GASLIGHT! Weeks After Woman Was Set on Fire in Subway, New York MTA CEO Says Crime Is in People's Heads

You know what people really love? When someone tells them the things they see with their own eyes are false.

In New York City, there's a crime problem on the subway. Two weeks ago, a woman was killed by being set on fire. Shortly thereafter, a man was pushed in front of a moving subway train (he miraculously survived), and a serial stabber with 87 prior arrests was nabbed AGAIN after stabbing more people.

Advertisement

But the MTA boss wants you to know this is all in your head.

MTA boss Janno Lieber brushes off subway crime as ‘in people’s heads’ as congestion pricing kicks in — despite recent rash of violent incidents https://t.co/quVXMs4WQ3 pic.twitter.com/PBiu3pco3u — New York Post (@nypost) January 6, 2025

More from The New York Post:

MTA chair and CEO Janno Lieber brushed off subway crime as “in people’s heads” as congestion pricing launched Monday — forcing more New Yorkers into the plagued public transit system. Lieber skirted around concerns over safety on the subways during a Monday morning interview on “Bloomberg Surveillance,” telling listeners: “Some of these high-profile incidents, you know, terrible attacks have gotten in people’s heads and made the whole system feel unsafe.” “The overall stats are positive. Last year we were actually at 12 and a half percent less crime than 2019, the last year before COVID,” Lieber said.

The stats don't matter when people's perception is telling them the opposite.

And given the creative way the Left does and doesn't count crimes, we don't buy those lowered stats to begin with, anyway.

“Just take the subway peasants!”



The subway: pic.twitter.com/0bAtWo6hxY — Nick Fad🇺🇸 (@NicAtNigh) January 6, 2025

If you intervene to stop this or say anything, you'll end up getting the Daniel Penny treatment.

Why is it that everything seems to be “in people’s heads”? If it’s not a local agency claiming it, it’s our own government claiming it. It’s as if we don’t have the fortitude to see what’s going on. — Debbie Paige (@deb1boston) January 6, 2025

If a doctor said this to a patient suffering pain, or a boyfriend said it to his girlfriend, people would be calling this the abuse that it is.

Why liberals always telling you we should believe their BS statistics and ignore our lying eyes... — RubyTubee (@rubytubee) January 6, 2025

Because the reality is very, very bad for them.

He might want to take another stab at this. 🤣 — Chris For the Win (@superninerfan74) January 6, 2025

We see what you did there.

Let him ride it everyday then — DJ~I STAND W/DJT 🇺🇲 🦅 🐸 🤌 (@KekNative) January 6, 2025

Every politician and public figure who says the subway is fine should be mandated to ride it. Without a security detail.

They truly do think you're stupid. People set on fire, people stabbed, decomposing bodies.....sure, it's all in your head. Subway system is perfectly safe....if you're a criminal 🙄 https://t.co/oF2YBabT1Y — Taran (@TaranPHX) January 6, 2025

They really do think we're stupid.

Ask the riders about @NYCTSubway. The inmates control the asylum when it comes to public transportation in NYC, and trying Daniel Penny for murder takes the cake. https://t.co/mpyBXpBF2D — Yusuf Hameed, MD (@yusufhameed) January 6, 2025

Advertisement

The Left likes that the inmates control the asylum.

If @MTA CEO Janno Lieber was routinely assaulted like hundreds of @transportworker members have been under his tenure, or shoved in front of an oncoming train, or lit on fire by a crazed lunatic, he’d be far less snarky and indifferent to the tribulations of working New Yorkers. https://t.co/cpUNiUooZl — John Samuelsen (@TwuSamuelsen) January 6, 2025

Like all Lefties, Lieber is insulated from the disastrous results of his policies and incompetence.

Once again, “leaders” telling you to ignore what you see and hear - believe them instead. https://t.co/EyPwGH3pRh — Steve Kruszka (@SteveKruszka) January 6, 2025

The only proper response to this is to ignore those lying leaders.