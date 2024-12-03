SHE'S GONNA BLOW Part 2! JoJoFromJerz Is NOT Dealing Well With Dems Calling BIDEN Out Over Hunter Pardon

Have we mentioned that JoJoFromJerz has been on a nearly month-long meltdown since Trump whopped Harris? It's like she just keeps getting loonier and loonier depending on the topic of the day. For example, she is not dealing well with any Democrat who is unhappy with Joe for pardoning Hunter.

Seems she thinks they should all ignore the fact Joe lied about doing this very thing for years because TRUMP BAD.

PSA: If you’re currently twisting yourself into some sort of false equivalency “abuse of power” pretzel in order to make Joe Biden pardoning his son the same as Trump pardoning those who killed our Capitol police in his name, please stop.



You look stupid. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) December 2, 2024

Honestly, we're shocked she didn't have to rely on cursing in this post. It's sort of what she does now, playing the loudmouth meanie from Jersey. Meh. We've seen it done by other people and done better but whatever floats her boat.

Here are just a few examples of her continued meltdown

Tim Kaine, Virginia Democratic senator, on President Biden giving Hunter a pardon after repeatedly saying he wouldn't: "When you make a promise, you got to keep it." pic.twitter.com/rqWVIAQOKX — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 3, 2024

Whoa, Tim Kaine is actually right about something.

Color us shocked.

Jo seems shocked as well, but not in a good way.

About to take down every ounce of support I have ever had for @timkaine. This is weakness and complicity personified. This man is Manchin now. What a f**king coward. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) December 3, 2024

ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

But wait, there's more!

Fair point from Jon.

Cue the shrieking:

Holy shit — y’all thirsty as f**k. How f**king sad. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) December 3, 2024

Safe to say Jo isn't making any friends on either side of the aisle. Seems she went after this guy and called his employer?

Hey @JoJoFromJerz AKA Joanne Carducci expect a call from the New Jersey State Police tomorrow.



You threatened the wrong person! I will bankrupt your goofy ass! pic.twitter.com/xlrkiOWsD6 — Liberal Tear Creator 🫡🇺🇸 (@NicholasKruge) December 3, 2024

Maybe someone close to Jo who cares about her should take the Twitter/X away and make her touch some grass.

Even for a little bit.

