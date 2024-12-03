Thread Explaining in PAINFUL Detail Why Lefties/Media are 'SHOOK' Over Trump Picks a HILARIOUS Must-Read

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:30 PM on December 03, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Ever since Trump walloped Kamala Harris AND the DNC machine in the presidential election not quite a month ago, our pals on the Left and in the legacy media have not been doing well. In fact, one would say the are 'SHOOK'.

Especially when it comes to certain picks he's been making for his cabinet.

This thread explains why in hilariously painful yet perfect detail:

Here we go:

And as we all know, the Left simply CAN'T have that!

Pete will care about the troops and our country more than about pronouns and gender surgeries.

Yup. 

As long as RFK Jr. exposes Fauci and the lot of them, we're good with him. Not to mention the gal he picked for his VP is pretty epic herself.

Homan is our favorite pick because he's like a real-life Judge Dredd. He's not taking any crap and keeping Americans safe is his first and only priority

We dig him.

Brendan supports free speech.

The horror.

That is literally the Left's kryptonite.

Tulsi really ended Kamala's career four years ago ... this election was just a reminder of how beaten down she really was already.

LET'S GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO indeed.

