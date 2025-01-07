Then and Now: A Presidential Election Loser’s Video Journey Starring Kamala Harris
Senator Chuck Schumer Didn’t Get Memo Joe Biden Cleared Way for Trump’s January...
Face to Face: The Votes Are Counted - Congressional Close-Up Music Video is...
Sure, Jan! Adam Kinzinger Says He Doesn’t Want a Biden Presidential Pardon Because...
Rep. Sara Jacobs Remembers Jan. 6 as 'The Closest I've Ever Come to...
VIP
Some Morons Don't Deserve the Care of First Responders ... But They'll Still...
Biden Says 'We Should Commit to Remembering' January 6 Every Year
Finn Fighting Misinformation Says the EU Must Take Action Against Elon Musk
Jake Tapper Calls Sen. Ted Cruz ‘One of the Main Individuals’ Who Caused...
VIP
Senate Judiciary Democrats Remember the Five Officers Killed 'Because of January 6'
Leader of Britain's Liberal Dems Says Incoming US Official Is Suggesting UK Be...
White House Tries to Post a Snow Pic but the Internet Roasts Them...
VIP
Britain's PM Thinks Thought Crime Is Worse Than the Violent Kind
CNN's Jake Tapper Covers Grooming Gang Scandal by Focusing on Elon Musk's 'Meddling'

Scott Jennings: Voters Don’t Care About January 6 - They Ran Back To Trump Because of His Policies

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  4:13 AM on January 07, 2025
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Republican Scott Jennings brought some common sense to CNN on Monday. He says voters during the election didn’t judge President-Elect Donald Trump by January 6, or treat the day like 9/11 or Pearl Harbor, like ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats do. Instead, voters compared Trump’s and Biden’s policies and examined how those impacted their lives. That’s why voters ran back to Trump. Amazingly simple, isn’t it?

Advertisement

Jennings explains it all here. (WATCH)

A lot of voters know ‘journalists,’  their fellow Democrats and establishment Republicans have exaggerated January 6 into some event that nearly ended Democracy. They also know they’ve been lied to about what happened that day as well.

Recommended

Senator Chuck Schumer Didn’t Get Memo Joe Biden Cleared Way for Trump’s January 6 Prisoner Pardons
Warren Squire
Advertisement

In the end, the Democracy-ending myth stood no chance against the lifestyle-destroying policies and inflation caused by the Biden administration. Americans voted accordingly.

Americans are simply tired of constantly hearing about a singular day that has absolutely no effect on their daily lives.

Advertisement

‘Journalists’ and Democrats have been exposed to the truth, but don’t expect them to abandon January 6 just yet. Monday, they were still pushing lies about the day and trying to elevate it to Hiroshima/Nagasaki levels of civilization-ending destruction. They may have to lose a few more elections before it truly settles in. We’re totally fine with that. Let them continue to lose.

Tags: ADAM KINZINGER CNN ELECTION JOE BIDEN PRESIDENT BIDEN POLICY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Senator Chuck Schumer Didn’t Get Memo Joe Biden Cleared Way for Trump’s January 6 Prisoner Pardons
Warren Squire
Then and Now: A Presidential Election Loser’s Video Journey Starring Kamala Harris
Warren Squire
Face to Face: The Votes Are Counted - Congressional Close-Up Music Video is Certified ‘Hilarious’
Warren Squire
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
White House Tries to Post a Snow Pic but the Internet Roasts Them Like a Marshmallow on a Winter's Night
justmindy
Oh HELL Yeah! Scott Jennings BLASTS CNN With the BRUTAL Truth About Americans and January 6 (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Senator Chuck Schumer Didn’t Get Memo Joe Biden Cleared Way for Trump’s January 6 Prisoner Pardons Warren Squire
Advertisement