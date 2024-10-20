Who is at the Helm? Leadership Void Leaves America's Enemies Emboldened

Musk's Million Dollar Patriotic Pledge Has Democrats Pledging Legal Action
Eric V.  |  3:50 PM on October 20, 2024
Meme screenshot

In just over two weeks, Americans will elect the next leader of the free world. As such, Americans are becoming increasingly hyper-focused on the upcoming election. Both candidates are on the campaign trail trying to convince the remaining undecided voters that they are the best choice to lead America for the next four years. Both campaigns are focusing on domestic issues. The economy, immigration, and law and order, dominate speeches at Trump rallies. Abortion and Trump being a threat to democracy are the resonating themes of Kamala's campaign events.

Meanwhile, back in Washington D.C., or Delaware on the weekends, the federal government runs on autopilot while the world around us burns. Who is in charge? Joe Biden, the current President, makes a public appearance once in a while but seems more interested in preserving what's left of his legacy than he is leading the government at this point.

The ship is rudderless and the captain is either lounging on the Liddo Deck or wandering around asking the crew if they too smell burnt toast. America is projecting weakness on the world stage and our enemies know it. By the time the President-Elect takes office in January, the world may be a very different place.

Chinese saber-rattling is nothing new and most of the time it's just that, saber-rattling. Last week China essentially surrounded Taiwan, during a military drill, creating a simulated naval blockade of the island nation.

Is a Chinese invasion of Taiwan imminent? It's unlikely, but not out of the realm of possibility. The United States stands as the only deterrent to China in the region and is treaty-bound to defend Taiwan in the event of an invasion. The Pentagon, after a series of tabletop simulations, reports US assets in the region would not likely be able to stop such an invasion. How has the Biden/Harris Administration responded?

We're sure Xi Jinping is shaking in his boots! As for the citizens of Taiwan, January can't come soon enough. Hopefully, it's not too late.

Meanwhile, Russia and Ukraine aren't playing games. They are involved in a very real war. Ukraine is a prime example of the consequences of American weakness. It's no coincidence that Russia took the Crimean peninsula while Obama was in charge and invaded again with Biden/Harris in the White House. With rare exception, Liz Chenny comes to mind, the entirety of the free world would like nothing more than to see Putin get his commie butt kicked all the way back to Siberia. But should this war expand, and NATO become involved, the US will, again, be treaty-bound to put boots on the ground. 

There seems to be no short-term solution for Ukraine. This was supposed to be a war of attrition. If Ukraine, supported by NATO, could just hold on long enough Russia would eventually back down. But Russia has allies supporting them as well. Kim Jong Un may even be sending troops. 

North Korean troops fighting with Russians in Ukraine would, without a doubt, complicate the quagmire that the war in Ukraine has become. It's a powderkeg that could lead to an expanded war in Europe.

Iran and their terror proxies have bitten off more than they can chew in Israel. Hamas has been decimated and Hezbollah isn't fairing much better. Israel remains one of America's greatest allies but is becoming increasingly frustrated by the Biden/Harris administration. Over the last week, there has been a top-secret security leak and antisemitic rhetoric on the campaign trail, leaving relations with Israel a bit strained, to say the least. 

America is projecting weakness and our enemies are taking notice. Come January a new Commander-In-Chief will take over the helm and World War III will be starring him, or her, down.

Vote accordingly!

Tags: CHINA DONALD TRUMP HAMAS HEZBOLLAH IRAN ISRAEL

