Call a Social Worker, Maybe? Defund the Police Activist LIVID Cops Won't Help...
Babylon Bee Editor Gave Reuters' 'Fact-Checkers' the Mock-Tastic Response They Were Beggin...
Is This a Joke? Time Magazine Lists Loser Kamala Harris as a ‘Person...
WOMP WOMP: Jake Tapper, CNN Lose Major Motions in Navy Vet Defamation Case
VIP
What in the Absolute EFF?! Video of Dad Helping His Trans Kid 'Primp'...
Kick-Butt Thread About Pete Hegseth Putting Duty and Country Over Personal Gain Will...
He's Gonna BLOW! Alvin Bragg's Daniel Penny Verdict Statement Is Even MORE PATHETIC...
'That Is a Lie!' Leo Terrell Obliterates Those Screaming Racism After Daniel Penny...
LOL! She TOTALLY Voted Trump: WATCH How Jill Biden Treats Kamala Harris at...
Argle Bargle REEE! Here Are Some of the WORST Freak-Outs (X AND Bluesky)...
'Such a Disgrace': Here's How the AP Framed the Acquittal of Daniel Penny
Jonathan Turley Points Out Hunter Biden's Artwork Soon COLLAPSING Now That Joe Is...
Surprising Nobody, Associated Press Set to Give 2024 a Very Predictable Distinction
BREAKING: Daniel Penny Acquitted in New York Subway Trial

BOOM! Trump's YUGE Win Makes Obama's Legacy Into Nothing More Than a Tiny Footnote and It's GLORIOUS

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:11 PM on December 09, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

When Kamala Harris brought Barack Obama out from one of his mansions to scold black men and women for not supporting her more and it didn't work it was truly the beginning of the end. For the first time in nearly 20 years Obama is losing his grasp on the Democratic Party and it's a glorious thing. Before Barry, Right and Left disagreed but once he got in office it became almost like a war. And of course, anyone and everyone who didn't agree with him was racist.

Advertisement

Which became a nationalist.

Which became a white supremacist.

Then Nazi ... then traitor.

Anything to divide because as we all know, it's much easier to conquer a divided people. Looking back though, without Obama, there would be no Trump ... so ultimately, everything Eric Holder's hero did is somehow connected to the rise of Trumpism.

And we hope he not only knows this, but that it pisses him off.

He's nothing more than a footnote in history.

We love that. 

Obama took the pendulum too far Left knowing eventually it would swing back the other way. And boy howdy, has it EVER swung the other way.

He decided to sell out instead.

Indeed.

Recommended

Babylon Bee Editor Gave Reuters' 'Fact-Checkers' the Mock-Tastic Response They Were Begging For
Doug P.
Advertisement

Oof.

Now he just comes across as angry and vindictive ... and Americans aren't interested.

===========================================================================

Related:

What in the Absolute EFF?! Video of Dad Helping His Trans Kid 'Primp' Sets Off ALL My Radars (Watch)

'Duty Over Personal Gain' --> Kick-A*S Thread Proves Pete Hegseth Puts COUNTRY Over Himself, EVERY Time

He's Gonna BLOW! Alvin Bragg's Daniel Penny Verdict Statement Is Even MORE PATHETIC Than You'd Expect

LOL! She TOTALLY Voted Trump: WATCH How Jill Biden Treats Kamala Harris at Kennedy Center Honors (Video)

Argle Bargle REEE! Here Are Some of the WORST Freak-Outs (X AND Bluesky) Over Daniel Penny's Acquittal

===========================================================================

Tags: OBAMA TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Babylon Bee Editor Gave Reuters' 'Fact-Checkers' the Mock-Tastic Response They Were Begging For
Doug P.
Call a Social Worker, Maybe? Defund the Police Activist LIVID Cops Won't Help Get Back Stolen Belongings
Amy Curtis
WOMP WOMP: Jake Tapper, CNN Lose Major Motions in Navy Vet Defamation Case
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
He's Gonna BLOW! Alvin Bragg's Daniel Penny Verdict Statement Is Even MORE PATHETIC Than You'd Expect
Sam J.
Is This a Joke? Time Magazine Lists Loser Kamala Harris as a ‘Person of the Year’ Cover Contender
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Babylon Bee Editor Gave Reuters' 'Fact-Checkers' the Mock-Tastic Response They Were Begging For Doug P.
Advertisement