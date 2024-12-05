EYE ROLL* Decoding Fox News' BIG GOTCHA on Pete Hegseth Drinking Whiskey at Work Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

Before we even get started we have to point out the name of this account ... Decoding Fox News.

Really?

What is there to decode? What, does this person think Fox News is sharing stories in Morse Code or something? Maybe we should form an account called Decoding MSNBC ...

Advertisement

Then again, if we did that we'd probably have to provide some sort of therapy for the person running it - can you imagine trying to make sense of that crazy all day? Yeah, no thanks.

And speaking of crazy:

Some anonymous sources at Fox News claimed Pete Hegseth sometimes drinks alcohol while working. He openly drank Tennessee whiskey while filming a "The War on Warriors" for Fox Nation - I provide receipts. pic.twitter.com/CP8uGhKfPC — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) December 5, 2024

WHOA. She has receipts.

Say it ain't so!

Oh, she also tattled to Aaron Rupar (and then blocked this editor for making fun of her post - how rude):

*sigh*

Thank you for making me like him even more! — Everybody Counts or Nobody Counts (@JamieDraper20) December 5, 2024

You'd think he was sitting at the news desk boozing it up. If only they'd have been this concerned about Biden's picks then maybe the weirdo who got busted for stealing luggage wouldn't have been in charge of anything nuclear related.

Don't even get us started.

He's drinking a small glass of whiskey on a podcast with fellow veterans.



These attempts to assassinate Pete Hegseth's character are just making him look like a chill guy lmfao. https://t.co/Vd8bg4d6VA — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 5, 2024

And it's a podcast.

But you know, WHISKEY!

Case #3,752 why Democrats lost male voters across all demographics.



It’s a podcast with Veterans.



Anyway, here is a mugshot of Tim Walz after speeding 96 in a 55, blowing a 0.128. https://t.co/BBYicj1g4n pic.twitter.com/xC7q5Q8mRH — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) December 5, 2024

If only Tim had been driving drunk during a podcast then MAYBE people would have cared.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA.

===========================================================================

Related:

Shiznit Hits the FAN as Acting Secret Service Dir FLIPS OUT During Trump Assassination Attempts Hearing

Joke's on HIM! Weirdie Creates ENTIRE Thread Around VIRAL PhD Trolling, Blames 'Rage Curators' at Twitchy

'Den of Thieves': Adam Schiff Believes People Getting PREEMPTIVE Pardons Must Be GUILTY (At Least He DID)

REEE! Libs of TikTok Calls Taylor Lorenz OUT for Being a Hateful Unhinged LUNATIC and She Just Can't DEAL

Riley Gaines SHUTS Yale Review Tool DOWN in Back-and-Forth Over How Dumb Ketanji Brown Jackson REALLY Is

===========================================================================