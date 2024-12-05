EYE ROLL* Decoding Fox News' BIG GOTCHA on Pete Hegseth Drinking Whiskey at Work Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

A Tale of Two Presidents: NYT ‘Journos’ Churn Out Pro-Dem Prose for Biden’s...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on December 05, 2024
Twitchy

Before we even get started we have to point out the name of this account ... Decoding Fox News.

Really?

What is there to decode? What, does this person think Fox News is sharing stories in Morse Code or something? Maybe we should form an account called Decoding MSNBC ...

Then again, if we did that we'd probably have to provide some sort of therapy for the person running it - can you imagine trying to make sense of that crazy all day? Yeah, no thanks.

And speaking of crazy:

WHOA. She has receipts.

Say it ain't so!

Oh, she also tattled to Aaron Rupar (and then blocked this editor for making fun of her post - how rude):

*sigh*

You'd think he was sitting at the news desk boozing it up. If only they'd have been this concerned about Biden's picks then maybe the weirdo who got busted for stealing luggage wouldn't have been in charge of anything nuclear related.

Don't even get us started.

And it's a podcast.

But you know, WHISKEY!

If only Tim had been driving drunk during a podcast then MAYBE people would have cared.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA.

===========================================================================

===========================================================================

