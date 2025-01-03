Election-Denying Hakeem Jeffries Lies That Fellow Election-Denying Democrats Are not ‘Election Deniers’

The Democrat Party has been denying presidential elections since at least 2000 when George W. Bush beat Al Gore. You could say they wrote book on election-denying. So hysterical laughter ensued today when election-dying Democrat Representative Hakeem Jeffries claimed with a straight face that he and his fellow election-denying Democrats have no election deniers on their side. Yes, he really said that! The receipts show otherwise.

Here he is lying his pants off. (WATCH)

Hakeem Jeffries: "We have no election deniers on our side."



Also Hakeem Jeffries: pic.twitter.com/ogGyxkYsqd — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 3, 2025

Here’s Jeffries denying Trump’s first election. (WATCH)

Here’s his election-denying posts from Twitter before it became X.

He is a clown pic.twitter.com/uJxKMuukPa — Allan (@AllanBandit) January 3, 2025

Hakeem Jeffries just said there's no election deniers on their side.



Election denier Hakeem Jeffries: pic.twitter.com/0NLWRnLADt — Eddie (@Eddies_X) January 3, 2025

Of course, there’s been a slew of other Democrats who have denied elections over the years. It’s become a running joke that Democrats always deny the presidential elections they don’t win.

For some reason, the media would never hold l Hillary, Joe, Jimmy, Nancy, all the other Dems and Dem voters who have been calling Trump illegitimate since 2016. Our media actually help promote their denials as fact pic.twitter.com/dPXXhbg4AY — Mostly Peaceful Is In The Eye Of The Media™ (@2xBeepBoopVodka) January 3, 2025

Well except for 2000. And 2004. And 2016. And 2024. Basically every presidential election your party didn't win for the last quarter century. But other than THOSE... — Tony Dyl (@dyl_tony) January 3, 2025

Except Hillary, Stacey and a multitude of others.🤣 — Dapperdan68 (@dapperdan68) January 3, 2025

Wow, has he met Hillary, Abrahms, Raskin, Gore? — Denise Wendel (@WendelDeni82884) January 3, 2025

They are all election deniers. 🤣🤣🤣 — Jacki Brown (@JackiBr16652825) January 3, 2025

Many are shocked that Jeffries or any Democrat would claim to NOT be an election denier, since there’s tons of video and posts that easily refute this.

Do they really think we don’t remember?



Astonishing. — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) January 3, 2025

No, they just count on their people being stupid — Lindsay graham stan (@baileyfer) January 3, 2025

I think it's that they talk so much sh*t that they don't even remember saying things like that. — Luke B. (@LukeB_CREATOR) January 3, 2025

Democrats think we are stupid. They also know that the same legacy media that’s pushed President-Elect Donald Trump and MAGA voters as unique in the election-denying sphere, gladly ignores the decades of election-denying that their fellow Democrats have under their belt. Even now, there are Democrats who believe Trump stole the 2024 election and that President Kamala Harris is about to step into the White House.