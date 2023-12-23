Festivus for the Rest of Us: Rand Paul Airs His Grievances and OMG He Goes THERE

Disgruntled Tweeps Discussed Their Christmas Bonuses and Some of The Replies Are Wild
Amy Curtis  |  10:30 PM on December 23, 2023
Twitchy/Sam J.

Earlier today, we brought you Senator Rand Paul's annual Festivus Report on wasteful spending. In it, the good Senator highlights how government has wasted $9 billion of our tax dollars on things like transgender monkeys and COVID relief for Post Malone.

Advertisement

But it wouldn't be Festivus if Paul himself didn't tweet his epic thread about how government mismanages and misspends our money.

So here we go:

The fact he makes people mad about this is the best part, honestly. And some people become completely unglued when it comes to Senator Paul.

There have been hiccups along the way, and we haven't always agreed with what Musk has done with Twitter/X, but it was a necessary move.

At least Musk is responsive to what people say and -- for all his faults -- we finally got our edit button.

He also declared war on NY over Chick-Fil-A, so this is funny and true.

Any time they don't spend money on wars, it's a Festivus miracle.

The Smug Is Strong With This One: Guy Gets Ratioed Into Oblivion for Shaming Neighbors' Gas Powered Cars
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

He's brutal, but funny and honest.

Dude, perogies are delicious though.

We have to vote 'no' on this. Let's get back to picking sane, non-TV personality candidates, okay?

Ron Paul is, and was, also right about a lot of things. Maybe we should listen to the Paul family more than we do.

Kinda reminds us of Ross Perot, and how everyone thought he was weird. He was -- don't get us wrong -- but he was also correct about a lot of things.

Advertisement

Hold up. What's this about?

Ah. Ted Cruz is concerned smart refrigerators may spy on you. He's got a point. But so does Paul -- don't buy it if that's your concern. The market will respond.

Exactly: leave the rest of us alone to make our own choices. 

Look at Paul, dropping names and calling people out.

Let's get some popcorn.

After they promised to leave if Bush won in 2004, or Trump in 2016, there shouldn't be many left to leave in 2024.

Advertisement

Oh, wait.

Nevermind.

It'll be interesting to see who survives the publishing of that list, won't it.

And now, the coup de grace of this entire thread, the tweet that makes it all worth it:

HE WENT THERE.

And we are dying laughing.

Here's where Paul reminds us that we just have to keep funneling money to Washington, D.C., so they can do important work.

Such as:

Cats on treadmills.

There's YouTube for that, and we don't have to spend millions.

Do you want 'Planet of the Apes'? 'Cause this is how you get 'Planet of the Apes.'

We checked it out and it's not too bad. Paul's got decent taste in Christmas music.

Advertisement

And, true to his word, he returned for more:

I don't know if 'joy' is the right word. Perhaps 'bemused' is better.

Yes they are. As anyone who buys food, gas, or pays rent will tell you.

All hail the bean counters!

The gaslighting is so insulting.

No, they're not done trying. And few people are standing in their way.

Paul is like Spider-Man, trying to stop the train from falling off the tracks.

Advertisement

A massive problem if we don't turn this around soon.

Just insane.

But when they say they have to cut spending, they go to Medicare and Social Security first. To make it hurt.

Ouch.

Hoo boy.

Oh, you know Twitter/X. That's the entire purpose of the platform: to stop and complain.

Yes, it has been tough for many.

Advertisement

Good advice. Be grateful, love your family and friends, and make the world better in whatever little way you can.

Thank you, Senator, for being a voice of reason amid the maelstrom.

Merry Christmas!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

