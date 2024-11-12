Eleventh Circuit Judge Absolutely Embarrasses CNN on Misinformation and We Are Here for...
The Wins Just Keep Coming! Daily Mail Reports Top CNN Stars Will Be Fired As Ratings Tank

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on November 12, 2024
Sarah D.

MSNBC was taking a victory lap over beating CNN in the ratings the other day. They don't know the reason why is because we were all watching MSNBC on election night to see Rachel Maddow cry.

Advertisement

People aren't watching MSNBC or CNN or CBS or any other mainstream media outlet because they're nothing more than propagandists for the Democratic Party. Trust and ratings are in the tank, and layoffs have been bubbling up in certain sectors of the media for some time.

But now The Daily Mail is reporting layoffs are coming to CNN and no one is safe:

Here's more:

CNN is reportedly set to nix some of its top talent in a round of post-election layoffs.

The rumblings, first reported by Puck News, come as high-paid personalities like Jake Tapper and Wolf Blitzer were reportedly recently denied raises.

The two already boast salaries of $7million and $3million, while stars like Anderson Cooper take home an annual $20million.

Kaitlan Collins and Erin Burnett also command huge earnings - $3million and $6million respectively.

Insiders told Puck the new round of firings will likely see on-air talent like them affected, as the network's new CEO looks to free up finances amid waning ratings.

Hope they can learn to code.

Nothing of value was lost.

Advertisement

We have yet to see if they're capable of learning lessons.

Hahahahahaha.

This is fantastic.

This is entirely self-inflicted.

We are the media now.

The perfect meme for this.

It sure does.

Remember when butt hurt Lefties would get you banned from X for saying that?

That would be 1) awesome and 2) hilarious.

