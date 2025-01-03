Martial, Martial, Martial! Matt Gaetz Gets Dragged on X for ‘Marshall’ Law Mistake
Fine, Upstanding People: Illegal Immigrant Found With AR-15, $1 Million Worth of Fentanyl...
Get a Grip: Egyptian Writer Demands We Stop Calling for Release of Israeli...
Shock and Awe! MAGA Voters are Bracing for an Inauguration Day Blitz Like...
Guilty As Sin: Labour Blocks Inquiry Into Grooming Gang Scandal to Protect PM...
Hakeem Jeffries' Gaffe Makes Us Wonder if He'd Been Talking to Eric Swalwell...
MEOW: Watch As Kamala Harris Gets Downright Catty With Bernie Sanders
VIP
Netflix Blunders Big Time by Implying Meghan Markle's 'Lifestyle' is Aspirational
Gavin Newsom Basically Admits He's Not Bothered About Running Fair Elections in California
CHUTZPAH: Magazine Once Sued Into Oblivion for False Rape Story Says Elon Musk...
'Ms. Integrity': Glenn Greenwald Reminds Us Liz Cheney Has ALWAYS Been Awful and...
Biden Couldn't Care Less About Working People as He Bans Most Gas Water...
After Terror Attack, Wife of Whistleblower Harassed by DOJ/FBI Asks What Government Priori...
'After Every Movie...': Greg Gutfeld Perfectly Captures the Vibe of Biden's Medal for...

Election-Denying Hakeem Jeffries Lies That Fellow Election-Denying Democrats Are not ‘Election Deniers’

Warren Squire  |  7:30 PM on January 03, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

The Democrat Party has been denying presidential elections since at least 2000 when George W. Bush beat Al Gore. You could say they wrote book on election-denying. So hysterical laughter ensued today when election-dying Democrat Representative Hakeem Jeffries claimed with a straight face that he and his fellow election-denying Democrats have no election deniers on their side. Yes, he really said that! The receipts show otherwise.

Advertisement

Here he is lying his pants off. (WATCH)

Here’s Jeffries denying Trump’s first election. (WATCH)

Here’s his election-denying posts from Twitter before it became X.

Of course, there’s been a slew of other Democrats who have denied elections over the years. It’s become a running joke that Democrats always deny the presidential elections they don’t win.

Recommended

Fine, Upstanding People: Illegal Immigrant Found With AR-15, $1 Million Worth of Fentanyl in MA Shelter
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Many are shocked that Jeffries or any Democrat would claim to NOT be an election denier, since there’s tons of video and posts that easily refute this.

Democrats think we are stupid. They also know that the same legacy media that’s pushed President-Elect Donald Trump and MAGA voters as unique in the election-denying sphere, gladly ignores the decades of election-denying that their fellow Democrats have under their belt. Even now, there are Democrats who believe Trump stole the 2024 election and that President Kamala Harris is about to step into the White House.

Tags: 2016 ELECTION DEMOCRATIC PARTY DEMOCRATS DONALD TRUMP ELECTION HAKEEM JEFFRIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fine, Upstanding People: Illegal Immigrant Found With AR-15, $1 Million Worth of Fentanyl in MA Shelter
Amy Curtis
Shock and Awe! MAGA Voters are Bracing for an Inauguration Day Blitz Like Never Before
Warren Squire
Get a Grip: Egyptian Writer Demands We Stop Calling for Release of Israeli Hostages, Gets DRAGGED Instead
Amy Curtis
Guilty As Sin: Labour Blocks Inquiry Into Grooming Gang Scandal to Protect PM Keir Starmer
Amy Curtis
'After Every Movie...': Greg Gutfeld Perfectly Captures the Vibe of Biden's Medal for Liz Cheney
Doug P.
Biden Couldn't Care Less About Working People as He Bans Most Gas Water Heaters on His Way Out of Office
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Fine, Upstanding People: Illegal Immigrant Found With AR-15, $1 Million Worth of Fentanyl in MA Shelter Amy Curtis
Advertisement