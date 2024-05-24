Press F in the Chat: Kabosu, the Beloved Doge Coin Meme Dog, Has Died

Even if you're not familiar with the cryptocurrency Doge coin, you've seen the Doge meme dog somewhere.

That dog's name is Kabosu, and she has died at 18 years old.

Kabosu, the Japanese dog behind the Doge meme, has died pic.twitter.com/3h6idhJS2s — BNO News (@BNONews) May 24, 2024

It's always sad; reminds us of the beloved Grumpy Cat.

More from BNO News:

Kabosu, the Japanese dog who inspired the Doge meme and influenced internet culture for more than a decade, died Friday after a long illness, according to her owner. She was 18 years old. Her owner, Atsuko Sato, said Kabosu passed away at 7:50 a.m. on Friday when she fell into a “deep sleep” at her home in Japan. “Kabosu is at rest now,” she wrote in a message she shared online. “Through the window, the soft light was shining in. Outside the window, birds were singing on a beautiful morning,” Sato wrote in Japanese. “As I caressed her, as if she was sleeping, she passed away quietly.” “Everyone who loved Kabosu, thank you very much. Kabosu was the happiest dog in the world. And I was the happiest dog owner in the world,” she added.

She lived a good life.

Yes, thank you.

Very sad. At one point, Kabosu was the Twitter/X logo, thanks to Elon Musk.

The tributes keep coming.

Rest in peace #Doge. You left paw prints on our hearts that time will never erase 🐾 pic.twitter.com/rbdaD0OP2f — Doctor Doge (@officialdrdoge) May 24, 2024

Many people loved a dog they never met.

We say goodbye to the beloved dog behind the iconic Doge meme. Your adorable face brought joy to millions. Thank you, Kabosu. 🙏 — Sann (@san_x_m) May 24, 2024

It really did.

このニュース、海外でも方どうされているのか……。ご冥福をお祈りします。



This news is becoming a hot topic outside of Japan.

Please accept my heartfelt condolences. — パウ@ゲーム兼雑記垢 (@pow0604_game) May 24, 2024

Kabosu belonged to the world.

And the legend will live on.

RIP, King. God needs you for His meme projects, I am sure. https://t.co/OYySkIkfsh — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) May 24, 2024

Certainly.

Can't go wrong with a Ron Swanson gif.

Pour one out.