Alex 'Jose' Padilla Conflates Illegal Aliens and Legal Immigrants and Gets Epically Called...
VIP
'You Should Be Ashamed': Leftist Civil War Ignites as Pod Save America Fires...
Sunny Hostin Invokes U.S. Constitution’s 'Comedy Clause' to Protect Late-Night TV Host Ste...
VIP
When Secretary Hegseth Promotes a Woman, the Media Demotes the Story
The Entire Anti-Trump Narrative Surrounding Colbert's Ouster Just Got Blown Out of the...
Pam Bondi’s Bold Checkmate: Firing Rogue Judges’ Pick to Protect Alina Habba
Cussing and Fussing: Dems and the Party’s Alleged Comedians Drop More F-Bombs as...
Trump's Bold Plan: Eliminating Capital Gains Tax on Home Sales to Boost Housing...
Journalism, Ladies & Gents! CNN Doc Who Questioned Trump's Health Is Actually a...
'ProudSocialist' Posts a Pie Chart That PROVES Young Americans Don't Understand History or...
VIP
Kai Trump: Soaring Above Leftist 'Karens' with Talent, Grace, and Unstoppable American Spi...
WTF Did We Just See? BBC Drops SUPER Cringe DEI Video Chock Full...
It's the Little Things: Trump Administration Ends Biden-Era Paper Straw Mandate
Buttigieg's Billion-Dollar EV Charger Blunder: Barely Any Plugs and Lots of Wasted Dollars

Tom Homan Bestows the White House Title of ‘First Drug Addict’ on Illegal Alien-Loving Hunter Biden

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:07 AM on July 23, 2025
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

We don’t think anyone had Border Czar Tom Homan calling out Hunter Biden on their bingo card. But it happened Tuesday night. Homan was commenting on Biden’s profanity-laced pro-illegal alien rant from Monday. Nobody expected Homan to call out Biden by referring to him as the 'First Drug Addict!’

Advertisement

Check it out. (WATCH)

If this is cuddly Tom Homan, we’d hate to get on the bad side of the old-school version.

Posters were laughing at Homan’s diss and saying it’s actually respectful.

It’ll be interesting to see if Biden’s new nickname sticks.

Commenters were impressed that host Laura Ingraham was able to keep her composure.

Recommended

Alex 'Jose' Padilla Conflates Illegal Aliens and Legal Immigrants and Gets Epically Called Out (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Amazing, they were able to do these chores without illegal aliens, whom Biden said were necessary.

We wonder if Biden will push back on Homan. Commenters don’t suggest it.

Homan always calls it like he sees it, even when referring to the human train wreck that is Hunter Biden.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BORDER PATROL BORDER SECURITY FOX NEWS HUNTER BIDEN ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Alex 'Jose' Padilla Conflates Illegal Aliens and Legal Immigrants and Gets Epically Called Out (WATCH)
Warren Squire
The Entire Anti-Trump Narrative Surrounding Colbert's Ouster Just Got Blown Out of the Water
Amy Curtis
Smooth MOVE: NBC News Just Accidentally Proved Trump's DOJ Is Onto Something with Obama and Russiagate
Sam J.
Sunny Hostin Invokes U.S. Constitution’s 'Comedy Clause' to Protect Late-Night TV Host Stephen Colbert
Warren Squire
Wonderful! Kevin O'Leary BURIES CNN Panelist Claiming Trump Has Destroyed the U.S. Economy
Grateful Calvin
'CON ARTIST!' Anti-Capitalist Podcaster Goes After AOC in DAMNING Thread and There's NOT Enough Popcorn
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Alex 'Jose' Padilla Conflates Illegal Aliens and Legal Immigrants and Gets Epically Called Out (WATCH) Warren Squire
Advertisement