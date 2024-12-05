MOVE Over Eric Fartwell -sorry- Swalwell! We've Got a New Passer of Gas LIVE with Jim Acosta (LOL-Watch)

Years ago (yes, it's been years), when the world heard Eric Swalwell fart live on national television WE WERE FRONT AND CENTER with our coverage. Trust us, it felt as strange then as it does now to write about it but since it's going fairly viral fairly quickly, it's our duty to cover it.

Advertisement

It's a tough job, but someone's gotta do it.

Heh.

Welp, looks (sounds?) like Rep. Zoe Lofgren let one RIP while she was doing an interview with none other than Jim Acosta.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Watch and LISTEN:

🚨 We got a fart on CNN. pic.twitter.com/usVGZ8CO92 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 5, 2024

It's crazy that we all do this for a living.

It's crazier that she thought she could let one go like that ...

This editor can't wait for her husband to ask her what news she covered today because clearly we're covering the really hard-hitting STUFF.

Can @RepZoeLofgren please comment on this explosive development? — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 5, 2024

She sells herself out pic.twitter.com/iDc5sJRdbn — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) December 5, 2024

Yup. If you watch her face you can definitely see when it happens if you can't hear it. Granted, it's not exactly 'silent but violent' ...

Which one dealt it? — Bo (@dittletv) December 5, 2024

Huh, you know, we didn't think about that. We're pretty sure it was Zoe since she made the face but we suppose it could be Jim, which would be even funnier.

Gollee there was some bass to that — Baredubs (@baredubs) December 5, 2024

It's not exactly dainty, that's for sure.

On brand — Havoc (@XXICCXII) December 5, 2024

Ain't it, though?

Immediately after starts talking about the January 6th committee 😂😂😂 — MAGA CY (@BopC__) December 5, 2024

Couldn't have timed it better if she TRIED.

===========================================================================

Related:

Megyn Kelly GOES OFF on 'Scummy' Mediaite Journo/Troll Smearing Pete Hegseth as an 'Unemployed Gen Xer'

HA! Chuck Todd Sounding Alarm Over DEVASTATING Damage Biden Has Done to the Democratic Party is GLORIOUS

Did He MEAN to Say Lock Him UP?! Bill Clinton's Take on Biden Pardoning Hunter Shockingly DAMNING (Watch)

Well, Ain't THAT Convenient? Just GUESS Who Has Ties to 'Business Development' in Now Biden-Funded Africa

SHE'S GONNA BLOW Part 2! JoJoFromJerz Is NOT Dealing Well With Dems Calling BIDEN Out Over Hunter Pardon

===========================================================================