4:40 PM on October 27, 2024
AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File

The United States Military continues to have a recruiting problem—all branches, except the Marine Corps, have failed to meet recruitment goals. While our enemies become increasingly aggressive, Military leadership in the United States focuses on political correctness and DEI initiatives instead of preparedness and lethality. As the world becomes an increasingly threatening and dangerous place, our military is becoming woke and weaker.

The veteran community has taken notice and is concerned.

The veteran community has lost faith in the country’s national-security leadership. The military is a family business—80% of volunteers have a family member who served. Three years into a recruiting crisis, however, the Pentagon hasn’t specifically surveyed this core constituency to determine what’s going wrong.

This crisis didn't happen overnight. DEI has been the Pentagon policy for years now. NBC News covered this in 2017.

In 2022, facing dwindling recruitment numbers, The Army released this DEI forward recruiting ad.

Emma's story failed to inspire and recruitment fell short.

2023 would be no different.

To be fair, DEI Policies are not the only challenge military recruiters have been facing. It's becoming more difficult to find recruits that are healthy enough to serve.

Donald Trump recently discussed this issue on the Joe Rogan Podcast.

DEI policies and a lack of willing recruits who are healthy enough to serve have left the United States Military woker and weaker and in today's world that's a very scary thought.

Terry gets it. We can only hope the next President gets it too.

Tags: AIR FORCE ARMY DONALD TRUMP HEALTH KAMALA HARRIS MARINES

