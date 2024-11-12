The Wins Just Keep Coming! Daily Mail Reports Top CNN Stars Will Be Fired As Ratings Tank

MSNBC was taking a victory lap over beating CNN in the ratings the other day. They don't know the reason why is because we were all watching MSNBC on election night to see Rachel Maddow cry.

People aren't watching MSNBC or CNN or CBS or any other mainstream media outlet because they're nothing more than propagandists for the Democratic Party. Trust and ratings are in the tank, and layoffs have been bubbling up in certain sectors of the media for some time.

But now The Daily Mail is reporting layoffs are coming to CNN and no one is safe:

BREAKING: CNN to fire stars, hundreds of staff, as the network's ratings continue to tank.https://t.co/uKBjIYbq81 pic.twitter.com/sAa6wSMxjd — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 12, 2024

CNN is reportedly set to nix some of its top talent in a round of post-election layoffs. The rumblings, first reported by Puck News, come as high-paid personalities like Jake Tapper and Wolf Blitzer were reportedly recently denied raises. The two already boast salaries of $7million and $3million, while stars like Anderson Cooper take home an annual $20million. Kaitlan Collins and Erin Burnett also command huge earnings - $3million and $6million respectively. Insiders told Puck the new round of firings will likely see on-air talent like them affected, as the network's new CEO looks to free up finances amid waning ratings.

Good riddance to bad rubbish. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 12, 2024

Lessons must be learned. These people were propagandists and nothing more. — Coco 🇺🇸 (@CoClarified) November 12, 2024

Also, MSNBC is going up for sale according to Comcast's president.



Media is dead. pic.twitter.com/dghoCx917v — Thomas Musket ⓒ (@ThomasMusket) November 12, 2024

CNN is fake news trash, pass it on 😂👇 pic.twitter.com/8cl2D97kuw — Anti Woke Memes (@AntiWokeMemes) November 12, 2024

They are welcome to come on 𝕏 to become independent journalists. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) November 12, 2024

CNN is going down! pic.twitter.com/5JhBnRehRi — Sarah Smith (@Defundmedianow) November 12, 2024

The good news just keeps rolling in! 🥳 https://t.co/dDpb9wt8Nd — ☘️𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕪 Ƒʉͫcͧкͭιͪηͣ 𝕄𝕔𝔾𝕖𝕖‎ (@LuckyMcGee) November 12, 2024

Hahaha...Now we can say it.



Learn to code! https://t.co/LcKj8Y9w7N — Queenie Say (@QueenieSay) November 12, 2024

Remember when butt hurt Lefties would get you banned from X for saying that?

Elon gonna buy it for a song https://t.co/NvJxZS6yUz — Kevin McLendon (@kevinmclendon) November 12, 2024

That would be 1) awesome and 2) hilarious.