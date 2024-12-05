RUH-ROH! Adam Schiff Believes People Getting PREEMPTIVE Pardons Must Be GUILTY (At Least He DID - Watch)

Innocent people don't need preemptive pardons from the president, right? People who have done nothing illegal have nothing to fear from President Donald J. Trump, so it's bizarre that Biden not only pardoned his degenerate, drug-addicted son Hunter (for like 11 years!) but is also allegedly considering a preemptive pardon for Liz Cheney, Fauci, and of course, Adam Schiff.

As we said, as long as none of them broke the law what's the big deal?

Ahem.

Welp, as usual when it comes to Schiff, he's a two-faced, lying, pencil-necked, corrupt, hypocrite of a toad and we still don't understand why people in California keep electing him. For example, watch what he had to say back in 2020 when Trump was supposedly considering preemptive pardons for his kids.

Biden is now considering preemptive pardons, including one for Adam Schiff.



That makes this clip one of the best ever. 🤣



December, 2020. Joy Reid and Adam Schiff discuss family member and preemptive pardons. 🤪 pic.twitter.com/9oorNUFT79 — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 4, 2024

So is Adam admitting he broke the law?

Are they just a den of thieves?

I don't support a preemptive pardon for this piece of Schiff 🙄 pic.twitter.com/ibby4DlNR0 — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) December 4, 2024

Yeah, we don't either.

All the people who have done this country wrong are about to be pardoned.. absolutely a disgrace, and there has to be some accountability if he does this.. — Conservative Georgian (@2A_guyfromGA) December 4, 2024

The Biden administration is making a mockery of the rule of law. First, Joe Biden secured an unprecedented blanket pardon for his criminal son, Hunter Biden, spanning a decade from 2014 to 2024. This historically unique pardon covers more than ten years of criminal conduct,… pic.twitter.com/gVetsh8OXO — Torsten Prochnow (@TorstenProchnow) December 5, 2024

Democrats have been making a mockery of the law for decades.

This is wild now what do they all have to say..... — Sargasmo (@Sargasmica) December 5, 2024

We know exactly what they'll say: 'It's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.'

