Gay, Trans Lefties Do About-Face on Gun Ownership Now That Trump Is Returning...
Oh HELL Yeah! Scott Jennings BLASTS CNN With the BRUTAL Truth About Americans...
We Don't Have to Live This Way: Pic Shows How NYC Subway Riders...
VIP
WAPO Writers Admit What We've ALWAYS Known About Their Anti-Republican Resistance Propagan...
Here are Some of the Most PATHETIC Posts from Democrats Pushing J6 Lies...
Is It January 20 Yet? Dementia Joe Biden Mumbles His Way Through a...
She Went There! Hollywood NOT Thrilled With Comedian's Golden Globes DIDDY Joke But...
Time Again to Play 'AP Headline or Democrat Press Release?' (Place Your Bets!)
Justin Trudeau Resigns in Disgrace! Last Minute Trump Sabotage?
BREAKING: Trump/Vance Win CERTIFIED (and Watching Kamala Harris's Face Was the BEST PART)
Mary Katharine Ham Politely NUKES Hillary By Explaining Why it's a GOOD THING...
FATALITY! Mollie Hemingway Takes Adam Schiff APART for Whining About Kash Patel in...
'GOD BLESS THE TRUCKERS'! Justin Trudeau's Resignation Sparks BIG Shoutouts to 'the Real...
'DECENCY': Scott Jennings' Response to Biden SNAPPING at the Press Over His Age...

Here's An Election Certification Stat That Makes Dem Lectures About Respecting the Results Laughable

Doug P.  |  3:40 PM on January 06, 2025
Meme screenshot

By now everybody knows the game about what the Democrats like to call a "threat to democracy." One of the higher profile examples happened just before the 2016 election and came courtesy of Hillary Clinton and her comments about Donald Trump:

Advertisement

And you know what happened next. But the Democrats always hope everybody has a short memory, and they were back at it recently as it pertains to the election that was certified today:

"No election deniers"? NO ELECTION DENIERS? 

Sure, Jan:

Jeffries' claim that there are "no election deniers" on his side is especially shameless and laughable considering this interesting statistic: 

This is amazing:

The Associated Press didn't find room for any of that in their activist stories today about the certification.

Recommended

Oh HELL Yeah! Scott Jennings BLASTS CNN With the BRUTAL Truth About Americans and January 6 (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Harris lost so massively that perhaps it's difficult for any Democrat to come up with a way to claim the election was stolen.

Some are thinking the Democrats are being a little too quiet about Trump's win and certification:

Most of the media won't bother to mention this interesting statistic in any of their stories about today's election certification and what happened at the Capitol four years ago.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh HELL Yeah! Scott Jennings BLASTS CNN With the BRUTAL Truth About Americans and January 6 (Watch)
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
We Don't Have to Live This Way: Pic Shows How NYC Subway Riders Stand So They're Not Another Victim
Amy Curtis
Gay, Trans Lefties Do About-Face on Gun Ownership Now That Trump Is Returning to the White House
Amy Curtis
Here are Some of the Most PATHETIC Posts from Democrats Pushing J6 Lies and HOOBOY Are THEY Ever DUMB
Sam J.
BREAKING: Trump/Vance Win CERTIFIED (and Watching Kamala Harris's Face Was the BEST PART)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oh HELL Yeah! Scott Jennings BLASTS CNN With the BRUTAL Truth About Americans and January 6 (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement