‘Your House Burned Down? Trump’s a Convicted Felon!’ Adam Schiff Knows What Voters REALLY Care About!

Constituents’ homes and livelihoods are being destroyed. Businesses and forests are in flames. Chaos and destruction are everywhere. Where’s Democrat Senator Adam Schiff of California? Of course, he’s on MSNBC yammering about ‘Trump is a convicted felon!’ Something that means absolutely nothing to voters who just watched their houses go up in a blaze or their children’s school become a pile of ash.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

NEW: While their state is in flames, CA Democrats are doing TV hits and talking about “Trump the felon."



They have learned absolutely nothing. Schiff uses the term 8 times in 90 seconds:



"I had been hoping is that the judge would sentence the president to whatever or any other… pic.twitter.com/sPujdHulhq — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 11, 2025

Democrats in their quest to destroy the nation, the court system and turn their insane party into a smoldering ruin, finally think they’ve won something substantial against President-Elect Donald Trump - the ability to label him a ‘convicted felon.’

They just wanted that label.



It will be used at every turn for the next 4 years. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 11, 2025

they will use the word felon so much it will no longer have any emotional impact w people so again dems are shooting themselves in their own feet idiots — gentleheart (@gentleheart201) January 11, 2025

Yep, it’s already lost almost all impact with voters who care about real issues as the presidential election has shown.

The Democrat Party paid a huge price for that label. Posters know the trial was a sham. (WATCH)

The moment the mask slips:



NY prosecutor Joshua Steinglass says sentencing of Trump is to "cement his status as a convicted felon."



Legacy media gets their talking point. pic.twitter.com/c09GBU4L03 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 10, 2025

Because that’s what that whole trial was about.



They knew it would get overturned on appeal anyway. — Clara Winslow (@clara_winslow) January 11, 2025

Until it’s overturned — 🇺🇸 Kdubbz (@kddogg32) January 11, 2025

After all their celebrating, it’ll probably get overturned. Wow, hope it was worth it, Schiff!

Meanwhile, Schiff thinks this ‘convicted felon’ nonsense is a priority in the face of disastrous wildfires. Commenters see it.

California is in crisis, and their leaders are too busy playing word games on TV. This is beyond embarrassing. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) January 11, 2025

He issued some platitudes about the fire, then they turned immediately to what he really wanted to talk about — Trump. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 11, 2025

With all the bad things happening in California, posters can not wrap their heads around how this idiot keeps getting elected.

Just mind boggling.



Crime is insane. But that’s ok.

Living is unaffordable for the non 5%ers. But that’s ok.

Regulations have a stranglehold. But that’s ok.

Corruption is rampant. But that’s ok.

My house may burn down sans insurance. But that’s ok.



Insanity to say the least. — Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) January 11, 2025

I really don’t understand how he keeps getting reelected, outside of money. — Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) January 11, 2025

Statewide races in CA are not winnable for the GOP, at present. Perhaps the right kind of candidate can emerge in the wake of this catastrophe to change that. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 11, 2025

Republican leaders should be moving to genuinely help affected voters while highlighting the Dem Party’s incompetence and mismanagement that caused all of it. But, we’re not seeing that right now. Has the GOP simply given up? We hope not, California could be great again.