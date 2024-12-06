Is Pete Hegseth Getting the Brett Kavanaugh Treatment?
That's OUR VP! JD Vance DROPPING D-Bag Journo on His Smug Pointy Head for Mocking Christians Is LEGEND

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:20 PM on December 06, 2024
AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson

Jamil Jivani sounded the alarm about protecting Canadian Christians from the governments and abusing their power, as well as anti-Christian bigotry. With what we've seen in our own country we don't doubt for one second that he's spot-on with his concerns:

Enter some dillwad journalist we've never heard of who was so big and tough talking smack about Conservatives and Christians that he turned off the comments on his nasty response:

Silly Max, someone really should tell this guy that turning off replies only means people will quote him, which means MORE people will see his cowardice on display.

Guess not.

Oh, did we mention he got the attention of OUR VICE PRESIDENT, JD Vance?

Because HELLO, he did.

Look at this.

And boom.

In other words, shame on Max.

Not at all surprising from a guy who says something stupid and shuts down replies.

Amen.

CHRISTIAN CHURCH JD VANCE

