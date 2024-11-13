Joe Walsh Rending Garments Over Pete Hegseth Made X Fun Again

If recent history has taught us anything, it is this. When former 'Tea Party Patriots' are getting their teen girl angst on, whatever they think is a bad idea is usually what's best for the country.

Advertisement

An utterly unserious pick. A middle finger to everyone who currently serves in the U.S. Armed Services. https://t.co/Qila35g3mL — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) November 13, 2024

Just look right there. Somehow, Joe thinks nominating an actual war hero is a slap in the face to the military.

I wasn't sure of this pick. . . until now! pic.twitter.com/LFWl3OgJ8j — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) November 13, 2024

So say we all, Margot. So say we all.

No, just a middle finger to the over saturated, woke generals who infested our military.



Which I suspect most of country is totally cool with. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) November 13, 2024

Based on last Tuesday's election results, this writer thinks IT Guy might be on to something.

Princeton grad

Harvard post grad, Masters

US Army, 101st Airborne: Major. Combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. 2 Bronze Stars, Commendation Medal, Combat infantry badge.



How about you Joe? — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) November 13, 2024

Well considering his 2016 rants, this writer is pretty sure he's only ever fired a musket, LOL.

The fact that lefties heads are exploding makes it certain that it’s an excellent pick. — Trista (@ItsJustTrista) November 13, 2024

The left's weeping and gnashing of teeth has been glorious to behold. Coupled with their lack of awareness, which has put them in this situation, this truly is the best timeline evah!

#IYKYK

Save some for later, joe.



He hasn't even been inaugurated yet.



You're gonna have a LONG four years.



LOL — Me (@Keefer1958) November 13, 2024

If your electoral outrage lasts longer than a fortnight, please seek medical attention immediately for your sanity.

Defend your post. You can’t, because he’s the real deal. pic.twitter.com/vrWWTcJnxh — Trav (@TravDoesCrypto) November 13, 2024

He hasn't been made to defend any positions since he gleefully switched sides. This writer isn't even sure he remembers how. He posts things expecting his sycophants to run with them and is secretly saddened as more and more people come to his TL to troll him.

Joe once considered himself a proud patriot who stood up for America and her values, but like so many, Trump broke him, and now, it seems, he needs to up his opium levels.





Dear readers, don't be like Joe ... Walsh, or Biden.