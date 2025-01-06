Sure, Jan! Adam Kinzinger Says He Doesn’t Want a Biden Presidential Pardon Because He’s Innocent

‘Republican’ Adam Kinzinger says he doesn’t want a pardon from President Joe Biden. Yes, we’re picturing the ‘Sure, Jan’ meme in our heads, too. If he truly believes President-Elect Donald Trump is coming after him, then he’d be stupid not to want one. Still, he insists he doesn’t need one because he claims he’s done nothing wrong. Dang it! There’s that ‘Sure, Jan’ meme, again.

Advertisement

Here’s Kinzinger. (WATCH)

🚨Adam Kinzinger says he doesn’t want a pardon from Biden:



“The second you take a pardon, it looks like you're guilty of something." pic.twitter.com/RosjiuIHke — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 6, 2025

While Kinzinger is saying he doesn’t want a pardon, his Democrat buddy, Bennie Thompson, is begging President Biden for one.

Probably because he’s totally innocent, too (wink, wink). (WATCH)

Meanwhile, Bennie Thompson has been actively lobbying for a pardon. https://t.co/kVMY8jQYcG — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 6, 2025

Why would he do that? Does he think he did something illegal? Weird...... — Ken (@Surfnsrq1) January 6, 2025

Sounds like a man who knows he's guilty. — Huxley's Ghost (@HuxleysGhost) January 6, 2025

We guess Kinzinger thinks he’s the bigger man. Speaking of which, he really is the bigger man. He’s put on some weight. (WATCH)

looks like he gained weight to me, Democrat Shill must pay well. pic.twitter.com/vLPfwmA23X — Mavjones.com (@Mavjonesdotcom) January 6, 2025

Adam has puffed up like blowfish. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 6, 2025

He is eating good these days lol — Mavjones.com (@Mavjonesdotcom) January 6, 2025

Eating his feelings. — Along For The Ride (@AlongFortheRi11) January 6, 2025

He seems to have swallowed a lot of aggression, and a lot of pizza, amirite? — LR308AP4 (@Lr308AP4) January 6, 2025

Probably a lot of stress eating. Maybe, CNN is paying shilling guests by the pound now.

You’d think he’d want a pardon as insurance, since he knows how lawsuits can financially and physically destroy one’s life based on what the J6 defendants have been put through.

Bro being all cavalier like he's flush with millions of dollars to defend himself. — Dave (@davespace_) January 6, 2025

I just love how they’re suddenly concerned about how much defending yourself costs after watching J6 defendants be financially ruined the last three years — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 6, 2025

he's hoping a gofundme will fund his legal fees. and he's probably right. we saw that with strozk and page. they were richly rewarded. — vince (@vincelauro) January 6, 2025

Pardon?

What made you think he was giving you one. — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) January 6, 2025

He seems really concerned about it for some reason. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 6, 2025

He’s just flexing on the camera! I know he’s begging for a pardon! — Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) January 6, 2025

Pretty sure that Kinzinger is begging for a pardon behind the scenes, along with Liz Cheney and the rest of the January 6 Committee gang. Imagine their terror when Trump is sworn in and there’s no Biden pardons in their hands. That will be too funny.