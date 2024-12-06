VIP
CNN's Jake Tapper Asks Seismologist if Climate Change Is Making Earthquakes Stronger
Does Bodily Mutilation Make Kids Happy?
Based Break: Fetterman Shows Why He’s a Better Man than His Fellow Democrats
Would We Say Scott Jennings Has a Plethora of Ideas to Help Political...
Call Her Daddy Host Says Kamala’s $100K Replica Studio Cost More Than Her...
David Hogg’s New DNC Leadership Quest Has MAGA Voters in Tears (of Laughter)
Transactivists Arrested at US Capitol While Protesting Gender-Reality Affirming Restroom R...
Birthday Surprise! Nancy Mace Celebrates 47 by Showing America a Pink Taco
Will Cain: Trump Wins, Senate Republicans Start Handing Him Losses
Michelle Goldberg Tells Biden to ‘Just Pardon All of Them’
VIP
Washington Post Lets Us Know That Bronze Stars Like Pete Hegseth Earned Are...
CNN Goes All-In on Allegations that Pete Hegseth Is a Heavy Drinker
Restaurant Resurrection: Chi-Chi’s Mounts Comeback but Was Its Return Foretold in Project...
Healthcare Insurance CEO's Murder Brings Out The Worst In Leftists

Remember Flock of Seagulls? Hot Mess Joe Biden Pic Getting X Caption Treatment and LOL HERE are the Best

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:30 AM on December 06, 2024
Twitchy - Doug P.

Joe Biden looked a mess at the National Christmas Tree lighting last night BUT to be fair ... he is a mess.

And it was REALLY windy.

That being said, this picture some photographer snagged of ol' Joe has gone viral for all the wrong, hilarious reasons. Or in our case, the right reasons. 

Advertisement

Ahem.

Here are some of the best.

RUN JOE, RUN!

Annnnnd now we can't stop seeing Gary Busey. Thanks, Jarvis.

This one though, this one is our favorite:

It's not too late, Joe!

About that hair ... 

Ancient.

Pass.

There ya' go.

Heh - ouch.

Hello kiddies.

THE HAIR! BAHAHAHAHA.

Great SCOTT!

Recommended

Would We Say Scott Jennings Has a Plethora of Ideas to Help Political Piñata Pete Hegseth? YES!
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Is he though?

*CHEF'S KISS*

We will of course add more throughout the day as they cross our timelines because we KNOW there will be more.

===========================================================================

Related:

CUH-RAZY! Actor Matthew Marsden Simply Saying He Has 9 Kids Triggers BATS**T Rage-Fit from Lefty Women

*EYE ROLL* Decoding Fox News' BIG GOTCHA on Pete Hegseth Drinking Whiskey at Work Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

Shiznit Hits the FAN as Acting Secret Service Dir FLIPS OUT During Trump Assassination Attempts Hearing

REEE! Libs of TikTok Calls Taylor Lorenz OUT for Being a Hateful Unhinged LUNATIC and She Just Can't DEAL

Riley Gaines SHUTS Yale Review Tool DOWN in Back-and-Forth Over How Dumb Ketanji Brown Jackson REALLY Is

===========================================================================

Tags: BIDEN CAPTION CHRISTMAS PIC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Would We Say Scott Jennings Has a Plethora of Ideas to Help Political Piñata Pete Hegseth? YES!
Warren Squire
Based Break: Fetterman Shows Why He’s a Better Man than His Fellow Democrats
Warren Squire
David Hogg’s New DNC Leadership Quest Has MAGA Voters in Tears (of Laughter)
Warren Squire
Birthday Surprise! Nancy Mace Celebrates 47 by Showing America a Pink Taco
Warren Squire
Call Her Daddy Host Says Kamala’s $100K Replica Studio Cost More Than Her Real One
Warren Squire
Will Cain: Trump Wins, Senate Republicans Start Handing Him Losses
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Would We Say Scott Jennings Has a Plethora of Ideas to Help Political Piñata Pete Hegseth? YES! Warren Squire
Advertisement