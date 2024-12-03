SHE'S GONNA BLOW Part 2! JoJoFromJerz Is NOT Dealing Well With Dems Calling BIDEN Out Over Hunter Pardon

Everyone Disappoints Keith: New Jarvis Thread Highlights Olbermann Demanding Democrats Res...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:40 PM on December 03, 2024
Meme

Have we mentioned that JoJoFromJerz has been on a nearly month-long meltdown since Trump whopped Harris? It's like she just keeps getting loonier and loonier depending on the topic of the day. For example, she is not dealing well with any Democrat who is unhappy with Joe for pardoning Hunter.

Seems she thinks they should all ignore the fact Joe lied about doing this very thing for years because TRUMP BAD.

Honestly, we're shocked she didn't have to rely on cursing in this post. It's sort of what she does now, playing the loudmouth meanie from Jersey. Meh. We've seen it done by other people and done better but whatever floats her boat.

Here are just a few examples of her continued meltdown 

Whoa, Tim Kaine is actually right about something.

Color us shocked.

Jo seems shocked as well, but not in a good way.

ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

But wait, there's more!

Fair point from Jon.

Cue the shrieking:

Safe to say Jo isn't making any friends on either side of the aisle. Seems she went after this guy and called his employer?

Maybe someone close to Jo who cares about her should take the Twitter/X away and make her touch some grass.

Even for a little bit.

