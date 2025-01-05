Oh Great, Now We Need a Survival Guide Just to Ride the NYC Subway

Maybe if there needs to be a guide to stay safe on the subway, they should do something about the danger on the subway. Just a thought!

Feeling anxious about riding the NYC subway? Here’s a guide for staying safe underground. https://t.co/txGMUNGr1i — Gothamist (@Gothamist) January 5, 2025

Violence in the New York City subway system is rare. But when it happens, it can make everyone’s commute feel extra-stressful. The public transit system ended 2024 with a series of violent encounters, including a woman being set on fire, a man being stabbed to death and another man being pushed in front of an oncoming train. Police data show that transit crime fell overall last year, compared to 2023. Homicides, on the other hand, doubled from 5 in 2023 to 10 in 2024, according to preliminary numbers from the NYPD.

The only true protection.

Tips:



1. Don't

2. Get a car

3. Move https://t.co/fsmMDFcc2w — Lou (@louis0nfire) January 5, 2025

A shorter and more accurate take.

Homicides doubling while every other crime stat fell is a massive red flag that the books are being cooked. https://t.co/lYSKsQBroR — Dan Minucci (@HouseofMourthia) January 5, 2025

Absolutely.

What is this bs? All this crap coming out because congestion pricing was forced on working New Yorkers by lobbyists and trust fund kids who go to nyu. @GovKathyHochul is a sell out. https://t.co/AuZMLQL3jw — gina (@mumstheword65) January 5, 2025

Here is better advice: avoid NYC https://t.co/YwpEsHOL2B — анонимный (@DreadBobby1) January 5, 2025

Bingo!

Carry a fire extinguisher. — Souls 🇺🇲🇮🇱 (@PSouls2) January 5, 2025

Fixed it for you pic.twitter.com/OcBJkc78Sl — Dov Rabinowitz (@dov_rabinowitz) January 5, 2025

So many options.

While politicians get free rides into the city you have to pay or be burnt alive on the subway https://t.co/FFs2Vw30tA — Chad (@Cg2_0) January 5, 2025

The subway and its dangers for thee, but not for me.

Excuse me? I was told crime is down. — Arthur Fortune (X Score 65) (@CBove1) January 5, 2025

How do I not get set on fire by an illegal when riding the F? — Your Gay Probation Officer (@annexgaza) January 5, 2025

Alternatively, how not to get pushed on to the train track.

Feeling anxious that there are lots of people on the platform and that there is a wide open platform that has no guardrails?



Thinking that maybe we should just Congestion Tax them and they will spread out more..... — PedalPowerWorkBikes (@BikeTaxiGuy) January 5, 2025

That seems like an easy solution.

How about: Don't. — Lord Woodstone (Toss all MAPS out the airlock) (@EricMertz_KC) January 5, 2025

No but can you make it run more frequently and reliably after 11pm? — Kara Oberg (@irishvikingette) January 5, 2025

Safe and on time as well? Now, you are just asking way too much.

Trying to find an appropriate response to this “guide”



Hold on — snow_hill (@snoww_hill) January 5, 2025

The appropriate response is to point and laugh.

best way? avoid it. — . (@donewithusers) January 5, 2025

Call an Uber.