VIP
Oh, Honey ... NO! Jemele Hill's Snotty Dig at Elon Musk Over DOGE...
'Loathsome POS' David Axelrod Learns the HARD WAY You Do NOT Spread Hateful...
Holy MIC DROP, Batman! Chicago Journo BRUTALLY Honest About Damage Obama Has Done...
Trump ENDS NBC Propagandist in Back and Forth About Deporting Vicious Criminals and...
ARGLE! Reporter Tries Questioning Unhinged Anti-Trump Protesters and Their Reaction Is PRI...
WHOA: Ana Kasparian Taking Today's 'Zealot Left' APART During EPIC Glenn Beck Interview...
He's BAAACK! Instapundit TORCHES Journos Cheering UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder with 1 Savag...
He Was Sawing Logs, Chief: Biden's NSC Reports He Was 'Monitoring' the Situation...
The Subtitle Generations: Why Millennials and Gen Zers Need Everything Spelled Out for...
Seismic Shift? White Republican Upsets Black Democrat Incumbent in Baton Rouge Mayoral Ele...
We’ll Always Have Paris: Jill Biden’s Girlish Glance Towards Trump Sparks Mischievous Meme...
Warrior on Two Fronts: Scott Jennings Is Now Claiming Scalps on CNN and...
The Lying King: Comfy City Cat Overlooks His Kingdom Set to Music of...
Live in New York City? The Answers One X User Got are Brutally...

Nina Turner's Post Trying to Make Jordan Neely Look Like a Sweet-Faced VICTIM Absolutely NUKED from Orbit

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:10 AM on December 08, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

After Michael Brown died, the media was front and center sharing wholesome pictures of him to somehow make Darren Wilson look like a racist, master VILLAIN out to murder innocent young black men. Of course, that couldn't have been further from the truth as Brown was a criminal and never had his hands up begging 'don't shoot,' but that was the narrative and story for MONTHS.

Advertisement

It fueled riots ... sorry, PROTESTS all over the place.

And then Wilson was found innocent and the Left totally learned their lesson.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA.

No no, then there was George Floyd.

And now they're trying to make Jordan Neely look like this happy, innocent man who was just trying to entertain people in the subway. Note, this post from Nina Turner is from last year but it seems very relevant with what we're seeing from the media RIGHT NOW.

You can't even make this crap up.

Enter a reality-nuke from Twitchy fave @LuckyMcGee:

Post continues:

And those are just a few of his offenses. 

Jordan Neely had a long rap sheet, having been arrested 44 times, but never facing any proper justice for terrorizing New Yorkers, due to the lax policies of the Manhattan district attorney’s office. 

Neely should not have been on the streets to begin with, and Penny should never have been charged for protecting the innocent folks on the subway that day. 

If BLM riots over a Not Guilty verdict for Daniel Penny, they will be elevating yet another POS to martyrdom and sainthood like they did with overdosed felon Saint George Floyd. 

The country will once again be held hostage, for a ransom of Nike and Foot Locker stores, as well as any and all other businesses who don’t have armed security guards to stop them. 

Love that for us.  

Thanks, Obama.

Recommended

Trump ENDS NBC Propagandist in Back and Forth About Deporting Vicious Criminals and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

But he was just a guy who liked to dress up like Michael Jackson and make people on the subway happy!

Pray for Daniel Penny.

===========================================================================

Related:

Holy MIC DROP, Batman! Chicago Journo BRUTALLY Honest About Damage Obama Has Done to the Democratic Party

Trump ENDS NBC Propagandist in Back and Forth About Deporting Vicious Criminals and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

Holy MIC DROP, Batman! Chicago Journo BRUTALLY Honest About Damage Obama Has Done to the Democratic Party

ARGLE! Reporter Tries Questioning Unhinged Anti-Trump Protesters and Their Reaction Is PRICELESS (Watch)

WHOA: Ana Kasparian Taking Today's 'Zealot Left' APART During EPIC Glenn Beck Interview a Must-WATCH

===========================================================================

Tags: NINA TURNER JORDAN NEELY DANIEL PENNY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump ENDS NBC Propagandist in Back and Forth About Deporting Vicious Criminals and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
Holy MIC DROP, Batman! Chicago Journo BRUTALLY Honest About Damage Obama Has Done to the Democratic Party
Sam J.
'Loathsome POS' David Axelrod Learns the HARD WAY You Do NOT Spread Hateful Rumors About Tulsi Gabbard
Sam J.
ARGLE! Reporter Tries Questioning Unhinged Anti-Trump Protesters and Their Reaction Is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
WHOA: Ana Kasparian Taking Today's 'Zealot Left' APART During EPIC Glenn Beck Interview a Must-WATCH
Sam J.
He's BAAACK! Instapundit TORCHES Journos Cheering UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder with 1 Savagely Honest Post
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump ENDS NBC Propagandist in Back and Forth About Deporting Vicious Criminals and It's GLORIOUS (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement