PolitiFact Explains Why All the $$$ Biden's Sending Overseas Isn't Taking Away From...
HA! Never Trump Bulwarkian Tools TROUNCED for Pushing to Deport Illegals Because Hispanics...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

Argle Bargle REEE! Here Are Some of the WORST Freak-Outs (X AND Bluesky) Over Daniel Penny's Acquittal

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:40 PM on December 09, 2024

Daniel Penny was found innocent so you KNOW our pals on the Left are losing their ever-loving minds. Apparently, Penny's acquittal proves we're all still giant racists or something and now Black Lives Matter can start rioting and looting or something.

Heavy on the 'or something'.

Lots and lots of freak-outs, MAINLY on the Leftist utopia 'Bluesky'.

Here are some of the 'best':

I am sick to my stomach at the sheer jubilation over on Twitter right now that Daniel Penny got away with murdering Jordan Neely, an unhoused Black man with mental issues. It's disgusting.

— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan.bsky.social) December 9, 2024 at 12:04 PM

It's disgusting that people are happy to find out an innocent man was not sent to prison.

K.

Trump gets re-elected, then Daniel Penny gets away with murder. America is going backwards.

— El Topo (@eltopo71.com) December 9, 2024 at 12:23 PM

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Absolutely insane. Daniel Penny choked Jordan Neely until he f**king DIED and he knew damn well that was a possibility. He didn’t care about Jordan’s life. He didn’t care if he died. Jordan Neely was just another worthless homeless person to Daniel Penny.

[image or embed]

— Shannon Kerr (@kerrtaincall.bsky.social) December 9, 2024 at 12:20 PM

Interesting how none of them seem to remember WHY Penny took Neely down, how none of them are quoting Neely who said he was going to kill someone and didn't care if he went to jail for doing so. 

Jordan Neely's killer walks free. Daniel Penny murdered someone who didn't touch anyone. What is this America? Racism is exhausting #danielpenny

[image or embed]

— Now We Know News (@nowweknownews.bsky.social) December 9, 2024 at 12:20 PM

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
We got nothin'.

Daniel Penny clearly has a cabinet position in the Trump administration

[image or embed]

— The Astute Galoot (@theastutegaloot.bsky.social) December 9, 2024 at 12:19 PM

They're such simple people.

There's a line between protective Good Samaritan & murderer. In my opinion, Daniel Penny crossed that line & killed Jordan Neely--the same opinion as the medical examiner. Restraining a person until law enforcement arrived would have meant this man would be alive. www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/12...

[image or embed]

— Lane Scott (@vegancommunicator.bsky.social) December 9, 2024 at 12:17 PM

Vegan.

K.

Over/Under one week for this Daniel Penny guy to show up at Mar-a-Lago for a photo op with Trump

[image or embed]

— WuTangIsForTheChildren (@wutangforchildren.bsky.social) December 9, 2024 at 12:01 PM

*sigh*

Jordan Neely should be alive and Daniel Penny should not be allowed on the subway.

— Mrs. Detective Pikajew, Esq. (@clapifyoulikeme.favrd.social) December 9, 2024 at 11:43 AM

Neely should have received help for his mental illness.

Fixed it for her.

The Left needs their next George Floyd. Yup.

Ok, to be fair we're not seeing a huge meltdown on X ... probably because they're all on Bluesky melting down not only about the verdict but about how people on X are happy an innocent man was found innocent.

We'll keep an eye on X because surely someone will say something stupid there as well.

===========================================================================

===========================================================================

