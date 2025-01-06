Sure, Jan! Adam Kinzinger Says He Doesn’t Want a Biden Presidential Pardon Because He’s Innocent

Face to Face: The Votes Are Counted - Congressional Close-Up Music Video is...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:30 PM on January 06, 2025
Twitter

‘Republican’ Adam Kinzinger says he doesn’t want a pardon from President Joe Biden. Yes, we’re picturing the ‘Sure, Jan’ meme in our heads, too. If he truly believes President-Elect Donald Trump is coming after him, then he’d be stupid not to want one. Still, he insists he doesn’t need one because he claims he’s done nothing wrong. Dang it! There’s that ‘Sure, Jan’ meme, again.

Here’s Kinzinger. (WATCH)

While Kinzinger is saying he doesn’t want a pardon, his Democrat buddy, Bennie Thompson, is begging President Biden for one.

Probably because he’s totally innocent, too (wink, wink). (WATCH)

We guess Kinzinger thinks he’s the bigger man. Speaking of which, he really is the bigger man. He’s put on some weight. (WATCH)

Probably a lot of stress eating. Maybe, CNN is paying shilling guests by the pound now.

You’d think he’d want a pardon as insurance, since he knows how lawsuits can financially and physically destroy one’s life based on what the J6 defendants have been put through.

Pretty sure that Kinzinger is begging for a pardon behind the scenes, along with Liz Cheney and the rest of the January 6 Committee gang. Imagine their terror when Trump is sworn in and there’s no Biden pardons in their hands. That will be too funny. 

