HA! Never Trump Bulwarkian Tools TROUNCED for Pushing to Deport Illegals Because Hispanics Voted Trump

When someone shows you who they really are ... yadda yadda yadda.

To be fair, nobody should be surprised to see Never Trump/Bulwarkians pushing to deport illegals now that more Hispanics are voting Republican. They're democrats and we've always known the instant Democrats suspected illegals crossing our border might vote Red they'd want it secured.

Case in point:

The Bulwark: Democrats should deport illegals because they’re no longer reliable illegal votes.@JVLast pic.twitter.com/D4OfiOmxyP — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) December 9, 2024

Truly, these yahoos should just accept their new party and stop pretending to be Republicans or conservatives of any sort. We get it, the grift is better when moronic Lefties think these snake oil salesman are 'putting country over party' but C'MON.

Nobody believes they're on the Right.

The best part about The Bulwarkians is that they’re relatively new Democrats, so they’re not really up to speed on what parts they’re supposed to lie publicly about yet. https://t.co/saguvpgt38 — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) December 9, 2024

Lying is one of the things they do best, they'll figure it out pretty quickly.

JV Last thinks he's more moral than you. https://t.co/x2A55tXzXa — Boo (@IzaBooboo) December 9, 2024

They all think they're somehow superior.

They're wrong.

The Left is going to build the wall...aren't they? pic.twitter.com/yMeaNq1oMi — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) December 9, 2024

Normally people who are this incredibly Machiavellian and mercenary in their beliefs and stated goals vs actual goals have the grace to at least pretend to not be hypocrites and users but not ‘ol JVL, he’s just letting it all hang out there — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) December 9, 2024

It's impressive in an embarrassing, cringe sort of way.

We had a similar reaction. Then again, we spend a lot of time pointing and laughing at our 'pals' at The Bulwark and in Never Trump.

We’ve found our newest group of deportation agents. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lYduMn6wor — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) December 9, 2024

So he’s pissed that the illegal aliens they let pour into this country voted Republican? If so, that is multi-level irony at its finest — workinglate (@Workinglate) December 9, 2024

They were fine with illegals as long as they thought they'd vote against Trump. This really proves they stand for nothing but revenge and division ... but you guys already knew that.

