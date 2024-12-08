Holy MIC DROP, Batman! Chicago Journo BRUTALLY Honest About Damage Obama Has Done...
WHOA: Ana Kasparian Taking Today's 'Zealot Left' APART During EPIC Glenn Beck Interview a Must-WATCH

Ever since Donald J. Trump walloped and whooped Kamala Harris over a month ago now (time flies when you're having fun), we have seen some members of the Left waking up out of their leftist-induced comas and starting to question what is going on with their own party. First it was Cenk Uygur who we thought was perhaps downing a red pill or two and now it's Ana Kasparian.

Hey, don't take our word for it ... watch her interview with Glenn Beck.

Yes, really. Glenn Beck.

Watch:

The Left can't defend it's own ideology?

Say it ain't so!

Almost like it's a cult. 

Post continues:

It's not just that they care about that issue. It's that they've taken that issue and they've made it part of their identity, the core of who they are. And it's almost like what you would expect from religious zealots.You know, and so there's a fundamentalism in the way that they treat these issues. And there's no room to negotiate. There's no room to maybe consider the thoughts and concerns of other individuals. I've always been supportive of the transgender community. But when the rights of transgender people, particularly transgender women, start to cause some tension with the rights and freedoms of women or the perceived safety of women, well, let's have a conversation and avoid assuming the worst of the people who want to have that conversation."

Ironic that at the church of 'scientism' they would all fail basic biology.

Ain't it though?

Of course. It wasn't the homeless man's fault he was on the attack ... or something.

Don't look at us, man, we don't get the Left's ideology either.

Awww yes, if you disagree with the Left you must be destroyed and if you beat them, you must have cheated. 

RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA, anyone?

Now, if only more people can figure it out. C'mon, Robert F. Kennedy Democrats are getting it, Ana and Cenk are ... so close.

Trump ENDS NBC Propagandist in Back and Forth About Deporting Vicious Criminals and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
Holy MIC DROP, Batman! Chicago Journo BRUTALLY Honest About Damage Obama Has Done to the Democratic Party
Sam J.
ARGLE! Reporter Tries Questioning Unhinged Anti-Trump Protesters and Their Reaction Is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
He's BAAACK! Instapundit TORCHES Journos Cheering UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder with 1 Savagely Honest Post
Sam J.
Warrior on Two Fronts: Scott Jennings Is Now Claiming Scalps on CNN and Now X
Warren Squire
We’ll Always Have Paris: Jill Biden’s Girlish Glance Towards Trump Sparks Mischievous Memes
Warren Squire

