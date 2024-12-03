Thread Explaining in PAINFUL Detail Why Lefties/Media are 'SHOOK' Over Trump Picks a HILARIOUS Must-Read

Ever since Trump walloped Kamala Harris AND the DNC machine in the presidential election not quite a month ago, our pals on the Left and in the legacy media have not been doing well. In fact, one would say the are 'SHOOK'.

Especially when it comes to certain picks he's been making for his cabinet.

This thread explains why in hilariously painful yet perfect detail:

🧵The political left/legacy media's mental and emotional breakdown since Trump mopped the floor with Kamala Harris is beautiful and amusing, especially regarding certain administration positions.



Here are a few reasons why they are SHOOK: — Meara (@MillennialOther) December 1, 2024

Here we go:

. @Kash_Patel as FBI Director: Kash blew the mUh RuSsiAn cOlLUsIoN narrative out of the water. He has no time for their hoaxes, will expose their BS, and restore integrity to our justice system.



Kash will erode the left/legacy media's power over the American people. — Meara (@MillennialOther) December 1, 2024

And as we all know, the Left simply CAN'T have that!

. @PeteHegseth as DoD Secretary: the left has launched a wild Kavanaugh-esque smear campaign against Hegseth because they know he understands the troops and their needs and will get DEI out of our military.



Pete will take away the left's prized identity politics. — Meara (@MillennialOther) December 1, 2024

Pete will care about the troops and our country more than about pronouns and gender surgeries.

Yup.

. @realRFKJr as HHS Secretary: the left demonizes RFK Jr. for having the audacity to want a healthier America. He's in great shape, knows his stuff, and, aside from @RandPaul, is Anthony Fauci's biggest nightmare.



RFK Jr. will expose Fauci, his crimes, and his leftist cult. — Meara (@MillennialOther) December 1, 2024

As long as RFK Jr. exposes Fauci and the lot of them, we're good with him. Not to mention the gal he picked for his VP is pretty epic herself.

. @RealTomHoman as Border Czar: the left HATES Homan because he has a strong track record of effective and efficient oversight of our southern border. He will deport criminals and significantly reduce fentanyl pouring into our country.



Plus, Homan takes no BS at hearings. — Meara (@MillennialOther) December 1, 2024

Homan is our favorite pick because he's like a real-life Judge Dredd. He's not taking any crap and keeping Americans safe is his first and only priority

We dig him.

. @BrendanCarrFCC as FCC Chairman: The left CANNOT EVEN handle the idea of Brendan Carr running the FCC because of his radical pro-free speech position.



Like Kash, Brendan will erode the left/legacy media's power over the American people. — Meara (@MillennialOther) December 1, 2024

Brendan supports free speech.

The horror.

That is literally the Left's kryptonite.

. @TulsiGabbard as DNI: The left has never recovered from Tulsi bodying Kamala. She has been smeared as a "Russian asset," and the military-industrial complex hates Tulsi because she will trim their pockets.



Tulsi will expose the weaponization of intelligence. — Meara (@MillennialOther) December 1, 2024

Tulsi really ended Kamala's career four years ago ... this election was just a reminder of how beaten down she really was already.

. @elonmusk and @VivekGRamaswamy running @DOGE: No explanation needed.



This is gonna be dope.



The people have spoken.



Trump listened.



And he's following through on his campaign promises.



LET'S GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — Meara (@MillennialOther) December 1, 2024

LET'S GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO indeed.

