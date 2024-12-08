Nina Turner's Post Trying to Make Jordan Neely Look Like a Sweet-Faced VICTIM Absolutely NUKED from Orbit

After Michael Brown died, the media was front and center sharing wholesome pictures of him to somehow make Darren Wilson look like a racist, master VILLAIN out to murder innocent young black men. Of course, that couldn't have been further from the truth as Brown was a criminal and never had his hands up begging 'don't shoot,' but that was the narrative and story for MONTHS.

It fueled riots ... sorry, PROTESTS all over the place.

And then Wilson was found innocent and the Left totally learned their lesson.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA.

No no, then there was George Floyd.

And now they're trying to make Jordan Neely look like this happy, innocent man who was just trying to entertain people in the subway. Note, this post from Nina Turner is from last year but it seems very relevant with what we're seeing from the media RIGHT NOW.

Jordan Neely was 30. He deserved to grow old. pic.twitter.com/qtSVy7Bmec — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) May 4, 2023

You can't even make this crap up.

Enter a reality-nuke from Twitchy fave @LuckyMcGee:

Other interesting things about Jordan Neely.



• In 2015, he kidnapped a 7 year old girl

• In 2019, he punched a 64 year old man in the face.

• In 2021, he punched a 67 year old woman in the face as she exited the subway, breaking her nose and fracturing her orbital bone.



And… https://t.co/5tP93Zz9Bk — ☘️𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕪 Ƒʉͫcͧкͭιͪηͣ 𝕄𝕔𝔾𝕖𝕖‎ (@LuckyMcGee) December 8, 2024

Post continues:

And those are just a few of his offenses. Jordan Neely had a long rap sheet, having been arrested 44 times, but never facing any proper justice for terrorizing New Yorkers, due to the lax policies of the Manhattan district attorney’s office. Neely should not have been on the streets to begin with, and Penny should never have been charged for protecting the innocent folks on the subway that day. If BLM riots over a Not Guilty verdict for Daniel Penny, they will be elevating yet another POS to martyrdom and sainthood like they did with overdosed felon Saint George Floyd. The country will once again be held hostage, for a ransom of Nike and Foot Locker stores, as well as any and all other businesses who don’t have armed security guards to stop them. Love that for us. Thanks, Obama.

But he was just a guy who liked to dress up like Michael Jackson and make people on the subway happy!

Pray for Daniel Penny.

===========================================================================

===========================================================================