HA! Never Trump Bulwarkian Tools TROUNCED for Pushing to Deport Illegals Because Hispanics Voted Trump

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:15 AM on December 09, 2024
ImgFlip

When someone shows you who they really are ... yadda yadda yadda.

To be fair, nobody should be surprised to see Never Trump/Bulwarkians pushing to deport illegals now that more Hispanics are voting Republican. They're democrats and we've always known the instant Democrats suspected illegals crossing our border might vote Red they'd want it secured.

Case in point:

Truly, these yahoos should just accept their new party and stop pretending to be Republicans or conservatives of any sort. We get it, the grift is better when moronic Lefties think these snake oil salesman are 'putting country over party' but C'MON.

Nobody believes they're on the Right.

Lying is one of the things they do best, they'll figure it out pretty quickly.

They all think they're somehow superior.

They're wrong.

It's impressive in an embarrassing, cringe sort of way.

We had a similar reaction. Then again, we spend a lot of time pointing and laughing at our 'pals' at The Bulwark and in Never Trump.

They were fine with illegals as long as they thought they'd vote against Trump. This really proves they stand for nothing but revenge and division ... but you guys already knew that.





