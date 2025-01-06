Gay, Trans Lefties Do About-Face on Gun Ownership Now That Trump Is Returning...
We Don't Have to Live This Way: Pic Shows How NYC Subway Riders Stand So They're Not Another Victim

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on January 06, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Yesterday, we told you about Gothamist's guide to surviving the New York City subway. In a sane world, that would be a parody, because the NYC subway would be safe and free from violent, mentally ill, repeat-offender criminals.

But it's not.

New York's subway system has been a deadly cesspool of criminal activity. A woman was killed after she was set on fire, a man was pushed in front of a moving subway train, and several people were stabbed by a guy with 50+ prior arrests.

So it seems New Yorkers are taking the advice to heart, because they don't want to be the next victim of the Left's woke soft-on-crime policies:

Shameful.

She sure does.

Oh, that guy was arrested 87 times?

Amazing.

And he's out to stab more people.

Nope. Especially now that the powers-that-be in Albany have made it more expensive to drive into NYC.

Pretty much sums it up.

We bet this country arrests and imprisons criminals, too.

That'll never happen in NYC.

They don't care.

We hope so.

The solution is really that easy.

And yet the Left refuses to do it.

We see what you did there.

Yes it is.

By Democrats.

Sure will.

Not.

Tags: CRIME NEW YORK CITY SUBWAY

