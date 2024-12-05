Joke's On HIM! Weirdie Creates ENTIRE Thread Around VIRAL PhD Trolling, Blames 'Rage...
REEE! Libs of TikTok Calls Taylor Lorenz OUT for Being a Hateful Unhinged...
'Thoroughly Preposterous': Spot the Difference in NY Times' Spin on Trump vs. Biden...
Riley Gaines SHUTS Yale Review Tool DOWN in Back-and-Forth Over How Dumb Ketanji...
Sen. Lisa Murkowski Shows Off Her 'FAMOUS' PB&J and Hilarity Ensues
BREAKING: NYPD Releases Pic of UNMASKED Suspected Killer of United Healthcare CEO Brian...
MOVE Over Eric Fartwell -sorry- Swalwell! We've Got a New Passer of Gas...
It's That Time of Year Again: 'WAP' vs 'Baby It’s Cold Outside'
Maybe Joe Scarborough Scolding Viewers Angry About His Trump Meeting Will Resuscitate MSNB...
Megyn Kelly GOES OFF on 'Scummy' Mediaite Journo/Troll Smearing Pete Hegseth as an...
Just Say No: Mike Johnson Denies Ukraine Funding Until Inauguration
HA! Chuck Todd Sounding Alarm Over DEVASTATING Damage Biden Has Done to the...
VIP
The True Legacy of Biden and Harris'? Here Ya Go!
Did He MEAN to Say Lock Him UP?! Bill Clinton's Take on Biden...

RUH-ROH! Adam Schiff Believes People Getting PREEMPTIVE Pardons Must Be GUILTY (At Least He DID - Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:35 PM on December 05, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Innocent people don't need preemptive pardons from the president, right? People who have done nothing illegal have nothing to fear from President Donald J. Trump, so it's bizarre that Biden not only pardoned his degenerate, drug-addicted son Hunter (for like 11 years!) but is also allegedly considering a preemptive pardon for Liz Cheney, Fauci, and of course, Adam Schiff.

Advertisement

As we said, as long as none of them broke the law what's the big deal?

Ahem.

Welp, as usual when it comes to Schiff, he's a two-faced, lying, pencil-necked, corrupt, hypocrite of a toad and we still don't understand why people in California keep electing him. For example, watch what he had to say back in 2020 when Trump was supposedly considering preemptive pardons for his kids.

So is Adam admitting he broke the law?

Are they just a den of thieves?

Yeah, we don't either.

Recommended

Riley Gaines SHUTS Yale Review Tool DOWN in Back-and-Forth Over How Dumb Ketanji Brown Jackson REALLY Is
Sam J.
Advertisement

Democrats have been making a mockery of the law for decades.

We know exactly what they'll say: 'It's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.'

===========================================================================

Related:

REEE! Libs of TikTok Calls Taylor Lorenz OUT for Being a Hateful Unhinged LUNATIC and She Just Can't DEAL

Riley Gaines SHUTS Yale Review Tool DOWN in Back-and-Forth Over How Dumb Ketanji Brown Jackson REALLY Is

BREAKING: NYPD Releases Pic of UNMASKED Suspected Killer of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson

MOVE Over Eric Fartwell -sorry- Swalwell! We've Got a New Passer of Gas LIVE with Jim Acosta (LOL-Watch)

Megyn Kelly GOES OFF on 'Scummy' Mediaite Journo/Troll Smearing Pete Hegseth as an 'Unemployed Gen Xer'

===========================================================================

Tags: ADAM SCHIFF BIDEN HUNTER BIDEN JOY REID PARDON TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Riley Gaines SHUTS Yale Review Tool DOWN in Back-and-Forth Over How Dumb Ketanji Brown Jackson REALLY Is
Sam J.
REEE! Libs of TikTok Calls Taylor Lorenz OUT for Being a Hateful Unhinged LUNATIC and She Just Can't DEAL
Sam J.
Joke's On HIM! Weirdie Creates ENTIRE Thread Around VIRAL PhD Trolling, Blames 'Rage Curators' at Twitchy
Sam J.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski Shows Off Her 'FAMOUS' PB&J and Hilarity Ensues
ArtistAngie
BREAKING: NYPD Releases Pic of UNMASKED Suspected Killer of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson
Sam J.
'Thoroughly Preposterous': Spot the Difference in NY Times' Spin on Trump vs. Biden Pardons
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Riley Gaines SHUTS Yale Review Tool DOWN in Back-and-Forth Over How Dumb Ketanji Brown Jackson REALLY Is Sam J.
Advertisement