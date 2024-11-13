You Can Now Follow the Department of Government Efficiency on X

Since Donald Trump's election victory last week, both The Guardian and Don Lemon have said they're leaving X, which no one seems to have a problem with. The good news for those people staying on the platform is that the Department of Government Efficiency already has its X account — @DOGE — up and running. We're certain some liberals will complain that Elon Musk runs DOGE as well as X, but that's too bad. Musk has said that DOGE is all about transparency.

How about that bio? "The people voted for major reform."

Here's where we insert the Ron Paul "It's Happening!" GIF. There really is going to be a Department of Government Efficiency led by Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy. DOGE has already accrued 400,000 followers and climbing.

Oh man let’s GO DOGE! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 13, 2024

Patience … Joe Biden still has a couple of months in office.

DOGE is going to be epic pic.twitter.com/BFddsbpKUx — synergytruth (@synergytrusa) November 13, 2024

I've never been so excited about politics or the future. — Paul McLellan (@paul_mclellan) November 13, 2024

About to be the fastest growing account in the history of this here platform — Brian G 🏴‍☠️🇺🇸👂🏻 (@Cpo_14) November 13, 2024

It's guaranteed to have more than a million followers.

Gray check and all! ☑️ — Dad of the Desert (@DadoftheDesert) November 13, 2024

Let’s roll! Time to get the drunken sailor mentality out of government. — MAGA’s the fix (@Honesttruthman) November 13, 2024

The irony is that we needed to create another government agency to wrangle up the other government agencies 🤣 — Saint Josh of the Cross (@StJoshDeLaCruz) November 13, 2024

But this one is set to self-destruct after it's completed its job.

Quickest follow since Trump came back! — alistair. (@freescape__) November 13, 2024

@DOGE will be the fastest growing social media account in history. — Dwayne (@PghMAGA2024) November 13, 2024

First post:

Working overtime to ensure your tax dollars will be spent wisely! — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) November 13, 2024





