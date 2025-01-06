We Don't Have to Live This Way: Pic Shows How NYC Subway Riders Stand So They're Not Another Victim

Yesterday, we told you about Gothamist's guide to surviving the New York City subway. In a sane world, that would be a parody, because the NYC subway would be safe and free from violent, mentally ill, repeat-offender criminals.

But it's not.

New York's subway system has been a deadly cesspool of criminal activity. A woman was killed after she was set on fire, a man was pushed in front of a moving subway train, and several people were stabbed by a guy with 50+ prior arrests.

So it seems New Yorkers are taking the advice to heart, because they don't want to be the next victim of the Left's woke soft-on-crime policies:

🚨 NYC subway riders are all terrified of being shoved in front of a train. pic.twitter.com/HCXmcRJ69S — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 5, 2025

Shameful.

kathy woman needs to be removed ASAP don't you think ? — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) January 6, 2025

She sure does.

Also, there's a guy that has been arrested 87 times for stabbing people that's been released by NYC to stab more people. — Tom (@BoreGuru) January 5, 2025

Oh, that guy was arrested 87 times?

Amazing.

And he's out to stab more people.

Understandable. You can’t blame them. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 5, 2025

Nope. Especially now that the powers-that-be in Albany have made it more expensive to drive into NYC.

sooo dont complain about loud music



dont stand away from the wall



dont look them in the eye



dont turn your back to them



dont be white pic.twitter.com/2rgIuhw7i3 — monadbull ⨀ (@monadbull) January 5, 2025

Pretty much sums it up.

Meanwhile in a city not run like a total s**t show the subway station looks like this.

Wall at platform edge, doors open when train doors open. Separating platform from tracks. pic.twitter.com/i4a0UGSPQv — Will Bellefy (@WillBellefy) January 5, 2025

We bet this country arrests and imprisons criminals, too.

That'll never happen in NYC.

This is what the people who respond with statistics to crime don't get. The psychological effect. https://t.co/O7xeyJUV40 — Holden (@Holden114) January 6, 2025

They don't care.

We don’t have to live this way.



We will reclaim America. https://t.co/xnadougwVn — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) January 6, 2025

We hope so.

Breaks my heart that this is now reality in the city that was my home for over 30 years. The problem is easy to fix: lock up criminals. Enforce zero tolerance for degenerates. The end. https://t.co/XU52u5sRXE — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) January 5, 2025

The solution is really that easy.

And yet the Left refuses to do it.

Who would have guessed that every single subway rider in NYC is a conservative who's afraid of cities? https://t.co/ltTJvNWnuE — Confirmed Miscer ⚔️🍁🔫 (@ManDaveJobGood) January 5, 2025

We see what you did there.

This is directly a result of policy failures. https://t.co/I6rkuneSBl — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) January 6, 2025

Yes it is.

By Democrats.

That's OK, congestion pricing will fix all that. https://t.co/1ZFRKBRUJm — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) January 5, 2025

Sure will.

Not.