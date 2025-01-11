They're Blaming Each Other Now: Fire Chief Says LA Leadership Failed Her
Decisions, Decisions: J.D. Vance Torn Between Attending Inauguration or Buckeye's National...
Elizabeth Warren's the Latest Dem Bringing a 'New Level of Ghoulish Behavior' to...
Kamala Harris' Cropped Pic From Carter's Funeral Indicates She MIGHT Still Be Bitter...
Pod Save America Solicits Donations for Fire Victims (It's Been Community Noted Where...
CLEANSING FIRE! Mike Waltz Purges Biden's NSC Team (and Alex Vindman Has a...
VIP
TIME Mag Runs Cover for Newsom, Bass & Others by Re-Assigning L.A. Fire...
CNN Fact-Checker's Ruling on Trump Immediately Ages Badly After Gov. Gavin Newsom's Statem...
This Headline About a New Poll on Biden's Popularity (or Lack Thereof) 'Missed...
Nero Newsom: California Governor ‘Fiddles’ with PR Campaign Against Trump While State Goes...
What a Whirl! KTLA Chopper Captures Amazing Video of Rare Fire Tornados...
Biden Says He and Kamala Could’ve Beaten Trump as Poll Reveals His Lowest...
‘Journalists’ and Democrats Resort to Tired Playground Antics As They Run Out of...
Protection Racket: Biden Says He’ll Base His Last Pardons on Who Trump is...

‘Your House Burned Down? Trump’s a Convicted Felon!’ Adam Schiff Knows What Voters REALLY Care About!

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  3:30 PM on January 11, 2025

Constituents’ homes and livelihoods are being destroyed. Businesses and forests are in flames. Chaos and destruction are everywhere. Where’s Democrat Senator Adam Schiff of California? Of course, he’s on MSNBC yammering about ‘Trump is a convicted felon!’ Something that means absolutely nothing to voters who just watched their houses go up in a blaze or their children’s school become a pile of ash.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Democrats in their quest to destroy the nation, the court system and turn their insane party into a smoldering ruin, finally think they’ve won something substantial against President-Elect Donald Trump - the ability to label him a ‘convicted felon.’

Yep, it’s already lost almost all impact with voters who care about real issues as the presidential election has shown.

The Democrat Party paid a huge price for that label. Posters know the trial was a sham. (WATCH)

Recommended

They're Blaming Each Other Now: Fire Chief Says LA Leadership Failed Her
Brett T.
Advertisement

After all their celebrating, it’ll probably get overturned. Wow, hope it was worth it, Schiff!

Meanwhile, Schiff thinks this ‘convicted felon’ nonsense is a priority in the face of disastrous wildfires. Commenters see it.

With all the bad things happening in California, posters can not wrap their heads around how this idiot keeps getting elected.

Advertisement

Republican leaders should be moving to genuinely help affected voters while highlighting the Dem Party’s incompetence and mismanagement that caused all of it. But, we’re not seeing that right now. Has the GOP simply given up? We hope not, California could be great again.

Tags: ADAM SCHIFF DONALD TRUMP FELONS FELONY FIREFIGHTERS FIRES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

They're Blaming Each Other Now: Fire Chief Says LA Leadership Failed Her
Brett T.
CLEANSING FIRE! Mike Waltz Purges Biden's NSC Team (and Alex Vindman Has a Good Cry About It)
Grateful Calvin
Elizabeth Warren's the Latest Dem Bringing a 'New Level of Ghoulish Behavior' to Fundraising for L.A.
Doug P.
Decisions, Decisions: J.D. Vance Torn Between Attending Inauguration or Buckeye's National Game
Amy Curtis
Kamala Harris' Cropped Pic From Carter's Funeral Indicates She MIGHT Still Be Bitter About the Election
Doug P.
CNN Fact-Checker's Ruling on Trump Immediately Ages Badly After Gov. Gavin Newsom's Statement
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
They're Blaming Each Other Now: Fire Chief Says LA Leadership Failed Her Brett T.
Advertisement