Kamala Harris Challenges Donald Trump to Debate: ‘Say It to My Face’
LAWFARE: Biden's Supreme Court 'Reforms' Won't Be Fairly Applied or Enforced (Duh)
Yikes! Kamala Harris Advisor Tied to Iranian Influence Network
Weird: Harris Campaign Says She No Longer Supports Federal Jobs Guarantee
Illegal Alien Who Carjacked and Ran Over Grandmother Had California Driver's License
Someone's Cranky! AG Merrick Garland's FURIOUS About Trump Document Case Dismissal
WaPo's Karen Attiah Says the NABJ Inviting Donald Trump Was a 'Colossal Mistake'
Terrorist Sympathizers: Check Out This Reuters Headline on Dead Hamas Leader (And How...
Decency Is On the Ballot: Megan Thee Stallion Opens Kamala's Atlanta Rally With...
Segregation Is (D)ifferent When Democrats Do It: 'ANNHPI Men for Harris' Now a...
Here's Kamala Harris Confirming Definitively That She's Indian (or Identifies That Way)
ABC Reporter Stunned Trump Had the Nerve to Address Black Journalists
Ag Secretary Gives Up the Game About What the Left's Climate Schemes Are...
Kamala Harris 'Recalibrates' Policy Pitch to Battle Trump (Translation: She's FLIP FLOPPIN...

Liberal Big Tech CEO David Marcus 'Crosses the Rubicon' to Endorse Trump for President

Amy
Amy  |  9:45 PM on July 31, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

David Marcus is a successful Big Tech entrepreneur (you can read his bio at his current company, Lightspark, here). It's an industry that hasn't typically been supportive of conservative values, and certainly not friendly to Donald Trump in previous election cycles.

Advertisement

Which is why it's so surprising that he made the following announcement today:

The whole thing is a bit of a read, so we're just going to share some highlights.

I am crossing the Rubicon and backing the Republican Party and President Trump. Many — including a former version of myself — get trapped in a mental framework that becomes their identity and prevents them from radically evolving their thinking with new facts and information. I finally broke free from it.

 My journey has been a gradual political 180 from where I stood in every previous election. It has been an eye-opening process of disenchantment, zero-basing lifelong beliefs, and rebuilding from there. 

He touches on so many issues in the post (foreign policy, domestic policy, COVID vaccines, you name it) that it's hard to know which ones to include here.

The next series of realizations began in 2019 while I was at Meta, right after we announced the Libra white paper. I testified before the Senate and the House and subsequently spent significant time in DC, engaging with lawmakers, cabinet members, regulators, and two White House administrations. At the time, I still believed the mainstream idea that Democrats were all about serving the People. However, I was shocked to learn that, for the most part, Republicans cared more deeply about their constituents, while Democrats, in my experience, cared more about government power and control. This is my observation on balance, with many stories to back it up. I also found that more Republicans wanted to understand our project’s goals and took the time to learn about the risks of censoring payments and controlling the network. I found myself remarkably aligned with them.

Recommended

Someone's Cranky! AG Merrick Garland's FURIOUS About Trump Document Case Dismissal
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

He's also very clear that this endorsement does not mean he agrees with Trump on everything, but in keeping with the entirely reasonable tone of the whole post, presents a thoughtful analysis:

Naturally, I disagree with President Trump and the GOP on some issues, particularly women’s reproductive rights. While I’ve come to learn that extreme views exist in both parties, I firmly believe that women should have the unalienable right to make their own decisions on this polarizing topic. President Trump confirmed he was against a national abortion ban and supported the Supreme Court’s decision on maintaining access to mifepristone, which was reassuring and a sign that the party was moving closer to the center.

Addressing the 'Trump is a threat to democracy claim', he had this to say:

Some claim that reelecting President Trump will bring our democracy to its knees. However, the alternative — having unelected individuals with this much power and no accountability run our government coupled with four more years of bad policies at home and abroad — might present a more significant threat. Neither will likely change in a Harris administration and could potentially worsen.

We think the whole thing is an amazing statement, and we're not alone:

Advertisement

That's part of the beauty of it.

Indeed, no choice is perfect, but Marcus lays out a well-reasoned case for liberals to vote for Trump, and we hope his message resonates far and wide.

Tags: CEO TRUMP 2024 ELECTION BIG TECH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Someone's Cranky! AG Merrick Garland's FURIOUS About Trump Document Case Dismissal
Amy Curtis
Kamala Harris Challenges Donald Trump to Debate: ‘Say It to My Face’
Brett T.
ABC Reporter Stunned Trump Had the Nerve to Address Black Journalists
Brett T.
WaPo's Karen Attiah Says the NABJ Inviting Donald Trump Was a 'Colossal Mistake'
Brett T.
Yikes! Kamala Harris Advisor Tied to Iranian Influence Network
justmindy
Illegal Alien Who Carjacked and Ran Over Grandmother Had California Driver's License
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Someone's Cranky! AG Merrick Garland's FURIOUS About Trump Document Case Dismissal Amy Curtis
Advertisement