Oh Great, Now We Need a Survival Guide Just to Ride the NYC Subway

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:30 PM on January 05, 2025
AP Photo/John Minchillo

Maybe if there needs to be a guide to stay safe on the subway, they should do something about the danger on the subway. Just a thought!

Violence in the New York City subway system is rare. But when it happens, it can make everyone’s commute feel extra-stressful.

The public transit system ended 2024 with a series of violent encounters, including a woman being set on fire, a man being stabbed to death and another man being pushed in front of an oncoming train. Police data show that transit crime fell overall last year, compared to 2023. Homicides, on the other hand, doubled from 5 in 2023 to 10 in 2024, according to preliminary numbers from the NYPD.

The only true protection.

A shorter and more accurate take.

Sam J.
Absolutely.

Bingo!

So many options.

The subway and its dangers for thee, but not for me. 

Alternatively, how not to get pushed on to the train track. 

That seems like an easy solution.

Safe and on time as well? Now, you are just asking way too much.

The appropriate response is to point and laugh.

Call an Uber.

Tags: CRIME NEW YORK NEW YORK CITY SAFETY SUBWAY

