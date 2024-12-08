WHOA: Ana Kasparian Taking Today's 'Zealot Left' APART During EPIC Glenn Beck Interview a Must-WATCH

Ever since Donald J. Trump walloped and whooped Kamala Harris over a month ago now (time flies when you're having fun), we have seen some members of the Left waking up out of their leftist-induced comas and starting to question what is going on with their own party. First it was Cenk Uygur who we thought was perhaps downing a red pill or two and now it's Ana Kasparian.

Hey, don't take our word for it ... watch her interview with Glenn Beck.

Yes, really. Glenn Beck.

Watch:

Ana Kasparian has noticed that the left cannot defend their own ideology:

Glenn Beck: "'I'm smarter than you, and you have nothing to teach me'."

Ana Kasparian: "As the left avoids any debate, their ideas don't get challenged."



The left intellectually has become veal. pic.twitter.com/FAFkSWDJuu — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 8, 2024

The Left can't defend it's own ideology?

Say it ain't so!

Almost like it's a cult.

Ana Kasparian articulates to Glenn Beck how the left became 'religious zealots':

"In reality, we're talking about individuals whose politics is mostly based on, you know, some fringe issue or some cultural issue that they have.

It's not just that they care about that issue. It's… pic.twitter.com/u4hErtVJT1 — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 8, 2024

Post continues:

It's not just that they care about that issue. It's that they've taken that issue and they've made it part of their identity, the core of who they are. And it's almost like what you would expect from religious zealots.You know, and so there's a fundamentalism in the way that they treat these issues. And there's no room to negotiate. There's no room to maybe consider the thoughts and concerns of other individuals. I've always been supportive of the transgender community. But when the rights of transgender people, particularly transgender women, start to cause some tension with the rights and freedoms of women or the perceived safety of women, well, let's have a conversation and avoid assuming the worst of the people who want to have that conversation." Ironic that at the church of 'scientism' they would all fail basic biology.

Ain't it though?

Ana describes the experience of getting attacked by a homeless man made worse by the left's reaction:https://t.co/1Y4pQyuVd8 — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 8, 2024

Of course. It wasn't the homeless man's fault he was on the attack ... or something.

Don't look at us, man, we don't get the Left's ideology either.

Ana on the nihilism of the lefthttps://t.co/zyqpKYAqxI — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 8, 2024

Awww yes, if you disagree with the Left you must be destroyed and if you beat them, you must have cheated.

RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA, anyone?

Now, if only more people can figure it out. C'mon, Robert F. Kennedy Democrats are getting it, Ana and Cenk are ... so close.

Advertisement

