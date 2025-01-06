Here's An Election Certification Stat That Makes Dem Lectures About Respecting the Results Laughable

By now everybody knows the game about what the Democrats like to call a "threat to democracy." One of the higher profile examples happened just before the 2016 election and came courtesy of Hillary Clinton and her comments about Donald Trump:

Donald Trump refused to say that he’d respect the results of this election.



That’s a direct threat to our democracy. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 24, 2016

And you know what happened next. But the Democrats always hope everybody has a short memory, and they were back at it recently as it pertains to the election that was certified today:

There are no election deniers on our side of the aisle. pic.twitter.com/2gmBIymaZF — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) January 3, 2025

"No election deniers"? NO ELECTION DENIERS?

Sure, Jan:

Here are 24 STRAIGHT MINUTES of Democrats denying election resultspic.twitter.com/gDnNqfruWD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 2, 2023

Jeffries' claim that there are "no election deniers" on his side is especially shameless and laughable considering this interesting statistic:

Did you guys know this was the first time in nearly FORTY YEARS that Democrats did not object to a GOP presidential certification? — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 6, 2025

This is amazing:

Today was the first time that not a single Congressional Democrat objected to the victory of a Republican presidential candidate since 1988. — Jeremiah Poff (@JJ_Poff) January 6, 2025

The Associated Press didn't find room for any of that in their activist stories today about the certification.

The only thing Democrats got in exchange for screeching about muh insurrection for four years was being bullied into accepting a Republican as president for the first time in forever. Hilarious. https://t.co/1kKqWVEOTJ — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 6, 2025

Harris lost so massively that perhaps it's difficult for any Democrat to come up with a way to claim the election was stolen.

President Trump’s triumph is unarguable. https://t.co/uyHsq0zFXk — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) January 6, 2025

Some are thinking the Democrats are being a little too quiet about Trump's win and certification:

What are Dems up to behind the scenes??????? — KK Berd 🇺🇸 (@keny_berd) January 6, 2025

Great point and a story that the legacy media won’t report. Democrats have been denying Republican election victories since at least 1988. https://t.co/tZx7y9CCuW — RNLA ⚖️ (@TheRepLawyer) January 6, 2025

Most of the media won't bother to mention this interesting statistic in any of their stories about today's election certification and what happened at the Capitol four years ago.