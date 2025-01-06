Rep. Ro Khanna Gets Bodied by Economic Reality After Demand to Raise Minimum...
Democrats Didn’t Object to GOP Certification for First Time Since 1989
Chuck Schumer MELTS Projection Detectors With Warning About Using Intimidation to 'Hurt Ou...
MEDDLING: As Trump Returns, Pope Names New D.C. Archbishop Who 'Advocates' for Migrants,...
Husband Who 'Refused' to Shake Kamala Harris' Hand Is 'Trash': The Essence of...
Gay, Trans Lefties Do About-Face on Gun Ownership Now That Trump Is Returning...
Oh HELL Yeah! Scott Jennings BLASTS CNN With the BRUTAL Truth About Americans...
We Don't Have to Live This Way: Pic Shows How NYC Subway Riders...
Here's An Election Certification Stat That Makes Dem Lectures About Respecting the Results...
VIP
WAPO Writers Admit What We've ALWAYS Known About Their Anti-Republican Resistance Propagan...
Here are Some of the Most PATHETIC Posts from Democrats Pushing J6 Lies...
Is It January 20 Yet? Dementia Joe Biden Mumbles His Way Through a...
She Went There! Hollywood NOT Thrilled With Comedian's Golden Globes DIDDY Joke But...
Time Again to Play 'AP Headline or Democrat Press Release?' (Place Your Bets!)

GASLIGHT! Weeks After Woman Was Set on Fire in Subway, New York MTA CEO Says Crime Is in People's Heads

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on January 06, 2025
ImgFlip

You know what people really love? When someone tells them the things they see with their own eyes are false.

In New York City, there's a crime problem on the subway. Two weeks ago, a woman was killed by being set on fire. Shortly thereafter, a man was pushed in front of a moving subway train (he miraculously survived), and a serial stabber with 87 prior arrests was nabbed AGAIN after stabbing more people.

Advertisement

But the MTA boss wants you to know this is all in your head.

More from The New York Post:

MTA chair and CEO Janno Lieber brushed off subway crime as “in people’s heads” as congestion pricing launched Monday — forcing more New Yorkers into the plagued public transit system.

Lieber skirted around concerns over safety on the subways during a Monday morning interview on “Bloomberg Surveillance,” telling listeners: “Some of these high-profile incidents, you know, terrible attacks have gotten in people’s heads and made the whole system feel unsafe.”

“The overall stats are positive. Last year we were actually at 12 and a half percent less crime than 2019, the last year before COVID,” Lieber said.

The stats don't matter when people's perception is telling them the opposite.

And given the creative way the Left does and doesn't count crimes, we don't buy those lowered stats to begin with, anyway.

If you intervene to stop this or say anything, you'll end up getting the Daniel Penny treatment.

Recommended

Husband Who 'Refused' to Shake Kamala Harris' Hand Is 'Trash': The Essence of MAGA
Brett T.
Advertisement

If a doctor said this to a patient suffering pain, or a boyfriend said it to his girlfriend, people would be calling this the abuse that it is.

Because the reality is very, very bad for them.

We see what you did there.

Every politician and public figure who says the subway is fine should be mandated to ride it. Without a security detail.

They really do think we're stupid.

Advertisement

The Left likes that the inmates control the asylum.

Like all Lefties, Lieber is insulated from the disastrous results of his policies and incompetence.

The only proper response to this is to ignore those lying leaders.

Tags: CRIME NEW YORK NEW YORK CITY SUBWAY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Husband Who 'Refused' to Shake Kamala Harris' Hand Is 'Trash': The Essence of MAGA
Brett T.
Rep. Ro Khanna Gets Bodied by Economic Reality After Demand to Raise Minimum Wage
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Oh HELL Yeah! Scott Jennings BLASTS CNN With the BRUTAL Truth About Americans and January 6 (Watch)
Sam J.
We Don't Have to Live This Way: Pic Shows How NYC Subway Riders Stand So They're Not Another Victim
Amy Curtis
Here's An Election Certification Stat That Makes Dem Lectures About Respecting the Results Laughable
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Husband Who 'Refused' to Shake Kamala Harris' Hand Is 'Trash': The Essence of MAGA Brett T.
Advertisement