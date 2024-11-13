WATCH: Kamala Supporter Nick Fuentes Pepper Spray a Person Who Tried to Ring...
(Former) Sen. Bob Casey Still Waiting for All of the Votes to Be...
Happy Thanksgiving! Loser Tells Aunt His Home Is Not Open to Traitors
Editor of Scientific American Apologizes to Young Voters for 'Fascist' Gen X Electing...
Kamala Harris Arrives at the White House to a Throng of Cheering (Soon...
VIP
New York Fashion Week Had a ‘Hall of Hotties’ and Abortion Access Skee-Ball
VIP
No NYT, You're Not Entitled to Your Own Facts. Especially When It Comes...
We Didn't See That Coming: Trump Taps Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary
The Bulwark Says Trump Voters Need to Do Some Soul-Searching Too
'Cannot Ever Happen Again': Jesse Kelly Reminds the Right Not to Forgive or...
NEVER Apologize to the Woke Mob! Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe Won't Say Sorry for...
Witnesses Defend Daniel Penny on Police Bodycam Video
Here's Your Periodic Reminder the UN Is EVIL and USELESS: They Invited the...
Tufts University Denies It Cut Ties With Rep. Seth Moulton Over Trans Comments

Joe Walsh Rending Garments Over Pete Hegseth Made X Fun Again

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  12:00 AM on November 13, 2024
Twitchy

If recent history has taught us anything, it is this. When former 'Tea Party Patriots' are getting their teen girl angst on, whatever they think is a bad idea is usually what's best for the country.

Advertisement

Just look right there. Somehow, Joe thinks nominating an actual war hero is a slap in the face to the military. 

So say we all, Margot. So say we all.

Based on last Tuesday's election results, this writer thinks IT Guy might be on to something.

Well considering his 2016 rants, this writer is pretty sure he's only ever fired a musket, LOL.

The left's weeping and gnashing of teeth has been glorious to behold. Coupled with their lack of awareness, which has put them in this situation, this truly is the best timeline evah!

Recommended

WATCH: Kamala Supporter Nick Fuentes Pepper Spray a Person Who Tried to Ring His Doorbell
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

#IYKYK

If your electoral outrage lasts longer than a fortnight, please seek medical attention immediately for your sanity. 

He hasn't been made to defend any positions since he gleefully switched sides. This writer isn't even sure he remembers how. He posts things expecting his sycophants to run with them and is secretly saddened as more and more people come to his TL to troll him.

Joe once considered himself a proud patriot who stood up for America and her values, but like so many, Trump broke him, and now, it seems, he needs to up his opium levels.


Dear readers, don't be like Joe ... Walsh, or Biden. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ELECTION JOE WALSH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: Kamala Supporter Nick Fuentes Pepper Spray a Person Who Tried to Ring His Doorbell
Aaron Walker
Eleventh Circuit Judge Absolutely Embarrasses CNN on Misinformation and We Are Here for It
Aaron Walker
Happy Thanksgiving! Loser Tells Aunt His Home Is Not Open to Traitors
Brett T.
(Former) Sen. Bob Casey Still Waiting for All of the Votes to Be Counted in Pennsylvania
Brett T.
We Didn't See That Coming: Trump Taps Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary
Eric V.
Kamala Harris Arrives at the White House to a Throng of Cheering (Soon to Be Unemployed) Staffers
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: Kamala Supporter Nick Fuentes Pepper Spray a Person Who Tried to Ring His Doorbell Aaron Walker
Advertisement