Elizabeth Warren's the Latest Dem Bringing a 'New Level of Ghoulish Behavior' to...
Pod Save America Solicits Donations for Fire Victims (It's Been Community Noted Where...
CLEANSING FIRE! Mike Waltz Purges Biden's NSC Team (and Alex Vindman Has a...
VIP
TIME Mag Runs Cover for Newsom, Bass & Others by Re-Assigning L.A. Fire...
CNN Fact-Checker's Ruling on Trump Immediately Ages Badly After Gov. Gavin Newsom's Statem...
This Headline About a New Poll on Biden's Popularity (or Lack Thereof) 'Missed...
Nero Newsom: California Governor ‘Fiddles’ with PR Campaign Against Trump While State Goes...
What a Whirl! KTLA Chopper Captures Amazing Video of Rare Fire Tornados...
Biden Says He and Kamala Could’ve Beaten Trump as Poll Reveals His Lowest...
‘Journalists’ and Democrats Resort to Tired Playground Antics As They Run Out of...
Protection Racket: Biden Says He’ll Base His Last Pardons on Who Trump is...
Fire Fight: LAFD Chief’s Job Safe for Now after Tense Closed-Door Meeting with...
Where's the Outrage? Biden Gives SoCal a Blank Check While FEMA Leaves North...
Zuckerberg to Rogan: Biden White House Attempted to Stifle Americans’ Free Speech on...

Kamala Harris' Cropped Pic From Carter's Funeral Indicates She MIGHT Still Be Bitter About the Election

Doug P.  |  1:29 PM on January 11, 2025
Twitter

Joe and Jill Biden, Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff, Barack Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, George W. and Laura Bush, Al Gore, Donald and Melania Trump, Mike Pence and others attended former President Jimmy Carter's funeral this week.

Advertisement

Today Vice President Kamala Harris' X account posted a photo from the funeral, and based on who isn't in the frame we're guessing the former Democrat presidential nominee might still be a little upset about something: 

Hmm, it looks like somebody's missing.

We're just a little surprised Dr. Jill wasn't Photoshopped out. 

Recommended

CLEANSING FIRE! Mike Waltz Purges Biden's NSC Team (and Alex Vindman Has a Good Cry About It)
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Yes indeed, and that's what really matters.

Pass the popcorn!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CLEANSING FIRE! Mike Waltz Purges Biden's NSC Team (and Alex Vindman Has a Good Cry About It)
Grateful Calvin
Elizabeth Warren's the Latest Dem Bringing a 'New Level of Ghoulish Behavior' to Fundraising for L.A.
Doug P.
CNN Fact-Checker's Ruling on Trump Immediately Ages Badly After Gov. Gavin Newsom's Statement
Doug P.
Pod Save America Solicits Donations for Fire Victims (It's Been Community Noted Where the Link Goes)
Doug P.
This Headline About a New Poll on Biden's Popularity (or Lack Thereof) 'Missed the Lede'
Doug P.
TIME Mag Runs Cover for Newsom, Bass & Others by Re-Assigning L.A. Fire Blame (Just Guess)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CLEANSING FIRE! Mike Waltz Purges Biden's NSC Team (and Alex Vindman Has a Good Cry About It) Grateful Calvin
Advertisement