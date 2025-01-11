CLEANSING FIRE! Mike Waltz Purges Biden's NSC Team (and Alex Vindman Has a...
Pod Save America Solicits Donations for Fire Victims (It's Been Community Noted Where the Link Goes)

Doug P.  |  12:56 PM on January 11, 2025
Twitchy

Having solved all other problems this week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom went on the Obama bros' "Pod Save America" podcast for a discussion about the fires in is state that are still burning in several areas. 

A lot of people had the same question:

CNN and MSNBC would be absolutely melting down right now.

Pod Save America followed that up by soliciting donations for people impacted by the fires:

It didn't take long for people to notice where that link goes.

There is now this Community Note on the post: "Vote Save America is a Democrat Party political PAC."

