She Seems Nice: Rachel Vindman Throws a Full-Blown HISSY FIT at David Marcus for Endorsing Trump

Last night, Twitchy reported on the remarkable (and very, very, very very long) tweet from tech CEO David Marcus, who detailed a litany of reasons he no longer can consider himself a liberal and is 'crossing the Rubicon' to endorse Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

The tweet is below and you can read the article from Twitchy's Amy here.

I am crossing the Rubicon and backing the Republican Party and President Trump.



Many — including a former version of myself — get trapped in a mental framework that becomes their identity and prevents them from radically evolving their thinking with new facts and information. I… — David Marcus (@davidmarcus) July 31, 2024

As far as endorsements go, this is pretty huge. Along with Elon Musk and other people in the world of Big Tech waking up to who and what the left has become, you can sense a turning of the tide.

You know who else can sense it? The left themselves.

Many of them lost it after Marcus' announcement, maybe because they thought they could do whatever horrible things they want and still have that Big Tech money locked up in their pocket. Funny how the left does all of that assuming with certain demographic groups, isn't it, black Americans?

But maybe no one went into paroxysms of rage quite as hilariously as Rachel Vindman, who we most recently saw screeching at a Politico (yes, Politico) reporter for daring to even suggest that Emperor Joe Biden might not be wearing any pantaloons.

On behalf of myself, my daughter, my friends, and all the women in my life, I would like to offer you a hearty: F*CK YOU. — Rachel Vindman 🌻 (@natsechobbyist) July 31, 2024

LOL. She seems nice, right? All because someone like David Marcus dared to think for himself and didn't just toe the leftist line behind her.

Alexander Vindman deserves her level of Amber Heard-like crazy.

You exemplify the Left so perfectly! Thank you!! pic.twitter.com/9MlhyeVjhn — Uncle Satoshi (@BigJayClay) July 31, 2024

She really does, doesn't she? She should host her own Zoom call: White Psychopaths for Kamala.

Welp, her well articulated and extremely rational response has led me to see the flaws in my thinking. https://t.co/gTuh2kBBM0 — Slightly Venomous Kirk (@jamusp) July 31, 2024

Vindman is all about winning over those hearts and minds. She's like Keith Olbermann in that way. With the same amount of spittle flying out of both of their mouths.

She hates Trump waaaay too much for someone whose on line presence is 100% based on her douche husband’s Trump connection. https://t.co/Tr0937VpuF — Tandy (@dantypo) July 31, 2024

She should thank Trump, without whom, not a single person on Earth would have ever even heard of her.

Maybe not even her brother-in-law Eugene Vindman (who also wouldn't be trying to capitalize on Trump hate to carpetbag himself into a Congressional seat in Virginia this fall).

Get some therapy, Rachel. Seriously. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 1, 2024

And a hefty amount of Thorazine.

LMAO you seem stable😂😂 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) July 31, 2024

HA. We haven't seen such stability since Pompeii in 79 AD.

Would you like to speak to the manager? pic.twitter.com/CgxJ4Ie6Az — Mr. Wizard 🧙‍♂️ (@TheWizardsQuest) August 1, 2024

Vindman left 'Karen' behind long ago. She's now in the realm of fully psychotic AWFL.

I think it great that you just confirmed his decision. Liberals are just plain nasty people — Laura 🇺🇲❤️🇺🇲 (@WideAwakeLaura) July 31, 2024

I don't think she actually read the whole thing https://t.co/arjU1EpcvQ — Amy 🐘🦙🚫🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️ (@WaltzingMtilda) July 31, 2024

Of course, she didn't. She didn't read about Marcus' experiences on Capitol Hill, which led him to the conclusion that Democrats don't care about their constituents. She didn't read about the censorship machine Marcus observed during COVID. She didn't read about Hunter Biden's laptop and the coordinated attacks on Trump. Or Democrats' failures in domestic and foreign policy.

Most obviously, she didn't read Marcus explaining why moderates like him are not welcome in the Democrat party anymore.

Instead, she just decided to show Marcus that he was absolutely right in everything he wrote.

Ironic, huh?

If you get off your puberty blockers, I think you'll be less angry. — Barny Bumble (@barny_bumble) July 31, 2024

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

Thoughts and prayers during this difficult time https://t.co/vD4gsqQTLs — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) July 31, 2024

We hope she can find herself a nice padded room in which to process her trauma.

Imagine caring so much about who someone is voting for that you curse them out in public https://t.co/7bA8DJGGFb — The Other Delaware Guy (@jamiemoulthrop) August 1, 2024

Oh, make no mistake about it. Vindman hates Marcus for endorsing Trump, but that's not what made her go apoplectic. She's worried -- and she should be -- about the money and influence that comes with that endorsement.

REMOVE THE OBSTRUCTION FROM HER BLOW HOLE, WE NEED A MARINE BIOLIGIST! https://t.co/aJLMx9CFfP pic.twitter.com/MMIaBgfQML — Sliced Driver (@GeorgiaMan45) August 1, 2024

LOL. Where's George Costanza when you need him, right?

(By the way, the tweet pictured there is the one we noted above that she sent to Politico's Rachael Bade for daring to stray even one inch off of the 'Joe Biden is sharp as a tack' narrative.)

Vindman sent her tweet in the middle of the afternoon, so she was probably only on her third box of wine for the day.

SO mad.

This hate is going to eat your soul like a cancer. — R Scott Bragg (@RScottBragg1) July 31, 2024

Oh, that happened a long time ago for Vindman. There's just a black bog of bile where that soul used to be.

Impressive retort. 🤡



Your side is canceling women. pic.twitter.com/EgPGX2hz0k — Do Not Enter (@Nope12_16) August 1, 2024

And there it is. The hypocrisy -- and frankly, obliviousness -- of Vindman to claim to speak on behalf of women when the Biden-Harris administration's Title IX 'revisions' which completely erase women go into effect today.

Fortunately, 26 states have blocked that Title IX atrocity that pretends men in dresses should be considered 'women' and let into women's spaces with no question.

We're sure all of that is lost on Rachel Vindman though. For her, the word 'woman' means one thing and one thing only: 'unfettered abortion factory.'

But we suppose, in the end, we should thank her for continuing to show us -- and the world -- who the left really are.

Trust us, Rachel. After seeing all of your psychotic tweets ... we believe you.