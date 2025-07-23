Tom Homan Bestows the White House Title of ‘First Drug Addict’ on Illegal Alien-Loving Hunter Biden

We don’t think anyone had Border Czar Tom Homan calling out Hunter Biden on their bingo card. But it happened Tuesday night. Homan was commenting on Biden’s profanity-laced pro-illegal alien rant from Monday. Nobody expected Homan to call out Biden by referring to him as the 'First Drug Addict!’

🚨 LMAO! Tom Homan just ROASTED Hunter Biden after Hunter said "f— you" to those who want immigration laws enforced.



"You know, I don't really care what the former First Drug Addict thinks!" 🤣🔥



Homan is a national treasure. pic.twitter.com/Okq5XsPGjF — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 23, 2025

That dude is a supreme badass. And this is him after getting the rough edges off. Can't imagine what he was like 30 years ago. — Husker4Life (@NE_good_life) July 23, 2025

If this is cuddly Tom Homan, we’d hate to get on the bad side of the old-school version.

Posters were laughing at Homan’s diss and saying it’s actually respectful.

“Former First Drug Addict” is the most respectful title Hunter’s ever earned, Homan was being generous. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) July 23, 2025

LMAO, the First Drug Addict 😂😂 — Thomad Lund🇺🇸 (@LundThomad) July 23, 2025

Omg I was in tears when he said that! I hope Hunter sees it 😈😈 — Ashley (@ahitsSmash) July 23, 2025

That’s great. The first

drug addict. That’s what I will call him from now on. ❤️❤️❤️ — LoKo Engel (@LokoKEngel) July 23, 2025

It’ll be interesting to see if Biden’s new nickname sticks.

Commenters were impressed that host Laura Ingraham was able to keep her composure.

Oh my, how did Laura not bust out laughing? pic.twitter.com/MjT5qPR1J3 — Essential Bytes (@Essentialbites) July 23, 2025

Lmao how did she keep a straight face during that?? — Your Mom (@Veiled_Siren) July 23, 2025

Laura said it best..



“I do my own dishes..” — Rob Coates 🇺🇸 (@LuckyHippie926) July 23, 2025

Washed my own dishes 2x today. Put them away, too. Picked fruit and vegetables from my garden that I planted. Husband mowed acres of lawn Sunday after church. Not one illegal was hired. pic.twitter.com/GQ4KH6hYZa — Donna Patriot Ancestor (@DonnaAncestor) July 23, 2025

Amazing, they were able to do these chores without illegal aliens, whom Biden said were necessary.

We wonder if Biden will push back on Homan. Commenters don’t suggest it.

Homan is a national treasure. Not only will he not back down, he’ll just increase the pressure. He’s the wrong person to try to push around. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 23, 2025

Tom Homan makes the best truth sandwich I’ve ever had. — MagaMalarkey (@magamalarkey) July 23, 2025

Homan always calls it like he sees it, even when referring to the human train wreck that is Hunter Biden.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

