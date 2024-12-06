That's OUR VP! JD Vance DROPPING D-Bag Journo on His Smug Pointy Head for Mocking Christians Is LEGEND

Jamil Jivani sounded the alarm about protecting Canadian Christians from the governments and abusing their power, as well as anti-Christian bigotry. With what we've seen in our own country we don't doubt for one second that he's spot-on with his concerns:

I'm sounding the alarm.



We must protect Christians in Canada from governments and corporations abusing their power in our country, and from anti-Christian bigotry.



I'll present this petition in Ottawa in the new year.



Sign and share if you agree:https://t.co/YqyuQ7IBhL pic.twitter.com/boiE3v7Nyr — Jamil Jivani (@jamiljivani) December 3, 2024

Enter some dillwad journalist we've never heard of who was so big and tough talking smack about Conservatives and Christians that he turned off the comments on his nasty response:

So much of contemporary Conservatism revolves around cultivating and validating a sense of victimhood in groups that aren't actually victims. https://t.co/P5NxfJ3oqn — Max Fawcett 🇨🇦 (@maxfawcett) December 5, 2024

Please refer to the left’s hierarchy of victimhood to determine who the real victims are. The projection and lack of self awareness here is amazing. https://t.co/wvsNRpzGjl — Charlie brown (@brenan_g) December 6, 2024

“Okay, so your church got burned down. What, you think that you are a victim now or something?” - Max Fawcett, 2024, basically. https://t.co/lMcfRpAWaK — Howdy Folks (@HowdyFolksMedia) December 6, 2024

If only the arsonists and vandals left notes saying why they chose churches! Guess we'll never know! lol https://t.co/XC2v1poSvM — Mike Campbell 🍁 (@Skeptical_Mike) December 6, 2024

Oh, did we mention he got the attention of OUR VICE PRESIDENT, JD Vance?

Canada has seen a number of church burnings in recent years thanks to anti-Christian bigotry.



All over the world, Christians are the most persecuted religious group.



Jamil is speaking the truth. Shame on journalists who refuse to see what's obvious. https://t.co/LKq146gTGc — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 6, 2024

In other words, shame on Max.

I've never even heard of this Max guy & somehow he has me blocked 😅 — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) December 6, 2024

Not at all surprising from a guy who says something stupid and shuts down replies.

Calling Max Fawcett a journalist is like calling a party clown a Circus Soleil performer. — Kirk Lubimov (@KirkLubimov) December 6, 2024

Thank you for speaking up. The deception in Canada is out of control and we need leaders calling it out. — Eva Chipiuk, BSc, LLB, LLM (@echipiuk) December 6, 2024

