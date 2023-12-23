Woke Academic Tells A LONG Tale of Corruption and Plagiarism in Academia... Then...
The Airing of Grievances: Time for Rand Paul's Annual Festivus Report

Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on December 23, 2023
Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP

Like the Festivus Pole, Senator Rand Paul's annual Festivus Waste Report is a tradition we cannot let pass by.

What better way to air our grievances than to see all the ways the government overspends and mismanages our tax dollars?

Grab a glass of eggnog and a couple cookies, cause here we go:

You ready for this insanity?

$900 billion in federal waste.

But tell us more about the rich paying their 'fair share', Biden.

We are governed by idiots and clowns.

When we think of 'struggling', we certainly think of guys like Post Malone, who has a net worth of about $45 million.

Why are we funding Egyptian tourism?

Why should we care? Why is this within the scope of government?

$659 billion in interest alone.

That's insane.

$34 trillion in debt, and growing.

Paul is one of the few -- out of the whole of Congress -- worried and talking about our spending problems, corruption, and waste. 

Imagine what would happen if we elected more like-minded people to Congress.

You'll probably want to spike that eggnog before you read it, though.

$38 million to dead people.

$12 million for 'meth-head' monkeys (seriously, wut?)

$477k for transgender monkeys (are they for real?!)

But if you get $600 on Venmo, the IRS will knock on your door.

We are not really outraged enough by this.

It's a Christmas Eve Eve present. Not a fun one, but a present nonetheless.

And that is the problem. We can scream about Biden spending all we want, but the GOP keeps passing the spending bills.

Incompetent imbeciles who are somehow smart enough to still line their pockets.

It's always one of the highlights of the year.

He's moved on from beagles.

Like we said: spike the eggnog before you read it. That may help soften the blow.

Did Hunter Biden write this budget?

At this point, a dozen random people plucked from the phonebook could balance the budget.

Yes it is. Just astronomical waste.

It is our money. And they're wasting it on transgender monkeys and cocaine quails.

What is going on?

Whenever we demand accountability, they always threaten to cut the big things like Medicare and Social Security.

They threaten to make people suffer rather than not spend money on stupid, wasteful things.

Because they are selfish, incompetent, and cruel.

It can't and it won't. And when it collapses, it's going to be ugly and harsh.

That we aren't outraged is really disappointing.

And that's the problem.

Talk, letters, TV appearances.

We need people who are willing to govern and make the tough decisions.

We need more people like this in Congress.

Sadly, this is probably right. Nothing will happen until things really go off the fiscal cliff, and then it'll get serious quickly.

This is the question.

But it shouldn't be directed at Rand Paul.

It should be directed at the voters.

What are we going to do about this?

The only solution is to vote different people into office. People who will take this seriously. Because the current crop of politicians doesn't.


***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: RAND PAUL SPENDING

