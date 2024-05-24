Princeton Professor Gets SMACKED DOWN by Facts After Claiming Homeschooling Is 'Educationa...
Press F in the Chat: Kabosu, the Beloved Doge Coin Meme Dog, Has Died

Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on May 24, 2024
AngieArtist

Even if you're not familiar with the cryptocurrency Doge coin, you've seen the Doge meme dog somewhere.

That dog's name is Kabosu, and she has died at 18 years old.

It's always sad; reminds us of the beloved Grumpy Cat.

More from BNO News:

Kabosu, the Japanese dog who inspired the Doge meme and influenced internet culture for more than a decade, died Friday after a long illness, according to her owner. She was 18 years old.

Her owner, Atsuko Sato, said Kabosu passed away at 7:50 a.m. on Friday when she fell into a “deep sleep” at her home in Japan. “Kabosu is at rest now,” she wrote in a message she shared online.

“Through the window, the soft light was shining in. Outside the window, birds were singing on a beautiful morning,” Sato wrote in Japanese. “As I caressed her, as if she was sleeping, she passed away quietly.”

“Everyone who loved Kabosu, thank you very much. Kabosu was the happiest dog in the world. And I was the happiest dog owner in the world,” she added.

She lived a good life.

Yes, thank you.

Very sad. At one point, Kabosu was the Twitter/X logo, thanks to Elon Musk.

The tributes keep coming.

Princeton Professor Gets SMACKED DOWN by Facts After Claiming Homeschooling Is 'Educational Neglect'
Amy Curtis
Many people loved a dog they never met.

It really did.

Kabosu belonged to the world.

And the legend will live on.

Certainly.

Can't go wrong with a Ron Swanson gif.

Pour one out.

