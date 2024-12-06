He's DONE: Obama Tries Blaming the RIGHT for Distrust/Division in U.S. and HOOBOY Was THAT Dumb (Watch)

Obama has said a lot of horrible, cruel, and nasty things over the years. From calling the Right bitter clingers to telling Democrats if Republicans bring a knife to a fight they should bring a gun, the Alinsky wannabe has done a ton of damage not only to his own party but to the country at large.

And of course, now that the shiznit has hit the fan and the Left just lost at MASSIVE election (yes, Trump does indeed have a MANDATE), he's trying to blame Republicans and the Right for the problems in this country.

He sucks. He has always sucked and he will always suck.

Watch this:

Obama accuses Republicans of 'stacking the deck':

"They are not interested in playing by the rules.

There are going to be times when one side tries to stack the deck. Using judiciary, criminal justice system to go after opponents."



Thank you, man who spied on his successor. pic.twitter.com/eRo3iSTGGR — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 6, 2024

Republicans are not interested in playing by the rules.

What?

Does he not know he's Obama?

What a toad.

Of course, there is more:

Obama turned our politics into “if you disagree with me, you are a bad person.“



Few people did more to pave the way for Trump.



So he can take a seat. https://t.co/yX7diSQwcs — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 6, 2024

He can take ALL the seats as far as we're concerned.

Obama on 'learning to trust each other again':

"Learning to trust each other again, that's a generational project"



Yes, it will take generations to overcome the divisiveness that Barack Obama started. pic.twitter.com/xe9LbP4X7B — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 6, 2024

Generational.

Yeah, you think? Obama's agenda, platform, and talking points created a division in this country unlike anything we've ever seen before, and instead of seeing Obama for who he really is and what he really pushes, they call the Right white nationalists, racists, and pretend we're somehow the bad guys. Hell, they're trying to claim it's Trump's fault that Joe pardoned Hunter.

No, really.

Yup.

He is.

He's gone from being some dapper, charming, hip president to a bitter, angry, old man who blames his failures on people who dare disagree with him.

Who cares about his feelings. We have a Constitution. — Mr. Hypopotemus (@JJ04519737) December 6, 2024

Facts don't care about Obama's feelings.

We still love that.

===========================================================================

===========================================================================