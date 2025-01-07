Scott Jennings: Voters Don’t Care About January 6 - They Ran Back To Trump Because of His Policies

Republican Scott Jennings brought some common sense to CNN on Monday. He says voters during the election didn’t judge President-Elect Donald Trump by January 6, or treat the day like 9/11 or Pearl Harbor, like ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats do. Instead, voters compared Trump’s and Biden’s policies and examined how those impacted their lives. That’s why voters ran back to Trump. Amazingly simple, isn’t it?

Advertisement

Jennings explains it all here. (WATCH)

🚨@ScottJenningsKY drives home the fact that American voters rejected the idea that J6 was a deal-breaker for Trump:



“The American people went scrambling back to Donald Trump."



"They chose to analyze two presidencies, which included one day and a whole bunch of other policy… pic.twitter.com/Xi5vp5jWxD — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 6, 2025

A lot of voters know ‘journalists,’ their fellow Democrats and establishment Republicans have exaggerated January 6 into some event that nearly ended Democracy. They also know they’ve been lied to about what happened that day as well.

That's because the lies about J6 are so easily debunked.



No officers died.

The "insurrectionists" were unarmed

The people responsible for Capital security (all Dems) uniformly turned down NG troops.

Then there's that whole "pipe bomber" issue.



"J6 Insurrection" is a f***ing… — TwentyYears (@TwentyYears1975) January 6, 2025

Can’t put J6 on the same level as other contested elections? I actually agree, what democrats did after 2016 was by far worse and borderline treasonous. They weaponized all 3 letter agencies to attack and remove their opponent for YEARS. Not just one day of a fedsurrection — Scott (@Scotts4thLap) January 6, 2025

Yet they persist with selling every one of these lies.



People aren’t buying. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 6, 2025

In the end, the Democracy-ending myth stood no chance against the lifestyle-destroying policies and inflation caused by the Biden administration. Americans voted accordingly.

Returning to Trump after J6 is like saying a small pothole won't make you change your route on a long trip. — Jacob (@jacob_w_palmer) January 6, 2025

Turns out most voters reject blatantly false narratives forced on them, and instead vote in their own best interests.



Who woulda thunk it. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 6, 2025

Americans are simply tired of constantly hearing about a singular day that has absolutely no effect on their daily lives.

The iNsUrReCtIoN narrative is dead. 💀 — Texas🔥Heat (@Lone_Star_Heat) January 6, 2025

Dead and buried. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 6, 2025

The media is so out of touch with the American people. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) January 6, 2025

Thank god common sense prevailed and a lot of stupidity on display by Democrats — Chris Boutell (@CBoutell) January 6, 2025

Advertisement

‘Journalists’ and Democrats have been exposed to the truth, but don’t expect them to abandon January 6 just yet. Monday, they were still pushing lies about the day and trying to elevate it to Hiroshima/Nagasaki levels of civilization-ending destruction. They may have to lose a few more elections before it truly settles in. We’re totally fine with that. Let them continue to lose.