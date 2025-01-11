Kamala Harris' Cropped Pic From Carter's Funeral Indicates She MIGHT Still Be Bitter About the Election

Joe and Jill Biden, Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff, Barack Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, George W. and Laura Bush, Al Gore, Donald and Melania Trump, Mike Pence and others attended former President Jimmy Carter's funeral this week.

Advertisement

Today Vice President Kamala Harris' X account posted a photo from the funeral, and based on who isn't in the frame we're guessing the former Democrat presidential nominee might still be a little upset about something:

President Jimmy Carter loved our country. He lived his faith, served the people, and left the world better than he found it.



President Carter’s many contributions will echo for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/xF96snw8hV — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 11, 2025

Hmm, it looks like somebody's missing.

You are so f’g petty that you cropped out Trump 😂😂😂 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) January 11, 2025

Cropping him out doesn’t make him go away, Kamala. You’re taking your loss worse than Hillary. 😂 https://t.co/BtI0Qd8MUY — John 🌴🐊🇺🇸 (@johninpcola) January 11, 2025

You cropped out the only two patriots in the whole photo wow — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) January 11, 2025

We're just a little surprised Dr. Jill wasn't Photoshopped out.

Notice who they crop out. Good. He’s so far above this group of global criminals. https://t.co/mn6VT62AsH — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) January 11, 2025

Why did you crop out President Trump and the First Lady???



Taking it pretty rough huh!!😂😂 https://t.co/yimT9eVw70 — Kenny (@garciaksr) January 11, 2025

Oh, Kamala…you cropped out President Trump and his wife?



Thats ok.



The United States cropped you out of the White House. 😘 https://t.co/jelwPgkjxo — Ashley Muñoz 🇺🇸 (@MAGASailor) January 11, 2025

Yes indeed, and that's what really matters.

Lol, Trump is cropped out of the pic. Democrats are going to have a rough next four years. https://t.co/4w9pEawMjn — Denlesks (@Denlesks) January 11, 2025

Pass the popcorn!