Remember Flock of Seagulls? Hot Mess Joe Biden Pic Getting X Caption Treatment and LOL HERE are the Best

Joe Biden looked a mess at the National Christmas Tree lighting last night BUT to be fair ... he is a mess.

And it was REALLY windy.

That being said, this picture some photographer snagged of ol' Joe has gone viral for all the wrong, hilarious reasons. Or in our case, the right reasons.

Advertisement

Ahem.

Here are some of the best.

When you're escaping the nursing home and just want to pardon yourself. pic.twitter.com/QAUNRzIQjy — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) December 6, 2024

RUN JOE, RUN!

Nothing but respect for President Joe Busey pic.twitter.com/BoxMwWJ4Xp — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) December 6, 2024

Annnnnd now we can't stop seeing Gary Busey. Thanks, Jarvis.

This one though, this one is our favorite:

This mfr about to be visited by three ghosts… pic.twitter.com/rlpffspVIP — T (@tmarsh8364) December 6, 2024

It's not too late, Joe!

About that hair ...

Remember A Flock of Seagulls? This is him now. Feel old yet? pic.twitter.com/gY01Jw2Hzr — G (@stevensongs) December 6, 2024

Ancient.

Just dropped his latest album pic.twitter.com/m3lGPKfpEv — ฿₳₮₮ⱠɆ ฿ɎⱤĐ (@BattleByrd) December 6, 2024

Pass.

Jacob Marley about to roll up https://t.co/mRN8M9NSqj pic.twitter.com/N6TJQng6Xd — Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus (@mwilliams433) December 6, 2024

There ya' go.

Heh - ouch.

Hello kiddies.

THE HAIR! BAHAHAHAHA.

Back to the basement pic.twitter.com/AinYEWAtIa — Serhan Dayi (@SerhanOnX) December 6, 2024

Great SCOTT!

Is he though?

America at the start of Biden's term vs. America at the end of it. pic.twitter.com/lfdknNqYJf — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) December 6, 2024

*CHEF'S KISS*

We will of course add more throughout the day as they cross our timelines because we KNOW there will be more.

===========================================================================

Related:

CUH-RAZY! Actor Matthew Marsden Simply Saying He Has 9 Kids Triggers BATS**T Rage-Fit from Lefty Women

*EYE ROLL* Decoding Fox News' BIG GOTCHA on Pete Hegseth Drinking Whiskey at Work Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

Shiznit Hits the FAN as Acting Secret Service Dir FLIPS OUT During Trump Assassination Attempts Hearing

REEE! Libs of TikTok Calls Taylor Lorenz OUT for Being a Hateful Unhinged LUNATIC and She Just Can't DEAL

Riley Gaines SHUTS Yale Review Tool DOWN in Back-and-Forth Over How Dumb Ketanji Brown Jackson REALLY Is

===========================================================================