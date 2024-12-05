MOVE Over Eric Fartwell -sorry- Swalwell! We've Got a New Passer of Gas LIVE with Jim Acosta (LOL-Watch)

Riley Gaines SHUTS Yale Review Tool DOWN in Back-and-Forth Over How Dumb Ketanji...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on December 05, 2024

Years ago (yes, it's been years), when the world heard Eric Swalwell fart live on national television WE WERE FRONT AND CENTER with our coverage. Trust us, it felt as strange then as it does now to write about it but since it's going fairly viral fairly quickly, it's our duty to cover it.

It's a tough job, but someone's gotta do it.

Heh.

Welp, looks (sounds?) like Rep. Zoe Lofgren let one RIP while she was doing an interview with none other than Jim Acosta.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Watch and LISTEN:

It's crazy that we all do this for a living. 

It's crazier that she thought she could let one go like that ...

This editor can't wait for her husband to ask her what news she covered today because clearly we're covering the really hard-hitting STUFF.

Yup. If you watch her face you can definitely see when it happens if you can't hear it. Granted, it's not exactly 'silent but violent' ... 

Huh, you know, we didn't think about that. We're pretty sure it was Zoe since she made the face but we suppose it could be Jim, which would be even funnier.

It's not exactly dainty, that's for sure.

===========================================================================

