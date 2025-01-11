Pod Save America Solicits Donations for Fire Victims (It's Been Community Noted Where the Link Goes)

Having solved all other problems this week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom went on the Obama bros' "Pod Save America" podcast for a discussion about the fires in is state that are still burning in several areas.

New episode dropping soon🚨! @jonfavs sits down with California Governor @gavinnewsom to discuss the catastrophic wildfires wreaking havoc in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/e9ajXJ5AjF — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) January 11, 2025

A lot of people had the same question:

the city is burning and you’re going on a podcast



????????????????? pic.twitter.com/brdyQS3cTO — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) January 11, 2025

Imagine the media meltdown if Ron DeSantis took 3 hours to go on Ruthless in the middle of a hurricane. Just imagine it. https://t.co/eZ1vqWUkpW — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 11, 2025

CNN and MSNBC would be absolutely melting down right now.

Pod Save America followed that up by soliciting donations for people impacted by the fires:

If you want to help those impacted by the California wildfires, please donate at https://t.co/QrPa8M4aRi https://t.co/fegP5tndlk — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) January 11, 2025

It didn't take long for people to notice where that link goes.

Using ActBlue for donations for fire victims so they can use the list for future Dem campaigns is diabolical. You can’t hate these people enough. Shame on everyone involved with this podcast and this episode. https://t.co/RnxJQaFxAN — Brittany (@bccover) January 11, 2025

There is now this Community Note on the post: "Vote Save America is a Democrat Party political PAC."

But just trust 'em... they'll forward all the money along and create a fundraising list in the process.

Gross stuff using a Democrat fundraising platform to raise money for the victims of the fires in California.



The Obama Bros are preying on the victims of a fire to build out the Democrat Party’s data in the wake of their humiliating electoral defeat last November. https://t.co/jEdtkL02H6 pic.twitter.com/8sAij0ClRx — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 11, 2025

Fundraising off of a disaster for a Dem PAC is one of many reasons why you all were wiped out in the election. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) January 11, 2025

Not to mention the fact that they want donations to go through the same PAC that helps get incompetent leftists elected to political office.

You want people to donate to the organization that caused the crisis? — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) January 11, 2025

Yep!

If you want to get text messages and email messages from act blue, asking you for money and time for the rest of your life… — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) January 11, 2025

That's exactly what'll happen. What happens to the money is anybody's guess.