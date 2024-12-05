Joke's On HIM! Weirdie Creates ENTIRE Thread Around VIRAL PhD Trolling, Blames 'Rage Curators' at Twitchy

RUH-ROH! Adam Schiff Believes People Getting PREEMPTIVE Pardons Must Be GUILTY (At Least...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:00 PM on December 05, 2024
ImgFlip

Note, we typically only write in first person behind VIP ... consider this a freebie from yours truly PLUS a reminder of why you should sign up for a membership today. - sj

Sometimes I forget most everyone we deal with on the Left has zero sense of humor. Like none. A long time ago during one of many debates myself and a few other writers here at Twitchy have had with John Fugelsang he called us 'rage curators' because we cover stupid people on the Left which makes smart people on the Right laugh. Apparently, we curate RAGE although if I'm being honest, I think we curate laughs and mockery but hey, what do I know? I'm just the freaking managing editor, right? Welp, many of us see the humor in Fugelsang calling us rage curators and so we've added it to our bios and even talked about having t-shirts made.

Because well ... it's funny.

I can't tell you how many times some unhinged crazy Leftist has yelled at me and babbled about how I'm the head rage curator because I have it in my bio. I just want to shake them and say, 'Hey, stupid, it's a joke.' But then the fact they don't know it's a joke makes it even funnier.

Case in point, this thread from a gentleman who noticed the trolling of a PhD grad was going viral and WE had something to do with it. IT'S ALL A PLOT or something.

It happened because she put it on social media.

That's it.

That's the big GOTCHA. 

But oh no, he had to write an entire thread about it wherein he shook his finger at one of our writers and his COLLEAGUE. I'm sorry, but anyone calling Twitchy maniacs colleagues is just nuttier than a squirrel's BM. True story, I cackled like a crazy person and scared the corgis when I first saw this. Note, I'm not going to include his entire thread because he most definitely complicates things but there are a couple that are exceptionally funny:

DA DA DAAAAAA!

Man, he could have at least shared the piece to give Jack a little traffic, sheesh.

But wait, there's more:

Colleague.

That kills me.

Here's what really happens on social media. Someone posts something awesome, awful, hilarious, stupid, etcetera and someone else reacts thus creating a viral effect if and when more and more people also react. There is no formula, there is no plot ... social media is just that. Social.

