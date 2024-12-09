BOOM! Trump's YUGE Win Makes Obama's Legacy Into Nothing More Than a Tiny Footnote and It's GLORIOUS

When Kamala Harris brought Barack Obama out from one of his mansions to scold black men and women for not supporting her more and it didn't work it was truly the beginning of the end. For the first time in nearly 20 years Obama is losing his grasp on the Democratic Party and it's a glorious thing. Before Barry, Right and Left disagreed but once he got in office it became almost like a war. And of course, anyone and everyone who didn't agree with him was racist.

Which became a nationalist.

Which became a white supremacist.

Then Nazi ... then traitor.

Anything to divide because as we all know, it's much easier to conquer a divided people. Looking back though, without Obama, there would be no Trump ... so ultimately, everything Eric Holder's hero did is somehow connected to the rise of Trumpism.

And we hope he not only knows this, but that it pisses him off.

Realizing that Barack Obama will just be a footnote of history, someone whose orchestrated rise resulted in the Trump era, is surreal. And wonderful. — FischerKing (@FischerKing64) December 8, 2024

He's nothing more than a footnote in history.

We love that.

Obama took the pendulum too far Left knowing eventually it would swing back the other way. And boy howdy, has it EVER swung the other way.

Didn’t have to be that way. 2009 he had an enormous opportunity. Read the book Confidence Men. He had plans on the table to tame the financial industry, which was destructive. He decided to sell out instead. And so his legacy is a home on Martha’s Vineyard. — FischerKing (@FischerKing64) December 8, 2024

He decided to sell out instead.

Indeed.

Imagine being Joe Biden: you spend your entire life scheming and clawing to become president, but you’ll only be remembered as the second fiddle to the first black president, and an unpopular interregnum in another man’s two term presidency. — Kevin G. Beckman (@KGBBooks) December 9, 2024

Oof.

Looking back it's amazing how effective his "lecture and admonish" style was. Doesn't play anymore. — Joe Norman (@normonics) December 9, 2024

Now he just comes across as angry and vindictive ... and Americans aren't interested.

