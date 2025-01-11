Kamala Harris' Cropped Pic From Carter's Funeral Indicates She MIGHT Still Be Bitter...
Elizabeth Warren's the Latest Dem Bringing a 'New Level of Ghoulish Behavior' to Fundraising for L.A.

Doug P.  |  2:24 PM on January 11, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As we told you earlier, California Gov. Gavin Newsom had a bit of free time this week so he went on the Obama bros' "Pod Save America" podcast to complain about Trump while saying the fires in his state shouldn't be politicized (politicians rarely want things "politicized" when their incompetence has been exposed for all to see). 

In a follow-up post, the "Pod Save America" account shared a link for people who would like to donate to the recovery effort, but the link goes to a page for ActBlue, a Dem PAC.

Senator Elizabeth Warren took that lead a step further in her post soliciting donations: 

She could have just directly linked to the charities but there's an ulterior motive for doing it this way. 

Right at the top of the donation page is a nice big "Warren for Senate" advertisement:

Yikes. "Ghoulish" pretty much sums it up. 

"Never let a crisis go to waste" is their time-honored mantra.

None at all.

