The WINS Keep Coming: LA Times Replaces ENTIRE Editorial Board, Owner Says ALL...
This Is What CULTS Do: Harpies at 'The View' Tell You to Skip...
ESPIONAGE ACT: CIA Official With Top Security Clearance Charged With Leaking Israeli Intel...
"NO Idea What's Coming': Musk and Ramaswamy Respond to Sen. Warren and She's...
'Jack Smith Better Lawyer Up': Trump Announces AG Nominee and Names Director of...
CNN Spotted Biden-Harris Staffers Creating a 'REALLY Stunning' Optic During Trump's WH Vis...
Thieves of Joy: Senator-Elect Jim Justice Not Allowed to Bring Babydog to Orientation...
From Weird to Winner: J.D. Vance Ends Campaign As ONLY Candidate With Positive...
Karine Jean-Pierre STILL Pushing a Lie Nobody Believed (As Evidenced by the Dems'...
Elizabeth Warren's on the WARPATH: She's Big Mad and Mocking DOGE 'Cause It's...
A 'NY Times' Young Undecided Voter Shares What Radicalized Her to Pull the...
White House Panics As Trump Returns! Biden Thrilled!
Tiresome 'The View' Panel Spreads Misinformation on Pete Hegseth Without Correction
California Teacher Sparks Outrage After Telling Students Hispanic Trump Voting Parents Wan...

You Can Now Follow the Department of Government Efficiency on X

Brett T.  |  4:45 PM on November 13, 2024
ImgFlip

Since Donald Trump's election victory last week, both The Guardian and Don Lemon have said they're leaving X, which no one seems to have a problem with. The good news for those people staying on the platform is that the Department of Government Efficiency already has its X account — @DOGE — up and running. We're certain some liberals will complain that Elon Musk runs DOGE as well as X, but that's too bad. Musk has said that DOGE is all about transparency.

Advertisement

How about that bio? "The people voted for major reform."

Here's where we insert the Ron Paul "It's Happening!" GIF. There really is going to be a Department of Government Efficiency led by Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy. DOGE has already accrued 400,000 followers and climbing.

Patience … Joe Biden still has a couple of months in office.

It's guaranteed to have more than a million followers.

Recommended

CNN Spotted Biden-Harris Staffers Creating a 'REALLY Stunning' Optic During Trump's WH Visit
Doug P.
Advertisement

But this one is set to self-destruct after it's completed its job.

First post:


***

Tags: ELON MUSK TWITTER VIVEK RAMASWAMY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Spotted Biden-Harris Staffers Creating a 'REALLY Stunning' Optic During Trump's WH Visit
Doug P.
This Is What CULTS Do: Harpies at 'The View' Tell You to Skip Thanksgiving Because Donald Trump Won
Amy Curtis
"NO Idea What's Coming': Musk and Ramaswamy Respond to Sen. Warren and She's NOT Gonna Like It
Doug P.
'Jack Smith Better Lawyer Up': Trump Announces AG Nominee and Names Director of Nat'l Intelligence
Doug P.
ESPIONAGE ACT: CIA Official With Top Security Clearance Charged With Leaking Israeli Intelligence to Iran
Amy Curtis
A 'NY Times' Young Undecided Voter Shares What Radicalized Her to Pull the Lever for Trump
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN Spotted Biden-Harris Staffers Creating a 'REALLY Stunning' Optic During Trump's WH Visit Doug P.
Advertisement