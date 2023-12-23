The Airing of Grievances: Time for Rand Paul's Annual Festivus Report

Like the Festivus Pole, Senator Rand Paul's annual Festivus Waste Report is a tradition we cannot let pass by.

What better way to air our grievances than to see all the ways the government overspends and mismanages our tax dollars?

Grab a glass of eggnog and a couple cookies, cause here we go:

The 2023 #Festivus Waste Report is officially out! This year we found $900,000,000,000 worth of waste to air some serious grievances over. https://t.co/LyJSnwxVaa — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) December 22, 2023

You ready for this insanity?

Happy #Festivus! This year, Ranking Member @SenRandPaul’s annual Festivus Report identifies ~$900,000,000,000 worth of federal waste! Below are some of the most outrageous examples of federal spending. You can read the full report here: https://t.co/kvHsZwc9IL — HSGAC GOP (@HSGAC_GOP) December 22, 2023

$900 billion in federal waste.

But tell us more about the rich paying their 'fair share', Biden.

Barbie’s Dream World has nothing on the fiscal nightmare surrounding COVID-19 spending. Fraudsters uploaded Barbie and doll-like images as proof of ID, and the government actually believed it! pic.twitter.com/ZkU4PvBV5m — HSGAC GOP (@HSGAC_GOP) December 22, 2023

We are governed by idiots and clowns.

@SBAgov's Shuttered Venue Operators Grant was theoretically intended to provide financial relief to small businesses, but, instead, over $200 million was sent to ‘struggling’ artists like Post Malone, Chris Brown, and Lil Wayne. pic.twitter.com/mxHBT9b8VQ — HSGAC GOP (@HSGAC_GOP) December 22, 2023

When we think of 'struggling', we certainly think of guys like Post Malone, who has a net worth of about $45 million.

Is the state of Egypt’s tourism industry keeping you up at night? Well, don’t worry if it is, @USAID sent $6 million to encourage tourists to visit Egypt. pic.twitter.com/bi4O6LeaiL — HSGAC GOP (@HSGAC_GOP) December 22, 2023

Why are we funding Egyptian tourism?

Why should we care? Why is this within the scope of government?

Despite the growing examples of egregious federal waste, the big spenders in Washington continue to approve reckless budgets that worsen the national debt each year. As a result, the government had to pay over $659 billion in interest this year. pic.twitter.com/FDqzl7bImm — HSGAC GOP (@HSGAC_GOP) December 22, 2023

$659 billion in interest alone.

That's insane.

The national debt is currently nearing $34 trillion, causing financial issues at home for families nationwide. As 2024 nears, Ranking Member Paul will continue to fight the big spenders in both parties and end government waste once and for all. But for now, Happy #Festivus! — HSGAC GOP (@HSGAC_GOP) December 22, 2023

$34 trillion in debt, and growing.

900 billion in federal waste.... Rand Paul is one of the only politicians currently serving that is targeting the corruption and waste in the government. https://t.co/XCB45weiVt — Polls and Opinions (@PollsNOpinions1) December 22, 2023

Paul is one of the few -- out of the whole of Congress -- worried and talking about our spending problems, corruption, and waste.

Imagine what would happen if we elected more like-minded people to Congress.

Be sure to download & save this year's #Festivus report. It will blow your mind. https://t.co/zokp8iIVoo pic.twitter.com/Cpmis26f6n — Glass Half Full 🇺🇸 (@GFull225) December 22, 2023

You'll probably want to spike that eggnog before you read it, though.

$38 million to dead people.

$12 million for 'meth-head' monkeys (seriously, wut?)

$477k for transgender monkeys (are they for real?!)

But if you get $600 on Venmo, the IRS will knock on your door.

We are not really outraged enough by this.

It's a Christmas Eve Eve present. Not a fun one, but a present nonetheless.

And every year there's more and the gop signs on to the next omnibus. — MikeKogan (@KoganMike) December 23, 2023

And that is the problem. We can scream about Biden spending all we want, but the GOP keeps passing the spending bills.

This would be hilarious except for the waste. The U.S. Govt is run by incompetent imbeciles. https://t.co/XOWGN6W3k6 — Scott (@GreenHornets72) December 22, 2023

Incompetent imbeciles who are somehow smart enough to still line their pockets.

Stark example of taxation without representation and a damn good troll. https://t.co/gtd7uDpWMq — ExtraMedium (@VideoMedium) December 22, 2023

It's always one of the highlights of the year.

Fauci obviously has a monkey addiction, and we're funding it. — Pam D (@soirchick) December 23, 2023

He's moved on from beagles.

I'm not sure this year is the best time for me to read the report. Usually it drives me nuts. After everything in 2023 it might put me over the edge. — Small Truck Appreciator (@spongeworthy2) December 22, 2023

Like we said: spike the eggnog before you read it. That may help soften the blow.

$3.5 million to study if Japanese quail are more sexually promiscuous on cocaine.



You can’t make this up. — Jes (@galexy70) December 22, 2023

Did Hunter Biden write this budget?

I’ve always said, give me a dozen middle working class families, and we’ll balance the budget in 24hrs. — Tom (@pwrperfpro) December 22, 2023

At this point, a dozen random people plucked from the phonebook could balance the budget.

That’s more wasted money than the military gets. Just short of $1 trillion basically — Bob (@robert99344) December 23, 2023

Yes it is. Just astronomical waste.

$900 Billion!! This is outrageously wasteful spending of OUR money. That's not the government's money. No matter your political perspective, this is wrong. https://t.co/hxgtTwJM9y — Brad Wissinger (@Brad_wiss) December 23, 2023

It is our money. And they're wasting it on transgender monkeys and cocaine quails.

What is going on?

I wish the people that keep demanding more taxes would attempt to justify the tax dollars that are wasted in this report. As well as the all the military spending that’s wasted and unaccounted. https://t.co/uqsySfcZe7 — Brads Pit (@MaxSumner6) December 22, 2023

Whenever we demand accountability, they always threaten to cut the big things like Medicare and Social Security.

They threaten to make people suffer rather than not spend money on stupid, wasteful things.

Because they are selfish, incompetent, and cruel.

Imagine if we had a small government where it would be a problem if they wasted $900. A government this massive is unsustainable.

What can’t continue won’t. https://t.co/GseCRPtpRk — ROB L (@RLmedic) December 22, 2023

It can't and it won't. And when it collapses, it's going to be ugly and harsh.

This should enrage every working tax paying American. https://t.co/qjdsJ5ZWIJ — Ashton Cox (@coxashton82) December 23, 2023

That we aren't outraged is really disappointing.

And the @GOP will do another CR and Omnibus. Maybe write a letter and appear on Fox. https://t.co/WrBYsVOKga — Parker (@ConleyParker) December 22, 2023

And that's the problem.

Talk, letters, TV appearances.

We need people who are willing to govern and make the tough decisions.

It's #Festivus in Congress! And, the newly minted U.S. Rep. Gabe Amo (D-RI) has joined the RI Congressional Delegation at the trough. I offer RI CD1 commonsense solutions, budget cutting fiscal responsibility, and a pledge not to raise taxes. Vote Waters for Congress.@FitzProv https://t.co/hDnEyjoh1j — Allen Waters (@AllenWatersUSA) December 22, 2023

We need more people like this in Congress.

And nothing will happen. All this does is tell us that the US government is somehow worse with money than the entire population of the country if they all decided to take out 4 year student loans all at the same time. — Sai-fon (@LastSnowLeopard) December 23, 2023

Sadly, this is probably right. Nothing will happen until things really go off the fiscal cliff, and then it'll get serious quickly.

This is the question.

But it shouldn't be directed at Rand Paul.

It should be directed at the voters.

What are we going to do about this?

The only solution is to vote different people into office. People who will take this seriously. Because the current crop of politicians doesn't.





***

